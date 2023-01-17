Read full article on original website
WTOP
‘Come forward now:’ Youngkin warns schools statewide about delayed accolades
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin issued a warning to schools statewide Friday, saying administrators should step forward immediately if there have been any delays in informing students about academic accolades or awards. “I have made it clear to superintendents and principals across the Commonwealth to go back and really do the...
k12dive.com
5 principals to watch in 2023
As the latter half of the 2022-23 school year gets underway, principals nationwide face a veritable phalanx of challenges. Across the board, the concerns are familiar, including fostering positive school culture to support engagement and achievement, closing the gap on pandemic-related learning loss, creating equitable access to enrichment programming, and providing wraparound services to reengage and support those most at-risk.
Youngkin visits George W. Carver Elementary to promote Virginia Literacy Act
Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited George W. Carver Elementary School on Thursday in support of new Virginia legislation.
WSET
Virginia bill calls for parental notification of transgender students
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Republican lawmaker touted a bill Thursday that would require Virginia school officials to notify parents if their child identifies as transgender in school, one of several proposals lawmakers are expected to debate this session that could significantly affect transgender people. The bill sponsored by...
Virginia bill requiring AEDs in all public schools moves forward
VIRGINIA, USA — A new bill that would require the placement of automated external defibrillators (AEDs) in all Virginia public schools is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Thursday, the Virginia Senate’s Education and Health subcommittee voted to move Senate Bill 1453 forward. The bill, sponsored...
Virginia mom shreds 'equity warriors' after son's merit award was kept secret for 2 years
Fairfax County, Va. mom Asra Nomani called out her son's merit notification delay and voiced her concerns about the agenda of 'equity warriors' on 'The Story.'
Governor Youngkin announces proposed bill in response to 16 schools failing to notify students and parents about National Merit Awards
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — Four schools in Prince William County have been added to the list of schools across Virginia that didn't notify parents and students of National Merit Awards in a timely manner. Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin said Wednesday, it's come to light that 16 schools across...
WOLF
Teachers could hide student's gender identity from parents under proposed Pennsylvania school district policy
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are outraged over a proposed public school district policy that would, among other things, keep them in the dark regarding their child's gender identity. A first reading of the Upper Moreland School District's (UMSD) proposed "Transgender and Gender Diverse Students" policy sparked...
Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians
By Rev. Sherman Z. Logan Virginians will continue to face the threat of utility shut-offs as the height of winter approaches, with low temperatures and severe weather events worsened by the negative impacts of climate change. With Del. Irene Shin introducing House Bill 2283 in this year’s General Assembly session, this is a timely opportunity […] The post Utility shut-offs harm vulnerable Virginians appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
WDBJ7.com
Legislation over gender pronouns and identity notifications heads to General Assembly
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At the Virginia State Capitol Thursday, there was a push for Sage’s Law. The legislation would require schools to tell parents if a student self-identifies as a gender different from the student’s biological sex. “Parents, you are not alone. This mother stands with you....
WTVR-TV
Virginia lawmakers propose teacher pay raises to help close shortage gap, level playing field
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Helen Pryor has been teaching for 16 years. She’s a Norfolk elementary teacher and president of the Education Association in the school district. Pryor said the profession doesn’t always come with a livable wage that reflects the challenges of the job. Low pay is just one of the problems adding to the teacher shortage across the board.
Bill would have police get specific training for handling citizens with dementia
Thursday, dozens of Alzheimer’s advocates will travel to Richmond to ask lawmakers to support the 150,000 Virginians living with the disease by passing a new bill.
Children's Hospital reportedly advised Parkway School District to avoid disclosure of student chest-binding
Fox News is reporting that the Parkway School District in St. Louis County was advised by experts at St. Louis Children’s Hospital to avoid requiring staff to disclose chest-binding practices of students to parents.
WAVY News 10
Children eating weed edibles increasing in Virginia
Children eating weed edibles increasing in Virginia. Virginia Army lieutenant awarded less than $4,000 …. New ‘Out and About’ therapeutic program for adults …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. Bojangles to offer new adult-version sweet tea drink …. The new Hard Sweet Tea is expected to hit...
Parents weigh in on new AAP weight-loss guidance to treat child obesity
New guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics suggest some different treatment options for obese kids as young as 13, including weight loss drugs and surgery.
Virginia lawmakers to ask for rent control study
A Virginia Senate panel opted to ask for a study on rent control instead of advancing a bill that would have allowed cities and counties to set limits on price hikes from landlords.
Virginia, Amazon announce $35 billion data center plan
Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin says the state has reached a deal with Amazon Web Services for the company to invest $35 billion in new data centers.
