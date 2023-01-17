Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 20th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. NBSE: This preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.5% over the last 60 days. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus. NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart...
NASDAQ
2 Genius Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023
Many dividend-seeking investors gravitate to certain stocks because of their yields. The smarter play, however, is to concentrate on buying and holding stocks that have a history of growing their payouts. Stocks in that category have a history of producing higher returns than companies that strive to maintain outsized payouts.
NASDAQ
Stock Market News for Jan 20, 2023
Wall Street closed lower on Thursday, primarily on robust labor market data. Recession fears gripped markets as a strong labor market continued to keep investors nervous that the Fed would be deterred from going slow in its policy measures. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the...
NASDAQ
Is WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRS) a Strong ETF Right Now?
Launched on 07/25/2013, the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DGRS) is a smart beta exchange traded fund offering broad exposure to the Style Box - Small Cap Blend category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded...
NASDAQ
Should First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FTC) Be on Your Investing Radar?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Large Cap Growth segment of the US equity market, look no further than the First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX ETF (FTC), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 05/08/2007. The fund is sponsored by First Trust Advisors. It has amassed...
msn.com
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
NASDAQ
J&J (JNJ) to Begin Q4 Earnings Season for Pharma Sector
Johnson & Johnson JNJ will report fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results on Jan 24, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 2.41%. The healthcare bellwether’s performance has been pretty impressive, with the company exceeding earnings expectations in each of the trailing four...
NASDAQ
Should Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Designed to provide broad exposure to the Small Cap Value segment of the US equity market, the Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 08/13/2013. The fund is sponsored by Charles Schwab. It has amassed assets over $6.07 billion, making...
NASDAQ
Wall Street Bulls Look Optimistic About Arbor Realty Trust (ABR): Should You Buy?
Investors often turn to recommendations made by Wall Street analysts before making a Buy, Sell, or Hold decision about a stock. While media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm employed (or sell-side) analysts often affect a stock's price, do they really matter?. Before we discuss the reliability of brokerage...
NASDAQ
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Experiences Big Inflow
Looking today at week-over-week shares outstanding changes among the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, one standout is the Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGSH) where we have detected an approximate $812.1 million dollar inflow -- that's a 4.6% increase week over week in outstanding units (from 303,684,877 to 317,610,457). The chart below shows the one year price performance of VGSH, versus its 200 day moving average:
NASDAQ
Coke (KO) Loses -5.72% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why a Trend Reversal May be Around the Corner
Coca-Cola (KO) has been on a downward spiral lately with significant selling pressure. After declining 5.7% over the past four weeks, the stock looks well positioned for a trend reversal as it is now in oversold territory and there is strong agreement among Wall Street analysts that the company will report better earnings than they predicted earlier.
NASDAQ
Is WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ) a Strong ETF Right Now?
The WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity ETF (DXJ) was launched on 06/16/2006, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund designed to offer broad exposure to the Asia-Pacific (Developed) ETFs category of the market. What Are Smart Beta ETFs?. For a long time now, the ETF industry has been flooded with...
NASDAQ
Should You Invest in the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)?
If you're interested in broad exposure to the Technology - Broad segment of the equity market, look no further than the Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC), a passively managed exchange traded fund launched on 10/21/2013. An increasingly popular option among retail and institutional investors, passively managed ETFs offer...
NASDAQ
Bullish on Intel in 2023? Buy This Top Chip Stock Instead
As iconic a company as Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is, the bear market and recent severe downturn in consumer spending on electronics (like PCs and laptops) have done a number on "chipzilla." Shares of the company fell over 40% since the start of 2022. Revenue is in decline, which has dropped Intel to third place in largest chip companies by sales (the top spot is now held by Samsung, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) is in a close second place).
NASDAQ
Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Annaly Capital Management (NLY) closed at $22.74, marking a +1.25% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
Do Options Traders Know Something About Hudson Pacific (HPP) Stock We Don't?
Investors in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. HPP need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Mar 17, 2023 $2.50 Call had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility...
NASDAQ
Investors Heavily Search NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Here is What You Need to Know
Nvidia (NVDA) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future. Over the past month, shares of this maker of graphics chips for gaming and artificial intelligence...
NASDAQ
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Golub Capital (GBDC) Stock?
Investors in Golub Capital BDC GBDC need to pay close attention to the stock based on moves in the options market lately. That is because the Feb 17, 2023 $10.00 Put had some of the highest implied volatility of all equity options today. What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows...
NASDAQ
APA (APA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, APA (APA) closed at $45.09, marking a -0.16% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10%. Heading into today, shares of the oil and...
NASDAQ
2 Nasdaq 100 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Last year, investors were taken for quite the ride. The broad-based S&P 500 delivered its worst first-half performance since 1970, and its 19% decline at the end of the year equated to its worst return since 2008. But this pales in comparison to what growth stock-dependent indexes went through. The...
