Otisville, New York Bears Celebrate 28th Birthday at Wildlife Center
A group of bears is celebrating a birthday this week in the Hudson Valley. The Orphaned Wildlife Center in Otisville, New York is an organization that has been around for years and its mission is "to provide safety and nurturing to animals that are truly orphaned and prepare them to return to a life in the wild."
Omme-God! Religious Controversy Surrounds CNY Brewed ‘Nirvana’ Beer
The owners of a Central New York brewery are reacting to those who object to the name of one of their best brews. The issue was highlighted in a New York Post article this week where some leaders of the Buddhist and Hindu religions said they took exception to use of the word 'Nirvana' - the name of a an IPA made by Cooperstown's Ommegang Brewery:
Famous Upstate NY Dog on Permanent Display at the Smithsonian
Did you know a famous pooch originally from Albany is on permanent display at America's most famous museum?. In 1888, a postal clerk at the Albany post office began letting his dog Owney accompany him to the workplace everyday. It's been said that Oweny was either attracted to the smell or texture of mailbags, and would often sleep on them.
Could Throwing An Axe Find Your Match? Time To Mingle With Singles
Are you like me and tired of the same old dating scene? But you really want to meet someone special! Dating apps are soul-sucking. I have said it time and time again! I only sometimes get out of the house—so it is time to try something new and fun. Join Micropolitan Matchmakers at The Yard in Albany for a fun evening of competition, cocktails, and maybe even your match! It's sure to be a night you won't forget.
