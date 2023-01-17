Read full article on original website
2023 Kawasaki ZX-4R Seems To Be On Its Way, Per CARB Filings
If you’re a fan of small-displacement-but-ridiculously-fun bikes, then the chances are excellent that you got very excited when Kawasaki first introduced the ZX-25R at the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show. Enthusiasts all over the world followed announcements regarding this bike closely. Those of us in the U.S., of course, hoped...
Check Out Germany's Best-Selling Motorcycles For 2022
2023 is here in full force and the numbers from 2022 have been painting a pretty interesting picture about the year that was. We've already talked about the best-selling motorcycles in numerous parts of the world, such as France and Italy. This time around, let's fly to Germany and take a look at the year that was in terms of motorcycle sale. The numbers just might surprise you.
Gear Review: Arai Contour-X Full Face Helmet
Safety is seldom sexy. No life jacket flatters your figure. Nothing lacks sex appeal like a Hi-Viz vest. Come to think of it, safety zealots could argue the same when it comes to motorcycle helmets. After all, protection—not attention—remains a helmet’s primary function. Arai Helmet has operated...
Milan-Based Photographer Hacks Together Board Tracker Concept
The custom motorcycle scene is rife with new and innovative ideas. From genre-bending projects to fastidious restorations, builders typically do the most with the least. Sometimes, that adversity births out-of-the-box designs. In other instances, those monetary constraints limit the artist’s expression. Both seem to be true when it comes to Valen Zhou’s Sprinter concept.
Watch Grandpa's Super Cub C50 Get Restomodded Into The 21st Century
New bikes are cool, but if there’s one thing that most motorcycle enthusiasts can agree upon, it’s the intangible wonder that comes from bikes with a past. These can come from many directions, and perhaps none might be as special or sentimental as a bike that’s been handed down in your family for generations. Since Honda has been making its Super Cubs for over 60 years, and over 100 million have been sold worldwide, getting your hands on one that your grandpa used to ride is probably not that uncommon.
Top Block Presents Its Range Of Accessories For The Honda CB750 Hornet
Honda has just unveiled its newest middleweight naked bike, the CB750 Hornet in the global market. The bike first made its debut at Intermot in Germany, much to the acclaim of fans of the Japanese manufacturer around the world. Now, the CB750 has already begun trickling into multiple markets across the globe, with initial reviews of the bike proving that it is indeed a worthy contender in the middleweight naked bike segment.
LS2 Rolls Out New Colorways For The Advant Modular Helmet
Helmet manufacturer LS2 has gained popularity across the globe for producing quality yet affordable lids for all types of riders. The brand has recently diversified its premium model range with a series of racing helmets, commuter lids, and touring helmets. One of its popular modular touring helmets, the Advant, has just been refreshed for 2023 with new colorways.
Honda Releases 2023 CB1000R And CB1000R Black Edition In Japan
Honda is continuing production of its liter-class neo-retro naked sportbike, the CB1000R, for the 2023 model year. Ever since the bike made its debut, it has seen little to no updates in terms of technology and features. The 2023 model year will be no different, as both the standard CB1000R and CB1000R Black Editions only have a new colorway to show for.
