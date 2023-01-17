ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ingham County, MI

‘Suspicious’ car in Ingham County contained 4 guns, 79 rounds of ammo

By Iz Martin
WLNS
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4dF9_0kHeav9d00

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — One Ingham County deputy’s inspection of a “suspicious” car resulted in quite the discovery.

Police said the inspection occurred just after midnight on Monday in Valhalla Park.

The deputy noticed a handgun in the vehicle, and then found three more guns and 79 rounds of ammunition, according to officials.

Two men in the car were arrested.

One 24-year-old Lansing man was arrested on multiple gun charges. The other person in the car was arrested on the charge of an illegal firearms purchase.

