Innovative Grant Program Connects Colorado Workers with New Opportunities
Opportunity Now Colorado to provide funding for regional collaborations that strengthen talent development across the state. Governor Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) recently announced a new grant program: Opportunity Now Colorado. The grant program is designed to help communities across Colorado create and expand innovative workforce and talent development initiatives. The program’s goal is to help connect more Coloradans with in-demand, high-skill, high-wage occupations.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Seeks Applications for Projects That Will Restore Wetland Habitat
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is seeking applications for wetland and riparian restoration, enhancement, and creation projects to support its Wetland Wildlife Conservation Program. CPW will award over $1 million in funds from Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO) and Colorado Waterfowl Stamps to projects in Colorado that support the Wetlands Program Strategic...
Blood Donations Needed – Supplies Critically Low
Local blood supplies are critically low statewide, and the officials at UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers are asking the public to consider donating blood in the next three weeks to help save lives. Holiday activities and changes in routines often prevent people from sticking to their regular blood donation schedules...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Releases Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan
Public can provide feedback at upcoming meetings and through online comment form. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff presented the Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan to the Parks and Wildlife Commission (CPW Commission) at a virtual meeting streamed live on YouTube earlier today (view recording here). The Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan is now available for public review. The CPW Commission will discuss and take feedback from the public at five upcoming meetings around Colorado. The public can comment on the draft plan online and in the upcoming public meetings through February 22, 2023, by visiting engagecpw.org.
Publisher’s Letter: Let’s Build
In my last publisher’s letter, I wrote about how I was pondering decisions. I’m still considering those decisions, and I’m making some progress. Thanks to the readers of North Forty News. A number of you have reached out with ideas. Every idea is a great idea. I...
Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative Increases Investment in Student Aid Completion Programming to More Than $2 million
Seeks proposals from high schools that want to increase the number of students applying for financial aid. The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI), a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, is accepting applications from local high schools for the Fund My Future program which aims to increase student aid application completion among high school seniors. COSI is launching a new application round after receiving additional funds from the state, which allow COSI to support programming at more Colorado high schools.
Today’s Weather: 1/18/23
Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see snow and windy conditions in the morning that will give way to snow showers this afternoon. High around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies with a low of 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Latest ColoradoCast Forecasts Negative Growth, But Not a Recession
For the first time since ColoradoCast was released late last year, the forecast is now for a small decline in the economy in early 2023, and a bounce back to growth is expected in early Q2 of 2023. Even with the modest decline forecast for early 2023, economists continue to...
Four Coloradans Recently Died in Avalanches and the Danger Will Continue
The Colorado Avalanche Information Center recently reported a string of fatal accidents and continuing dangerous avalanche conditions. They are urging people to heed dangerous warnings and stop this tragic trend. Four people have died in avalanches since December 26, and there has been more snow forecast for Colorado. “Dangerous avalanche...
Singer-Songwriter Christopher Morse Exhibits Vulnerability in Engaging New EP “Covering Old Scars”
Christopher Morse Discovers How To Find Closure and Heal Wounds in Country Folk EP Covering Old Scars. Colorado-based singer-songwriter and folk artist Christopher Morse is releasing his second EP, Covering Old Scars, on February 17. An EP tackling self-doubt and anxiety, Covering Old Scars is composed of four unique and vulnerable songs highlighting Morse’s songwriting abilities. Recorded at Cinder Sounds Studios in Longmont, CO, Covering Old Scars was produced by John Mcvey and mastered by Grammy-award-winning mastering engineer David Glasser. The EP seeks to be a sonic continuation of Morse’s first EP, Escape, and has the commercial viability of pop music while combining elements of folk, country, and Americana.
Spring Enrollment is Now Open at The Learning Source
Spring enrollment is now open at The Learning Source (TLS) – a Colorado nonprofit that connects adult students with the resources they need to better their lives and take charge of their futures. Students can enroll now for adult basic education (ABE) / high school equivalency (HSE) and English language acquisition (ELA) classes. All classes offered by TLS are FREE.
Colorado’s Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) Sees Record Number of Applications for 2022 Heating Season
With the holidays here and the cost of basic necessities continuing to rise, the Low-income Energy Assistance Program (LEAP) is helping eligible Colorado households save money by paying a portion of home heating bills and offering tips to save on heating costs. LEAP, a statewide program, helps keep Coloradans warm...
Leave Financial Worries Out in the Cold this Holiday Season
Credit Union of Colorado Offers Financial Tips for a Happy Holiday Season. Don’t let record inflation or holiday fraud schemes put the freeze on your holiday plans. Credit Union of Colorado provides tips to thaw your financial concerns and keep your plans in motion – whether that includes a great holiday vacation, a trip to visit relatives or scoring the perfect holiday gifts.
