Three Virginia theaters among 39 Regal Cinemas that will shut down beginning in FebruaryCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
A Virginia store shooting survivor is suing Walmart for $50 million.Westland DailyChesapeake, VA
Some of the Best BBQ in Virginia is Hiding Inside a Gas StationTravel MavenVirginia Beach, VA
Chesapeake company ordered to pay over $1.5 Million in back wages to 194 home health care workersEdy ZooChesapeake, VA
Several students hospitalized after ingesting THC gummies at Virginia Beach high schoolEdy ZooVirginia Beach, VA
Man killed in crash on I-64 in Newport News while fleeing from Chesapeake Police
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A man was killed early Sunday morning in Newport News after he crashed while being pursued by police. According to a spokesperson for Virginia State Police, this began at around midnight in Chesapeake. The spokesperson said VSP was informed that a police unit of the Chesapeake Police Department was in pursuit of a 2021 Dodge Challenger for failure to stop on a traffic violation.
Portsmouth police investigate homicide on Newport Ave.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on January 17, 2023. The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide on Sunday night that left a man dead. According to a tweet from police, officers found out about the incident...
Renewed efforts: Menchville High School boosts security after trespassing incident
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Security changes are coming to Menchville High School, after a trespassing incident led to an injured student on Friday. In a letter to families obtained by 13News Now, Menchville High principal Lisa Egolf said four girls, who attend school in Hampton, entered the building during school hours.
Norfolk's Stanley Sacks is the oldest practicing attorney in the country
NORFOLK, Va. — He’s a father, grandfather, former Virginia Delegate, and a World War 2 veteran. But outside of Norfolk, and across the country, Stanley Sacks is being recognized for something else. He’s believed to be the oldest and longest-practicing attorney in the United States. “I never...
Police: Two people shot in Elizabeth City Saturday night
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — Police tell us that two people were shot minutes apart in Elizabeth City Saturday night, but it's not known if the incidents are related. According to a spokesperson for the Elizabeth City Police Department told us that their officers responded to 1122 Herrington Road at around 8:30 p.m. after they received a report of shots fired in the area. Before they got there, officers were alerted that someone had been shot and people were fleeing from the area.
Body recovered from Isle of Wight retention pond was missing Newport News man
CARROLLTON, Va. — Officials confirm that a body found in an Isle of Wight County retention pond was of a Newport News man who was last seen on New Year's Eve in Suffolk. Deputies in Isle of Wight County said the body of a man was seen floating in the water at the corner of Brewers Neck Boulevard and Carrollton Boulevard on Friday morning.
Almost 900 people sent tips to Virginia Beach Crime Solvers in 2022
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Friday, the Virginia Beach Crime Solvers awarded several police officers for solving crimes with tips from the crime line. 13News Now's very own Dan Kennedy emceed the award luncheon. You’ve heard the media ask you to call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3...
Norfolk-based USS Mesa Verde commanding officer relieved due to 'loss of confidence,' Navy says
NORFOLK, Va. — The commanding officer of the Norfolk-based USS Mesa Verde was relieved due to a loss of confidence in his ability to command, the Navy announced Thursday. Capt. Michael D. Nordeen assumed command of the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock in August 2022. He will be temporarily reassigned to Commander, Naval Force Atlantic, also in Norfolk.
Preliminary NTSB report says mechanic told pilot not to fly before deadly Suffolk plane crash
SUFFOLK, Va. — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) reveals new details in a Suffolk plane crash that killed two people. That crash happened on Jan. 7 in the 3900 block of Carolina Road, about two miles from the North Carolina state line. Two men...
2 hospitalized after crash on Route 58 in Suffolk
SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people are in the hospital after a crash on Route 58 in Suffolk Friday. Officials said it happened in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard, right near the Chesapeake city line. Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded to the scene and extricated one person from the...
Man dies after shooting on W. Pembroke Ave. in Hampton, police say
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man dead Monday morning. According to a tweet from police, officers received the first call about the shooting at 5:54 a.m. It happened on the 2600 block of W. Pembroke Avenue. The initial call was...
Rivers Casino Portsmouth set to open its doors after delay
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After its initial opening was delayed to give staff more time to test equipment and prepare, Rivers Casino Portsmouth will open its doors to the public Monday. The $340 million facility brought in over 1,000 new jobs to the area, and it will also bring in...
Deputy receives surprise police escort after week-long stay in hospital
HAMPTON, Va. — Chesapeake Senior Deputy Scott Chambers is back home following a week-long stay at Riverside Regional Medical Center. Chambers suffered critical injuries after a shootout with a murder suspect in Hampton last Wednesday. Hampton Police Chief Mark Talbot said the U.S. Marshal Task Force was working with...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Part of 1st View Street to shut down for HRBT expansion project
NORFOLK, Va. — Ocean View drivers, heads up!. The City of Norfolk is expected to close 1st View Street to all traffic right under the I-64 bridge, as crews work to widen overpass bridges as part of the larger HRBT Expansion project. The closure will take effect as early...
Navy Secretary, lawmakers tour facility that lost four sailors to suicide
NORFOLK, Va. — After four Navy sailors assigned to a Norfolk-based shore command apparently died by suicide in less than a month's time, two members of the Virginia Congressional delegation are demanding answers and seeking accountability. The Navy is investigating the four apparent sailor suicides last fall at the...
Sentara's new remote cameras aim to enhance safety protections for patients
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Sentara Healthcare is expanding a new technology in Virginia and North Carolina. Next week, new remote cameras will help doctors, nurses and patients at Sentara Healthcare. “I wish when my mother had a stroke and she was in Norfolk General -- I wish we had...
Package reported near William & Mary campus determined not a threat
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — UPDATE: City officials said the package was determined as not a threat Wednesday night. Officials are investigating what they describe as a "suspicious package" that was found near William & Mary's campus on Wednesday evening. Williamsburg Police are asking people to avoid the area of the...
USS Arlington to undergo $168 million overhaul at General Dynamics NASSCO
NORFOLK, Va. — Big news for a private Hampton Roads shipyard. The Department of Defense announced this week that a big contract to repair the Navy amphibious transport dock USS Arlington has been awarded to General Dynamics NASSCO-Norfolk. In all, it is a potential 20-month, $168.5 million contract to...
Warner, Kaine push for security improvements at Norfolk federal courthouse
NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Sens. Mark Warner and Tim Kaine are pushing for safety upgrades at two federal courthouses in Virginia. The senators say both the Danville Courthouse and the Walter E. Hoffman U.S. Courthouse in Norfolk suffer from "serious security vulnerabilities." U.S. Reps. Bobby Scott (VA-03) and Jennifer...
Chief Drew offers update on where Richneck investigation stands
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Nearly two weeks have passed since the shooting at Richneck Elementary in Newport News, and no criminal charges have been brought forward in the case. However, that could change, depending on the course of an ongoing police investigation. Police accuse a 6-year-old student of intentionally...
