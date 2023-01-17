ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas Insider Shares What Happened to the Famous Buffets

By Nicole Pomarico
 5 days ago

There's a reason Las Vegas , Nevada has been one of the biggest tourist destinations in the US (if not the world) for decades — there's a lot to do there. Aside from the casinos and the entertainment, which are the main draws for most visitors, the buffets in Vegas are legendary. There's so much food, and so many options right there on the strip.

But lately, the buffet options have been becoming fewer and fewer, and this TikTok video from local insider @vegasstarfish explains why. A lot of things about travel have changed since the pandemic in 2020 changed life as we know it, and unfortunately, this is one of those things.

Though she did acknowledge that buffets have been "going out of style" for a long time now — which is certainly true — the 2020 pandemic was the final nail in the coffin for them. According to her, only eight Vegas buffets remain, and they're not affordable, either; if you dine at one of them, there's a good chance you're going to pay well over $40 per person for the experience.

The buffets at Excalibur, Luxor, MGM Grand, Circus Circus, Bellagio, and Wicked Spoon are now only open for breakfast and lunch, so if you want a buffet dinner service, you'll have to head to Wynn or the Bacchanal at Caesars Palace... and only a few of these places still offer crab legs, which were a major draw for customers.

More buffets can be found outside the strip, but according to this expert, all of the buffets that are still closed now are expected to reopen as high end food halls instead.

It's the end of an era, but when it comes to safety, it might be for the best. Still, we'll miss Vegas the way it used to be!

kaarenwills
5d ago

I have some former neighbors in another state that say part of the fun of coming to Vegas were the buffets. They go elsewhere to stay, play and gamble. Other states have casinos, less expensive lodgings and buffet's. Vegas is pricing itself out of the vacation market.

