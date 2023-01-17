ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nelly Concert Video Goes Viral After People Clown His Facial Expressions

Video of Nelly performing in Australia is going viral after the rapper displayed some peculiar behavior onstage. On Wednesday (Jan. 17), Instagram user akira.nibbai captured video of Nelly performing at the 2023 Juicyfest in Melbourne, Australia. In the clip, the St. Louis, Mo. rhymer is performing his hit duet "Over and Over" featuring Tim McGraw. However, in the video, Nelly is acting very strangely. The clip finds the rap-crooner's eyes appearing to roll back multiple times as he smiles slyly while belting out the lyrics to the ballad.
Chrisean Rock Gets Carried Out of Blueface Interview Kicking and Screaming

UPDATE (Jan. 20):. Blueface has responded to the video clip below in which Chrisean Rock was carried out of a recent interview on No Jumper's Sharp Tank. In the early hours of Friday morning (Jan. 20), Blueface hit up Twitter with his thoughts on Chrisean's outburst during his interview, her current state of mind and alcohol potentially being a factor.
