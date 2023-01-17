ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lansing, MI

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Which County Has Been Named “the Most Obese” in Michigan?

Just off the top of my head, when I hear that question I immediately think of Wayne or Oakland County which encompass Detroit. I mean, it makes sense: Detroit has great food all over the place: pizza, burgers, Mexican food, Greek food, Chinese food, soul food, bakeries...plus they manufacture pop, potato chips, and candy. So it's only natural that I would think that. But I am not even close.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Around Lansing This Weekend: Blue Men, RVs, Wine & More

No one wants to be stuck inside all weekend long in the middle of January. Here are some things to plug into if you want to get out-and-about January 19-22, 2023. MSU Pavilion hosts the 25th Annual Mid-Michigan Premier RV Show this Thursday (1/19) through Sunday (1/22). The event promises more than 25 RV dealers with more than 200 RV units on display, "from lightweight to luxury, toy hauler to tent camper."
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

5 Lansing Breakfast Spots With the Best Waffles

Lansing has no shortage of places that offer up a fantastic breakfast. However, not all restaurants offer up waffles. I'd think that any place that serves breakfast should serve waffles, but it might have to do with the special equipment that's needed; I truly have no idea though. I just love waffles so much that I'd love them for breakfast just about anytime.
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Ghost Town or Shadow Town? Pompeii in Gratiot County, Michigan: 1900-2000s

Pompeii is one of those Mid-Michigan towns that seldom gets visitors or tourists. It is called a 'ghost town' by some, referring to the fact that it is not what it once was. Looking at the photo gallery below, you'll see that Pompeii appeared to be a thriving little community; compared to some images from the 2000s, which show many original old buildings completely gone.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Want a Good Steak? The Best Steakhouses in Lansing

The old slogan was, "beef, it's what's for dinner". There's nothing like an awesome steak, cooked on the grill to your specs. Who has the best steaks in Lansing?. I'm on a new diet and eating steak works out for me! I need to eat protein, protein and more protein. A steak can satisfy my taste, hunger and it will be on point for my diet plan. When it comes to steaks, I am a huge fan of the prime rib at the English Inn. Part of the experience is the classy feel at the Inn.
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Potter Park Zoo Plans Zoo Nights for Those 21 and Over

Because who doesn't want to kick back and have a beer with a spider monkey. OK... not really. But Potter Park Zoo's "Zoo Nights" in 2023 promise a good time for adults to enjoy friends, fun and few adult beverages without the kids around. According to the Zoo's Facebook page, this will be the fourth installment of "Zoo Nights".
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Where to Find the Best Nachos in the Lansing Area

Nachos are one of those iconic foods that you can add just about anything to, and it's probably going to be delicious. You have your classic nachos with corn tortillas chips, covered in beef or chicken, as well as tomatoes, onions, cheese, and sour cream. Or, you can take them in a totally different direction. Maybe instead of corn chips, your fry wonton wrappers and cover them in teriyaki chicken, kimchi, green onions, and spicy mayo?
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Conserve Water Notice Called for East Lansing and Meridian Township

If you live in East Lansing or Meridian Township, be aware of a "conserve water notice" that went into effect this morning. provides an open communication forum that connect public safety, municipalities, schools, businesses and the communities they serve. Nixle enables real-time, two-way communication through text, email, voice messages, social media, and the Nixle mobile app.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Everyone Knows Your Name: Friendliest Bars in Lansing

Before I start this, let's be clear, I am a non drinker now in my life. I'm 5+ years sober. When it comes to friendly bars, I will share some of my favorite, friendly bars with you. I am also at a point in my recovery that if I want to get a burger at Dag's, I can without the temptation to drink. That said, if you are in recovery, you know yourself best. Do the right thing for YOU.
LANSING, MI
The Game 730 AM WVFN

The Game 730 AM WVFN

Lansing, MI
The Game 730AM has the best sports coverage for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

