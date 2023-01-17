Read full article on original website
Related
Shakira Fans Are Convinced Singer Found Out Ex Was Cheating Because Her Favorite Jam Was Eaten
Fans are buzzing about Shakira's new breakup track, which is seemingly about ex Gerard Pique. The unconfirmed rumors are especially fascinating to fans because online theories about how the singer discovered Pique was allegedly cheating all point to a jar of strawberry jam. The jam theory originated in the South...
Nelly Concert Video Goes Viral After People Clown His Facial Expressions
Video of Nelly performing in Australia is going viral after the rapper displayed some peculiar behavior onstage. On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Instagram user akira.nibbai captured video of Nelly performing at the 2023 Juicyfest in Melbourne, Australia. In the clip, the St. Louis, Mo. rhymer is performing his hit duet "Over and Over" featuring Tim McGraw. However, in the video, Nelly is acting very strangely. The clip finds the rap-crooner's eyes appearing to roll back multiple times as he smiles slyly while belting out the lyrics to the ballad.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Shocked to the Core: Cardi B Smacked Offset In Chilling Moments After He Told Her Takeoff Was Killed
Rapper Cardi B was a guest on The Jason Lee podcast, and the Bronx rapper recalled the tense moment when she and her husband, Offset, found out that his family and group member, Takeoff, had been killed in Houston in November. Cardi reminisced on the details of what took place...
Kendall Jenner Slammed as ‘Entitled’ After Bodyguard Is Spotted Holding Umbrella for Her
Kendall Jenner sparked controversy over the weekend after she was photographed in the rain while an unidentified man held her umbrella for her. In photos obtained by The Sun, the 27-year-old reality TV star can be seen walking to and from her vehicle in the rain while a man, presumably her bodyguard, keeps her dry by holding her umbrella for her.
Drake Welcomes Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage and Dipset to Perform at Apollo Theater SiriusXM Show
Drake brought the gratitude and b-sides along with surprise performances from Lil Uzi Vert, 21 Savage and Dipset during his second and final performance at the Apollo Theater in New York City last night. Twenty minutes after 9 p.m. on Sunday evening (Jan. 22), Drake stepped out in a cardigan...
Kylie Jenner Posts Photos of Her and Travis Scott’s Son Aire for the First Time
Since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child to the world last year, they have kept him hidden from social media, until now. On Saturday (Jan. 21), Kylie Jenner hopped on her Instagram account and unveiled a series of photos of their second child, Aire Webster. And yes, he is adorable.
Britney Spears’ Former Assistant Victoria Asher Says Singer Is Fully Free: ‘You Can Believe It or You Can Not Believe It’
For fans who are wondering if Britney Spears is truly free following the dissolution of her controversial 13-year conservatorship, the singer's former assistant, Victoria Asher, has some thoughts to share. During an Instagram livestream Jan. 14, Spears fans asked Asher some questions about her time working for the pop star.
Reddit Slams ‘Miserable’ Woman Who Doesn’t Want Husband to Walk His Sister Down the Aisle
A woman is being slammed online after admitting she doesn't want her husband to walk his sister down the aisle at the sister's upcoming wedding. Venting on Reddit, the woman shared she finds it weird that her sister-in-law asked her husband to accompany her down the aisle, even though their father is still alive.
Ariana Grande Claps Back at Fans Who Claim She’s ‘Not a Singer Anymore’
It's been nearly three years since the release of Ariana Grande's last album, 2020's Positions, and fans are missing the pop star. Just don't assume she's left her pop music roots behind, though. "Why aren't you a singer anymore?" Grande wrote in a new TikTok, mimicking the fans who have...
Chrisean Rock Gets Carried Out of Blueface Interview Kicking and Screaming
UPDATE (Jan. 20):. Blueface has responded to the video clip below in which Chrisean Rock was carried out of a recent interview on No Jumper's Sharp Tank. In the early hours of Friday morning (Jan. 20), Blueface hit up Twitter with his thoughts on Chrisean's outburst during his interview, her current state of mind and alcohol potentially being a factor.
Blueface, Chrisean Rock Trade Shots on Twitter Due to Rock Not Fighting Her Family Over Him
Blueface and Chrisean Rock's rollercoaster relationship recently came to a head on Twitter after the couple traded shots over Chrisean's unwillingness to throw hands with her own family for him. During the latest episode the couple's reality show Crazy in Love, which aired on Sunday (Jan. 15), Blueface and his...
Tom Hanks Has Officially Joined TikTok: Watch His First Video on the App!
Hanks posted his first-ever TikTok Jan. 14, using the moment to highlight one of his favorite scene partners: a cat named Smeagol — which rhymes with bagel, in case you were wondering. In the 40-second video clip, a very excited Hanks plugs his new film, A Man Called Otto,...
Gunna’s DS4Ever Album Goes No. 1 on Billboard 200 Chart – Today in Hip-Hop
XXL celebrates 50 years of hip-hop with this moment:. Jan. 22, 2022: On this day, Gunna nabbed his second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 chart with his third studio effort, DS4Ever. DS4Ever was initially released on Jan. 7, 2022, via YSL Records and 300 Entertainment. The LP moved...
EST Gee Focuses on New Album, Expanding His Own Label and Building a Sports Agency
After taking the leap from local Kentucky rapper to respected artist rising through the game, EST Gee's mission remains far from over. Editor’s Note: This story will appear in the Winter 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. EST Gee knows discipline is a major key to success....
96.9 KISS FM
Amarillo, TX
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
96.9 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0