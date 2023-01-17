Read full article on original website
WIBW
Legislation introduced for minimum wage hike in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans could see a minimum wage of $16 per hour by 2027. Kansas Senator Ethan Corson (D-Overland Park) introduced Senate Bill 70 - the Making Work Pay Act - on Thursday, Jan. 19. It would increase the state’s minimum wage. The bill proposes gradual increases...
WIBW
New study finds Kansas among states with lowest job resignations
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent report found that Kansas was among the states with the lowest job resignation rates in December and 2022 as a whole. With job resignations in America at record rates during the “Great Resignation,” even in the face of high inflation, personal-finance website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2023′s States With the Highest Job Resignation Rates - and Kansas was in the bottom half.
WIBW
Job seekers encouraged to participate in job fair for Kansas agencies
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas job seekers have been encouraged to participate in a virtual job fair for state agencies. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has invited jobseekers to participate in the first Virtual Job Fair of 2023 to be hosted by KANSASWORKS. The fair will be held from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, and will highlight employment opportunities with the state’s 98 agencies. Around 900 jobs are available in state government across the Sunflower State.
WIBW
First Hispanic Kansan from Topeka confirmed to the state Court of Appeals
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The first Hispanic Kansan has been confirmed to the Kansas Court of Appeals. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering, of Topeka, to join the Kansas Court of Appeals, and the Kansas Senate has unanimously confirmed her appointment on Thursday, January 19. According to Kelly, Pickering is the first Hispanic Kansan appointed to the court.
WIBW
Kansas senator’s campaign says ‘cyber-criminal’ stole nearly $700,000
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The campaign for Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran lost hundreds of thousands of dollars to a “cyber-criminal” last year, according to a Federal Election Commission filing from December. The FEC filing says that the senator’s campaign fell victim to a “third-party cyber-criminal” who used...
WIBW
Sunday forecast: Cloudy and Chilly Sunday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The snow has moved on and temperatures this morning are chilly around freezing along I-335 and much colder towards North-Central Kansas with clouds clearing. Temperatures in North-Central Kansas have dropped into the teens this morning. Central Kansas will see more sun than East Kansas where clouds will be more stubborn to clear this afternoon. We continue to track another chance for snow this time southeast of I-70 for Tuesday night.
WIBW
Rosary for Life celebrates 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Acies Catholic Youth Group lined the streets of St. Marys for their annual Rosary for Life event Sunday afternoon. The 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade brought together a community of pro-life activists to celebrate the overturning of the Supreme Court decision Sunday in St. Marys.
WIBW
Monday forecast: Near seasonal today, snow returns Tuesday night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - **USE CAUTION THIS MORNING FROM FREEZING FOG**. The main concern this week will be snow Tuesday night with the highest snowfall totals just southeast of the turnpike with 1-3″ possible. Areas northwest toward north-central KS, while that area received the most snow this weekend, likely won’t get anything at all this round.
