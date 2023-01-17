Christopher Morse Discovers How To Find Closure and Heal Wounds in Country Folk EP Covering Old Scars. Colorado-based singer-songwriter and folk artist Christopher Morse is releasing his second EP, Covering Old Scars, on February 17. An EP tackling self-doubt and anxiety, Covering Old Scars is composed of four unique and vulnerable songs highlighting Morse’s songwriting abilities. Recorded at Cinder Sounds Studios in Longmont, CO, Covering Old Scars was produced by John Mcvey and mastered by Grammy-award-winning mastering engineer David Glasser. The EP seeks to be a sonic continuation of Morse’s first EP, Escape, and has the commercial viability of pop music while combining elements of folk, country, and Americana.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO