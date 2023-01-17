Read full article on original website
Dosing Begins in Trial of Novel Immunotherapy for Treatment of Advanced Solid Tumors
A phase 1a/1b, first-in-human study of the novel immunotherapy agent, AB248, has given the agent to its first patient with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. The first patient has been dosed with the novel therapy, AB248, as a part of the AB248-011 (NCT05653882) phase 1a/1b study of the immunotherapy in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) for adult patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors.1.
Tislelizumab Improves QOL Measures Versus Sorafenib for Frontline HCC
Better health-related quality of life outcomes were seen with tislelizumab vs sorafenib in patients with hepatocelluar carcinoma. Patients who received tislelizumab as frontline therapy for unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) had superior health-related quality of life (QOL) outcomes versus those who received sorafenib (Nexavar), according to results presented at the 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
Envafolimab, Lenvatinib, and TACE Elicits Promising Efficacy/Safety in Unresectable HCC
Favorable safety and efficacy data were seen with envafolimab, lenvatinib and transarterial chemoembolization in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma. Patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) demonstrated favorable safety and efficacy signals when given envafolimab (KNO35) in combination with lenvatinib (Lenvima) and transarterial chemoembolization (TACE), according to findings from the phase 2 CISLC-12 study (NCT05213221) presented during the 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium.1.
CheckMate 648 trial of Nivolumab Plus Ipilimumab or Chemo in ESCC Continues to Show Survival Benefit
Nivolumab with chemotherapy or ipilimumab continued to have a clinically meaningful survival benefit vs with chemotherapy alone in patients with treatment-naïve advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma. The combination of nivolumab (Opdivo) with either chemotherapy or ipilimumab (Yervoy) continued to show a clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit vs chemotherapy...
Early Promise Is Seen With CTX130 for RCC
According to findings from the phase 1 COBALT-RCC trial, CTX130 led to an objective response rate of 8%, a stable disease rate of 69%, and a disease control rate of 77% in patients with advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma. The investigational allogeneic CRISPR-Cas9 gene-edited, anti-CD70 chimeric antigen recep-tor (CAR)...
HER-Vaxx Prolongs Survival for Patients with HER2+ Gastric/GEJ Adenocarcinoma
Findings from the phase 1/2 HERIZON trial showed HER-Vaxx plus standard-of-care chemotherapy to improve survival in patients with advanced gastric/gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. Findings from the final overall survival (OS) analysis of the phase 1/2 HERIZON trial (NCT02795988) showed treatment with HER-Vaxx (IMU-131) plus standard-of-care chemotherapy to elicit a statistically significant...
Phase 3 HIMALAYA Trial Shows OS Benefit of Durvalumab in HCC
Milind Javle, MD, discusses the phase 3 HIMALAYA study of durvalumab and tremelimumab in patients with locally advanced or metastatic hepatocellular cancer. Milind Javle, MD, professor in the department of gastrointestinal medical oncology, division of cancer medicine at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, discusses the phase 3 HIMALAYA study (NCT03298451) of durvalumab (Imfinzi) and tremelimumab (Imjudo) in patients with locally advanced or metastatic hepatocellular cancer (HCC).
Treatment With Novel KRAS Inhibitor Commences in Phase 1/1B Study, COVALENT-10
The COVALENT-102 study has started BMF-219 treatment in patients with KRAS-mutated, advanced solid tumors. The first patient with a KRAS-mutated, unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic advanced solid tumor has been dosed with BMF-219, signaling treatment initiation in the phase 1/1b COVALENT-102 study (NCT05631574).1. BMF-219 is a pan-KRAS inhibitor that targets...
Broad Immune Activity Is Observed With Sotigalimab Combo in Frontline Melanoma
Findings from a phase 1/2 trial showed that sotigalimab plus pembrolizumab led to antitumor activity and was well tolerated in the frontline setting of patients with metastatic melanoma. The humanized IGG1 monoclonal antibody sotigalimab, in combination with pembrolizumab (Keytruda), demonstrated antitumor activity and was well tolerated in the frontline setting...
Sorafenib in Combination with SBRT Extends Survival in Locally Advanced HCC
The phase 3 NRG/RTOG 1112 adds to the body of evidence for the role of external beam radiation, bringing SBRT to the armamentarium of treatment for patients with locally advanced hepatocelluar carcinoma, according to Laura Dawson, MD, FRCPC. In patients with locally advanced, hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), stereotactic body radiation therapy...
