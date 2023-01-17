Read full article on original website
Believe It or Not: Lansing Snowfall Is Above Average This Season
Let's be real. January in Mid-Michigan? We fully expect to peer out our windows and see nothing but snow. Snow on the ground. Snow in gigantic piles at the end of the parking lot. Dirty snow lining the streets and sidewalks. Look at the window right now and all you're...
Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?
Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
Michigan Cheaters Beware, This New Facebook Trend Is Looking To Out You
Cheaters never win... that's especially true when it comes to romance and relationships. And to be totally frank- we aren't living in the days of being able to live a double life with multiple wives. Back before the internet, you heard of men who would have families in different cities, or wives and double lives. Now, with all of the internet sleuths, it's increasingly more difficult to be a bad partner.
Pennsylvania-Based Restaurant Suddenly Leaves Michigan With No Warning
Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar is a restaurant chain based out of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania. When it started, it was just a small sandwich shop in Pittsburg. Now, it's a chain that's exploded across the state of Pennsylvania and some surrounding states. As a matter of fact, Michigan was pretty lucky...
Michigan Man Is ‘The Pez Outlaw’ In Netflix Documentary
A Dewitt, Michigan man is the focus of the Netflix documentary 'The Pez Outlaw'. Welcome to the party if you missed this crazy story and the now-streaming documentary that goes along with it. This twisted tale is so bizarre, even Hollywood could not make it up. The life of Steve Glew is as real as it gets.
A Surrealistic Plastic Bag Store Visits Ann Arbor
A traveling art exhibit has entered the city limits of Ann Arbor, offering a surrealistic walk through a fake grocery store where all of the items are created from discarded plastic trash. It’s the creation of theater/film director Robin Frohardt who got the idea for the exhibit after watching a store clerk bag, double bag, and triple bag her groceries. Frohardt says,
A Family Cat Was Shot in Grand Ledge and Now the Family is Looking for Answers
I was on Facebook when I came across a post about a family cat from Grand Ledge that left me shocked and full of sadness and rage. Warning: Details ahead about how a local cat was hurt. Brittany Rademacher and her family have a cat named Nancy. Unfortunately, Nancy was...
5 Lansing Breakfast Spots With the Best Waffles
Lansing has no shortage of places that offer up a fantastic breakfast. However, not all restaurants offer up waffles. I'd think that any place that serves breakfast should serve waffles, but it might have to do with the special equipment that's needed; I truly have no idea though. I just love waffles so much that I'd love them for breakfast just about anytime.
Ghost Town or Shadow Town? Pompeii in Gratiot County, Michigan: 1900-2000s
Pompeii is one of those Mid-Michigan towns that seldom gets visitors or tourists. It is called a 'ghost town' by some, referring to the fact that it is not what it once was. Looking at the photo gallery below, you'll see that Pompeii appeared to be a thriving little community; compared to some images from the 2000s, which show many original old buildings completely gone.
Where to Find the Best Nachos in the Lansing Area
Nachos are one of those iconic foods that you can add just about anything to, and it's probably going to be delicious. You have your classic nachos with corn tortillas chips, covered in beef or chicken, as well as tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream. Or, you can take them in a totally different direction. Maybe instead of corn chips, your fry wonton wrappers and cover them in teriyaki chicken, kimchi, green onions, and spicy mayo?
Potter Park Zoo Plans Zoo Nights for Those 21 and Over
Because who doesn't want to kick back and have a beer with a spider monkey. OK... not really. But Potter Park Zoo's "Zoo Nights" in 2023 promise a good time for adults to enjoy friends, fun and few adult beverages without the kids around. According to the Zoo's Facebook page, this will be the fourth installment of "Zoo Nights".
