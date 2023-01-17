ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Innovative Grant Program Connects Colorado Workers with New Opportunities

Opportunity Now Colorado to provide funding for regional collaborations that strengthen talent development across the state. Governor Polis and the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) recently announced a new grant program: Opportunity Now Colorado. The grant program is designed to help communities across Colorado create and expand innovative workforce and talent development initiatives. The program’s goal is to help connect more Coloradans with in-demand, high-skill, high-wage occupations.
Blood Donations Needed – Supplies Critically Low

Local blood supplies are critically low statewide, and the officials at UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers are asking the public to consider donating blood in the next three weeks to help save lives. Holiday activities and changes in routines often prevent people from sticking to their regular blood donation schedules...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Releases Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan

Public can provide feedback at upcoming meetings and through online comment form. Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff presented the Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan to the Parks and Wildlife Commission (CPW Commission) at a virtual meeting streamed live on YouTube earlier today (view recording here). The Draft Colorado Wolf Restoration and Management Plan is now available for public review. The CPW Commission will discuss and take feedback from the public at five upcoming meetings around Colorado. The public can comment on the draft plan online and in the upcoming public meetings through February 22, 2023, by visiting engagecpw.org.
Publisher’s Letter: Let’s Build

In my last publisher’s letter, I wrote about how I was pondering decisions. I’m still considering those decisions, and I’m making some progress. Thanks to the readers of North Forty News. A number of you have reached out with ideas. Every idea is a great idea. I...
Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative Increases Investment in Student Aid Completion Programming to More Than $2 million

Seeks proposals from high schools that want to increase the number of students applying for financial aid. The Colorado Opportunity Scholarship Initiative (COSI), a division of the Colorado Department of Higher Education, is accepting applications from local high schools for the Fund My Future program which aims to increase student aid application completion among high school seniors. COSI is launching a new application round after receiving additional funds from the state, which allow COSI to support programming at more Colorado high schools.
Today’s Weather: 1/18/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see snow and windy conditions in the morning that will give way to snow showers this afternoon. High around 35F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Tonight will be partly cloudy skies with a low of 13F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Singer-Songwriter Christopher Morse Exhibits Vulnerability in Engaging New EP “Covering Old Scars”

Christopher Morse Discovers How To Find Closure and Heal Wounds in Country Folk EP Covering Old Scars. Colorado-based singer-songwriter and folk artist Christopher Morse is releasing his second EP, Covering Old Scars, on February 17. An EP tackling self-doubt and anxiety, Covering Old Scars is composed of four unique and vulnerable songs highlighting Morse’s songwriting abilities. Recorded at Cinder Sounds Studios in Longmont, CO, Covering Old Scars was produced by John Mcvey and mastered by Grammy-award-winning mastering engineer David Glasser. The EP seeks to be a sonic continuation of Morse’s first EP, Escape, and has the commercial viability of pop music while combining elements of folk, country, and Americana.
Spring Enrollment is Now Open at The Learning Source

Spring enrollment is now open at The Learning Source (TLS) – a Colorado nonprofit that connects adult students with the resources they need to better their lives and take charge of their futures. Students can enroll now for adult basic education (ABE) / high school equivalency (HSE) and English language acquisition (ELA) classes. All classes offered by TLS are FREE.
Leave Financial Worries Out in the Cold this Holiday Season

Credit Union of Colorado Offers Financial Tips for a Happy Holiday Season. Don’t let record inflation or holiday fraud schemes put the freeze on your holiday plans. Credit Union of Colorado provides tips to thaw your financial concerns and keep your plans in motion – whether that includes a great holiday vacation, a trip to visit relatives or scoring the perfect holiday gifts.
