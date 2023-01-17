ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

13News Now

Man killed in crash on I-64 in Newport News while fleeing from Chesapeake Police

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed early Sunday morning in Newport News after he crashed while being pursued by police. According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, this began at around midnight in Chesapeake. The spokesperson said VSP was informed that a police unit of the Chesapeake Police Department was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Challenger for failure to stop on a traffic violation.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

Portsmouth police investigate homicide on Newport Ave.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 17, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday night that left a man dead. According to a tweet from police, officers found out about the incident...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Police: Two people shot in Elizabeth City Saturday night

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police tell us that two people were shot minutes apart in Elizabeth City Saturday night, but it's not known if the incidents are related. According to a spokesperson for the Elizabeth City Police Department told us that their officers responded to 1122 Herrington Road at around 8:30 p.m. after they received a report of shots fired in the area. Before they got there, officers were alerted that someone had been shot and people were fleeing from the area.
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
13News Now

Norfolk-based USS Mesa Verde commanding officer relieved due to 'loss of confidence,' Navy says

NORFOLK, Va. — The commanding officer of the Norfolk-based USS Mesa Verde was relieved due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command, the Navy announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen assumed command of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock in August 2022. He will be temporarily reassigned to Commander, Naval Force Atlantic, also in Norfolk.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

2 hospitalized after crash on Route 58 in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Route 58 in Suffolk Friday. Officials said it happened in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, right near the Chesapeake city line. Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and extricated one person from the...
SUFFOLK, VA
