‘Iowa’s Most Beautiful Furniture Store’ is Going Out of Business
A longtime eastern Iowa furniture store has announced they're going out of business, after decades of furnishing the homes of their community and surrounding counties. According to its website, Keller's Home Furnishings in Tipton was established in 1978 and has served customers from not only Cedar County, but Johnson, Jones, Linn, Muscatine, and Scott County through the years. However, a furniture store in Tipton has been a constant for much longer than that.
Check Out a Cool New Light Display in the Corridor This February
Who says there's nothing fun to do during the winter months?! A unique series of lighted attractions are headed to Iowa City in the month of February for Winter Night Lights!. Winter Night Lights is coming to the Ped Mall in Iowa City next month and features "one-of-a-kind light-based installations and unique activations." The Facebook event page reads:
Eastern Iowa Retired Horse Ranch Deals With Aftermath Of Break-In
After a recent break-in, a local horse retirement ranch is working on sorting everything back out. Unbridled Spirits Thoroughbred Retirement Ranch, located in Lisbon, is a nonprofit that focuses on retired horses. However, according to reports, over the weekend, someone broke into the horse sanctuary’s office and stole documents and...
Iowa Movie Based on True Events Showing In Cedar Rapids & Iowa City
A movie that started hitting theaters around Iowa last month has made its way to big screens in the corridor. Back in November of 2021, camera crews were in north central Iowa to film a movie about actual events that happened in that part of the state during World War II. Scenes for the movie were filmed in Whittemore, Forest City, and the town of Algona, which was home to a German POW camp during the war.
A Massive Thank You To This Cedar Rapids Restaurant Owner
Last night my fiance and I were looking for somewhere to eat after she got home from work. You've had those nights where you just don't feel like making anything. You just want to sit down, grab a beer, and pay for someone to do the work for you. When she got home from work we both looked at each other and at the same time said "well, where do you want to go to eat." We decided to try out a place we had never been to before. It's called Tic Toc, located in Cedar Rapids.
Hy-Vee Closes Standalone Iowa Wahlburgers Restaurant
The state of Iowa doesn't get many celebrity-endorsed restaurant endeavors. That is what made Hy-Vee partnering up with the Wahlberg family and the Wahlburger restaurants so exciting. That excitement culminated in 2018 when the three famous Wahlberg brothers, actors Mark and Donnie, and chef Paul, all came to Des Moines to celebrate the opening of a huge Wahlburgers location near Jordan Creek Mall. The Des Moines Register reports over 5,000 people turned out to see the famous family. How could the partnership with Hy-Vee fail?
Waterloo Reporter Gets Schlepped Out For Storm Coverage AGAIN [WATCH]
They say that the sequels don't necessarily live up to the hype of their predecessors. In this case, the entire country was eagerly awaiting to see if the follow-up was just as funny as the original. It was the question heard all around Eastern Iowa on the morning of Thursday,...
A Cowboy Bunkhouse Is Hidden In The Heart of Czech Village
Every Tuesday we head to the Czech Village for listener lunch. This month we're lucky enough to eat each week at 'Lucky's on 16th.' This past Tuesday after parking and walking toward the restaurant, I noticed a colorful doorway and a sign on one of the buildings. What on earth...
Have You Ever Heard of the ‘Strangest’ Food in Iowa?
When I moved from Michigan to Eastern Iowa over eight years ago, I was introduced to a ton of foods that I had never heard of before. Maid-Rites, enormous breaded pork tenderloins, Casey's Breakfast Pizza, Kolaches... there are so many delicious options!. Last week, the website 24/7 Wall Street posted...
Smash Stuff for Fun at the New ‘Rage Room’ in Cedar Rapids
The next time you're stressed out and you're looking for an outlet to release your rage, you might want to head to Lindale Mall. Cedar Rapids now has its very own rage room!. Back on November 14th, a new business called All Out Rampage officially opened at Lindale Mall. Located downstairs next to Locker Room Legends, All Our Rampage is the very first "rage room" to open in the Cedar Rapids area. The website reads:
Lindale Plaza: A Look Back at the Beginning of Lindale Mall [PHOTOS]
The northeast Cedar Rapids shopping center known as Lindale Mall has been welcoming shoppers for decades. However, its history goes back well beyond an enclosed mall. Let's look at the way it was in the beginning. Lindale's history can be traced all the way back to the mid-1950s when Younkers...
The Date is Set for the 2023 Cedar Rapids St. Patrick’s Day Parade
One of the biggest annual events in Cedar Rapids is gearing up for another great year! The Saint Patrick's Day Parade Society (SaPaDaPaSo) has announced the date for the 2023 St. Patrick's Day Parade. For the second year in a row, the Cedar Rapids St. Patrick's Day Parade will NOT...
