Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
A young woman is pregnant by her sister's husband when her sister just had a new baby and she was in her home to help
**This is a true story as told to me by a close relative, used with permission**. Sometimes tradition hurts instead of heal. In my part of the world, it is the cultural norm to provide care for a new mother and her baby. Once the baby arrives, another belief is that you can never take the baby out in public until after the first nine days.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Ireland Baldwin says ‘pregnancy is hard’—especially when dealing with ‘idiots as family’
Even though it’s hard hearing about how badly others are struggling, it’s almost a breath of fresh air when people with a public platform get candid about life’s hardships. Ireland Baldwin, who recently announced her pregnancy, shared a very authentic account of the difficulties she’s experienced while pregnant—all while feeling grateful at the same time.
'I Regret Having Children': The Moms United in an Uncomfortable Truth
"I'm tired of faking a smile and lying through my teeth saying 'my children are the light of my life,'" one mom told Newsweek.
As He Used to Say, There is No Such Thing as a Coincidence
WARNING: Before you read this, please note I am a Spiritualist who believes in the Infinite Spirit (God, Shiva, Lord, Allah, etc). Therefore, condemning my beliefs will not affect me for I love and respect everyone and do not judge anyone.
hippocraticpost.com
Cervical cancer prevention self-help tips
Ahead of Cervical Cancer Prevention Week 23rd to the 29th January 2023, Dr Sam Wild, Women’s Health Clinical Lead at Bupa Health Clinics, shares why it’s so important to attend regular cervical screenings, what happens at them and self-help tips for easing any worries you may have about the procedure.
Opinion: A Letter To Anyone Dating A Victim Of Narcissistic Abuse
A new relationship is most likely the last thing you’ll be thinking about after you leave your abuser. I hope it’s the last thing on your mind…because it’s time for you to be selfish and put your needs first. Regardless of if you ignore the pain and try to shut things out, you will be affected by what you endured. As a plea from someone that didn’t deal with her pain right away —
I've had cancer 4 times and survived a heart attack. This is what I've learned about health and happiness.
At 73, she's outlived many of her family members, even after having had thyroid cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, and a heart attack.
Psychiatric Times
Optimizing Treatment for ADHD
“What we’re striving to do is conquer the unmet needs that are still here with treating ADHD, especially from a medication standpoint.”. What may be on the horizon for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)? Matthew Brams, MD, joined Psychiatric Times’ Mental Health Minute to share his insights into a new study of the triple-release formulation of dexmethylphenidate CTx-1301 for adults with ADHD.
natureworldnews.com
Substance that May Prevent Cancer From Spreading Shows 90% Success on Mice
Israeli researchers claim that the active component has shown more than 90% efficiency in mice, and they are working to develop the first preventive medicine in the world to stop tumors from generating secondary cancer. World-Changing Discovery. Scientists have discovered a mechanism to prevent cancer cells from entering circulation and...
What Your Resting Heart Rate is Telling You
A normal resting heart rate is 60 to 100 beats per minute in an adult.
thezoereport.com
Therapists Say Beating Anxiety Is A Matter Of Embracing It
When it comes to anxiety, becoming “friends” with it is probably the last thing you’d want to do. It seems akin to befriending the enemy, one that keeps you up at night (and possibly all day long) with worry. But experts say befriending anxiety can be helpful in terms of managing it. Before doing so, however, it’s important to understand what anxiety entails.
NPR
The Key To Happiness, According To A Decades-Long Study
If you could change one thing in your life to become a happier person — like your income, a job, your relationships or your health — what would make the biggest difference?. That's the question Harvard psychiatrist Dr. Robert Waldinger has been attempting to answer through decades of...
WebMD
Medical Gaslighting: When the Doctor Dismisses Your Concerns
Jan. 20, 2023 – Preslee Marshall, a 25-year-old resident of Canada, began having severe electric shock-like sensations shooting throughout her body. It started happening once a week, then progressed to once a day, then multiple times a day, she says. Worried, Marshall, who co-manages a public relations agency, consulted a neurologist.
suggest.com
Women Share How Their Baby Boomer Parents Set Them Up For Relationships With Man-Children
Suggest participates in affiliate programs with various companies. Links originating on Suggest’s website that lead to purchases or reservations on affiliate sites generate revenue for Suggest . This means that Suggest may earn a commission if/when you click on or make purchases via affiliate links. During her 2018 book...
Medical News Today
How can a person test for bipolar disorder?
Online bipolar disorder tests may help a person seek further care for potential mental health issues. If a doctor suspects a person has bipolar disorder, they may refer them to a mental health professional. This article explains what bipolar disorder tests are and whether online tests are accurate. It also...
Not UV Nails Possibly Having A Link To Cancer
Chronic use of UV dryers can cause cell damage and may lead to cancer-causing cell mutations, a new study has found.
Medical News Today
What is the timeline for end stage liver cancer?
People may experience certain symptoms that indicate end stage liver cancer. The timeline and life expectancy for end stage liver cancer may vary for each individual. Symptoms that may indicate end stage liver cancer include increased fatigue, abdominal pain, and jaundice, which is the yellowing of the skin and mucus membranes.
Symptoms of Sleep Apnea
Sleep apnea is a condition that causes you to stop breathing while you sleep. Your breathing usually stops for more than 10 seconds and then restarts. This cycle can happen multiple times throughout the night.An estimated 24 million people in the United States have undiagnosed sleep apnea. While there are different sleep apnea types, obstructive sleep apnea is the most common. Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) causes the tissues in your mouth and throat to narrow or close your airways. As a result, your breathing momentarily stops, which can put a strain on your heart and ultimately affect your daily life.One...