CMG901 Demonstrates Favorable Safety/Tolerability in Advanced Solid Tumors
Preliminary data from the KYM901 trial of CMG901 revealed promising safety findings for patients with solid tumors. Full data will be presented at the upcoming 2023 Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium of the American Society of Clinical Oncology. In patients with advanced solid tumors, CMG901 was well-tolerated and showed a favorable safety...
Trial of DS-6000a Elicits Early Efficacy/Safety Data in RCC and Ovarian Cancer
Erika P. Hamilton, MD, discusses the findings from a phase 1 trial of DS-6000a in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma and ovarian cancer. Erika P. Hamilton, MD, lead investigator and director of the Breast and Gynecologic Cancer Research Program at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute/Tennessee Oncology, discusses the findings from a phase 1 trial of DS-6000a in patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and ovarian cancer (NCT04707248).
Treatment With or Without Bevacizumab Added to Atezolizumab and Chemotherapy Showed Benefit in BTC
Modest clinical benefit elicited with or without bevacizumab added to atezolizumab (Tecentriq) plus cisplatin/gemcitabine in biliary tract cancer. A modest clinical benefit was seen with treatment with or without bevacizumab (Avastin) added to atezolizumab (Tecentriq) and cisplatin/gemcitabine in patients with advanced biliary tract cancer (BTC), according to findings from the dual experimental arm, phase 2 IMbrave 151 trial (NCT04677504).1.
Eftilagimod Alpha Combination Demonstrates Durable Responses in Frontline NSCLC
Updated findings from the TACTI-002 trial of pembrolizumab and eftilagimod alpha in non–small cell lung cancer were presented during the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer 37th Annual Meeting & Pre-Conference. Investigators from phase 2 TACTI-002 trial (NCT03625323) reported deep and durable responses for the immunotherapy combination of pembrolizumab (Keytruda)...
Adjuvant Atezolizumab Plus Bevacizumab Improve RFS in Early-Stage Hepatocellular Carcinoma
In IMbrave050, the risk of disease recurrence or death was decreased with adjuvant atezolizumab and bevacizumab compared with active surveillance in patients with early-stage hepatocellular carcinoma. Atezolizumab (Tecentriq) in combination with bevacizumab (Avastin) given as adjuvant treatment following surgery showed improvement in recurrence-free survival (RFS) vs active surveillance in patients...
Long-Term Follow-Up Shows Olaparib’s Efficacy in Ovarian Cancer
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Paul D. DiSilvestro, MD, discussed the long-term results from the SOLO-1 trial of olaparib maintenance for patients with ovarian cancer. This is the first of 3 articles based on this event. Targeted OncologyTM: Could you discuss the SOLO-1 trial (NCT01844986) of olaparib (Lynparza)...
RenovoTAMP Supports Gemcitabine Delivery and Decreases AEs in Pancreatic Cancer
A substudy of the TIGeR-PaC trial showed that treatment with RenovoTAMP may increase local gemcitabine delivery and decrease the debilitating adverse events associated with intravenous administration in pancreatic cancer. Patients with locally advanced pancreatic cancer administered RenovoRx Trans-Arterial Micro-Perfusion (RenovoTAMP) had a 50% reduction in systemic drug exposure with intra-arterial...
Toripalimab Plus Platinum Doublet Chemotherapy Prolongs EFS in Resectable NSCLC
Administering toripalimab with a platinum-based chemotherapy doublet around the time of surgery may extend event-free survival in patients with resectable non–small cell lung cancer. The perioperative use of toripalimab in combination with platinum-based doublet chemotherapy achieved event-free survival (EFS) improvement in Chinese patients with operable non–small cell lung cancer...
First-Line Nivolumab/Chemo Remains SOC in Advanced Gastric/GEJ/Esophageal Cancer
CheckMate-649 study findings continue to support frontline nivolumab and chemotherapy for patients with advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction cancer, and esophageal adenocarcinoma. Updated findings from the phase 3 CheckMate-649 study (NCT02872116) continue to support the combination of nivolumab and chemotherapy as frontline treatment for patients with advanced gastric, gastroesophageal junction cancer,...
First-Line Combination Immunotherapy plus Chemotherapy in mNSCLC
Edward B. Garon, MD, Professor of Medicine, and Director of the Thoracic Oncology group at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, reviews key clinical trial data and explains the rationale of using combination IO therapies in the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Targeted Oncology™: What is...
