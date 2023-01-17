Man who killed 17-year-old in ‘senseless’ road rage shooting after Astros game in 2021 sentenced to 30 years in prison, officials say

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas Man Allegedly Kicks Down Door, Shoots Ex-Girl While She's Lying to His 4-Year-Old Daughter, Killing HerMajestic NewsHouston, TX
Universities across Texas are banning TikTok after Governor Abbott cites its cybersecurity concerns and ties with ChinaJalyn SmootTexas State
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Coffee chain employing adults with disabilities opens first location in Houston. Inspiration came from founders childrenAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
Man fatally shot at home in Humble, sheriff says
HUMBLE, Texas – Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed at a home in Humble Monday, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said. Deputies responded to a weapons disturbance call in the 20200 block of Palomino Ridge Drive. Authorities said when they arrived...
Click2Houston.com
Mechanic who fled country after killing man he mistook for a thief sentenced to 35 years in prison, DA says
PASADENA, Texas – A man has been sentenced to 35 years after he reportedly killed a man who he mistook for a thief back in 2018, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. In a news release, officials say the Houston transmission repair shop owner, 35-year-old Oscar Aristides...
Click2Houston.com
2 charged, another wanted in shooting death of homeowner in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two men have been charged in connection to the shooting death of a homeowner in southeast Houston last month. Derrick Wayne Castille, 25, has been charged with capital murder. He is currently not in custody. The second suspect, 21-year-old Carl Michael McCloud, has also been charged with capital murder and has since been arrested.
Click2Houston.com
Search for suspect underway after man shot to death following argument in NE Houston, police say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in northeast Houston Friday. According to police, the shooting took place in the 11100 block of Spottswood Drive near Hirsch at about 1:25 p.m. Officials say the man was reportedly shot near a residence. Preliminary information states that the...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Robbery suspect flees on scooter with box of Pringles after pistol-whipping victim in face, HPD says
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for help in finding a man accused of robbing another man by stealing a box of Pringles outside a southeast Houston convenience store on Christmas Eve. The robbery happened in the 8900 block of Cullen Boulevard at around 3 p.m. Surveillance video showed...
Click2Houston.com
18-year-old dies after being shot then crashing his vehicle into west Harris Co. home, HCSO says
HARRIS COUNTY – An investigation is underway after a man who was shot crashed his vehicle into a west Harris County home hours before he was pronounced dead, authorities said. Deputies say they received a service call about a weapons disturbance in the 15900 block of Lucky Star Drive...
Click2Houston.com
Woman who smelled ‘heavily of body odor’ arrested in connection with several robberies in west Houston, police say
HOUSTON – A woman who police say was involved in a series of robberies that occurred in west Houston has been arrested. Lisa Marie Coleman, 58, has been charged with three counts of robbery by threat and kidnapping in connection with four crimes dated from Nov. 15, 2022, to Dec. 13, 2022.
Click2Houston.com
‘Person of interest’ arrested in connection to deadly shooting of 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete
BAYTOWN – A person of interest in the shooting death of a 16-year-old Goose Creek CISD student-athlete has been arrested, according to the Baytown Police Department. Kayleb Garfield, 19, was arrested on Thursday for an unrelated incident. On Jan. 10, the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a...
Click2Houston.com
Woman accused of breaking into Jewish temple twice, desecrating sanctuary and Torah scheduled to appear in court
HOUSTON – Ezra Law is scheduled to appear in front of a judge Monday morning and is facing two charges: felony criminal mischief of a church and misdemeanor criminal mischief. The 33-year-old is accused of breaking into the Congregation Emanu El twice in recent weeks. On Saturday, Jan. 14,...
Click2Houston.com
Dozens of cars broken into at apartment complex on Houston’s south side, residents say
HOUSTON – Residents at an apartment complex on Houston’s south side are asking for more security after dozens of cars were broken into this weekend. The Metro 5514 Apartments, located near Griggs Road and Beekman, was reportedly targeted Saturday morning. On Sunday, many of the damaged cars and...
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Police searching for man who attempted to fire gun inside Meyerland store before stealing bike
HOUSTON, Texas – Houston police are searching for a man accused of pointing a gun and firing it inside a Meyerland store last month. On Dec. 16, officers responded to reports of a robbery in the 8700 block of West Loop South around 3:40 p.m. Officers said a man...
Click2Houston.com
Motorcyclist killed after hitting guardrail on I-10 East, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A motorcyclist has reportedly died after hitting a guardrail on I-10 Sunday night. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred near Spur 330 at around 7:20 p.m. Initial information suggested the motorcyclist hit an 18-wheeler, however, officials later said he actually hit the...
Click2Houston.com
‘The damage is immeasurable’: Woman breaks into Jewish temple, desecrates sanctuary and Torah, then returns to scare children, prosecutors say
Congregation Emanu El is considered a Holy Place. Harris County prosecutors say a woman broke in and desecrated it last Saturday, leaving behind several thousand dollars in damage. Instead of showing up to court for her hearing Friday, they say she came back to the temple and did even more...
Click2Houston.com
‘We lost everything in our studio’: KPRC 2 Investigates obtains video showing devastating Winter Street Studios blast
HOUSTON – An arsonist on the move... It’s what KPRC 2 Investigates identified after obtaining surveillance video of the devastating blast at Winter Street Studios. The video from Dec. 22 shows the moment the blast damaged over 70 studios, costing over 100 artists their livelihoods, according to building officials.
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for 49-year-old kayaker missing near Jamaica Beach, USCG says
JAMAICA BEACH, TX – A search is underway for a kayaker who has been reported missing since Friday in Galveston County, according to officials with U.S. Coast Guard. Barry Baham, 49, was last seen near Jamaica Beach, Texas. A photo shared on the US Coast Guard’s social media pages show 12-14 foot white-colored kayak and two fishing poles possibly belonging to Baham.
Click2Houston.com
Large fire destroys tattoo shop in east Harris County, officials say
HARRIS COUNTY – An east Harris County tattoo shop is a total loss after a large fire engulfed the building early Saturday, officials said. The fire broke out at Southern Boys Tattoo Shop in the 13700 block of East Freeway near Uvalde Road. Harris County ESD 12 and Channelview...
Click2Houston.com
Roof collapses as firefighters battle blaze at apartment complex in Pasadena; no injuries reported
PASADENA, Texas – At least a dozen units were damaged Sunday when a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Pasadena, according to officials. The fire broke out at the Linda Vista Apartments located at 701 Preston Ave. When emergency crews arrived to the scene, at least 12...
Click2Houston.com
Contract worker rescued after being trapped inside 10-foot trench for more than an hour, HFD says
HOUSTON – A contract worker for the City of Houston was rescued after being trapped inside a 10-foot trench in west Houston Friday morning. The Houston Fire Department responded to reports of an entrapment at Riverview Way and Briar Ridge Drive near Tanglewood around 11 a.m. HFD said three...
Click2Houston.com
Small plane making emergency landing clips 18-wheeler on Grand Parkway, HCSO says
Grand Parkway near Cypress Rosehill is shut down in both directions after a small plane clipped an 18-wheeler while making an emergency landing, according to officials with Harris County Sheriff’s Office. The crash happened at around 11:30 a.m. Officials said the plane possibly caught fire upon landing on the...
Click2Houston.com
Altuve, Bregman, Peña oh my!
Thursday on Houston Life, Lauren Kelly gives us all the details about her night at the Houston Sports Awards. Get the scoop on Houston Life Thursday at 1pm on KPRC 2. Watch LIVE in the player below.
Comments / 0