ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 11

Related
k12dive.com

5 principals to watch in 2023

As the latter half of the 2022-23 school year gets underway, principals nationwide face a veritable phalanx of challenges. Across the board, the concerns are familiar, including fostering positive school culture to support engagement and achievement, closing the gap on pandemic-related learning loss, creating equitable access to enrichment programming, and providing wraparound services to reengage and support those most at-risk.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
WSET

Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Virginia bill requiring AEDs in all public schools moves forward

VIRGINIA, USA — A new bill that would require the placement of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all Virginia public schools is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Thursday, the Virginia Senate’s Education and Health subcommittee voted to move Senate Bill 1453 forward. The bill, sponsored...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginia Mercury

Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians

By Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Virginians will continue to face the threat of utility shut-offs as the height of winter approaches, with low temperatures and severe weather events worsened by the negative impacts of climate change. With Del. Irene Shin introducing House Bill 2283 in this year’s General Assembly session, this is a timely opportunity […] The post Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR-TV

Virginia lawmakers propose teacher pay raises to help close shortage gap, level playing field

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Helen Pryor has been teaching for 16 years. She’s a Norfolk elementary teacher and president of the Education Association in the school district. Pryor said the profession doesn’t always come with a livable wage that reflects the challenges of the job. Low pay is just one of the problems adding to the teacher shortage across the board.
VIRGINIA STATE
addictedtovacation.com

The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Virginia: Full Details!

Are you looking to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and relax in solitude on the beach? If so, then Virginia is the perfect destination for you. To find you a sandy piece of tranquil heaven, these are the most uncrowded beaches in Virginia. Cape Charles Beach. Outlook...
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

Children eating weed edibles increasing in Virginia

Children eating weed edibles increasing in Virginia. Virginia Army lieutenant awarded less than $4,000 …. New ‘Out and About’ therapeutic program for adults …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Bojangles to offer new adult-version sweet tea drink …. The new Hard Sweet Tea is expected to hit...
VIRGINIA STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things to do in Northern Virginia You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you on the search for the best things to do in Northern Virginia? NOVA is a beautiful and diverse region of Virginia. It offers a wide range of activities and attractions for visitors of all ages. There are hundreds of historical sites and museums to explore. If you are looking for outdoor activities and delicious local cuisine, Northern Virginia has you covered there as well.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy