Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
49ers Notebook: Deebo, Arik Armstead troll Cowboys; Armstead wishes he would have smacked Dak Prescott; Fred Warner gets rave reviews; What in the world happened on the final play?
The 49ers are onto the NFC Championship game after a 19-12 Divisional Playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday. But before we move on to next week's showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, let's tie up some of the loose tidbits of postgame news to come out of the 49ers' latest postseason victory.
49ers’ Nick Bosa on zero-sack performance: “I did a good part in the win today”
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round to advance to the NFC Championship Game next weekend, winning in a 19-12 bout after holding their opponent scoreless over the last 11 minutes of the game. However, their win came without a sack from their star...
Kyle Shanahan, Brock Purdy, other 49ers react to 19-12 playoff win vs. Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, quarterback Brock Purdy, and others spoke with reporters after Sunday's 19-12 playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan. "Injuries from the game. We...
Steady Brock Purdy gives 49ers what they needed at QB in win over Cowboys
Quarterback Brock Purdy wasn't quite at his best in the 49ers' 19-12 Divisional Playoff win against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, but he made more than enough plays to help the 49ers advance and add another chapter to the amazing story of his rookie season. The win moved Purdy to...
John Lynch: Christian McCaffrey has improved since trade to 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers were always impressed with Christian McCaffrey, going back to his pre-draft evaluation in 2017. That's why when rumors started spreading that the Carolina Panthers running back might be available via a trade in October, general manager John Lynch and his staff jumped into action. Tight end...
Eagles to host winner of 49ers-Cowboys in NFC Championship Game
The Philadelphia Eagles await the winner of Sunday's Divisional Round playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. The Eagles advance to the NFC Championship Game following a 38-7 win on Sunday night over the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. Next weekend, Philadelphia will...
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan explains bizarre clock management at the end of the first half vs. Cowboys
San Francisco 49ers fans were irate at head coach Kyle Shanahan as the first half neared a conclusion during their NFC Divisional Round bout with the Dallas Cowboys. Why? Shanahan had elected to shave off a significant amount of game clock to begin San Francisco's drive, rather than choosing to be aggressive with his two-minute drill.
A Game for the Ages - Matchups, History, and More Ahead of 49ers-Cowboys Divisional Game
Do you smell that? It's playoff football. It's a time to celebrate. For a few more precious hours, every team in the tournament still has life, still has reason to hope. There are no more guaranteed games, but there's football to be played, and right now is the time to exult in it. No matter who you root for, you can imagine your team finding a way to win, a way to keep playing football, and filling your February with excitement and joy. Right now, there's nothing standing between your team and glory except the vagaries of chance and a well-fought effort this weekend, and hopefully the next.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan provides timeline on potential Jimmy Garoppolo return
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is making progress in his return from a broken foot. However, whether or not he returns at any point during the playoffs remains up in the air. "It was the first week he was able to come out on the field, walk around a...
Kyle Shanahan provides final updates ahead of 49ers-Cowboys Divisional Round matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan spoke with reporters after Friday's practice, providing final updates ahead of the team's Divisional Round playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Here is everything he had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. "Alright, injuries. [QB Jimmy] Garoppolo will...
John Lynch: Brock Purdy has earned 49ers’ trust
Heading into the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers saw potential in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who prepared and competed like a guy who has been in the league for years. Still, no one could have predicted what the 23-year-old would do in his first NFL season. The 49ers lost...
Kyle Shanahan, 49ers looking forward to challenge of facing Eagles in NFC title game
The San Francisco 49ers are advancing to the NFC Championship Game for the third time in four years. They will face the top-seeded Philadelphia Eagles at a hostile Lincoln Financial Field. The Niners got there with a hard-fought 19-12 win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, ending the season of...
Does Kyle Shanahan or Brock Purdy deserve more credit for the 49ers’ success this season?
The San Francisco 49ers have been on a tear in the second half of the 2022 NFL season, winning 11 consecutive games, and are currently riding that hot streak into a playoff matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional round. The reason for their success as of late?...
Key stats from the 49ers’ 19-12 Divisional Round playoff win vs. the Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers are headed to the NFC Championship Game after a 19-12 Divisional Round playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Below are several statistics and notes from Sunday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. With the Win... The...
49ers elevate two players from practice squad ahead of playoff game vs. Cowboys
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing to host the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs, with the winner advancing to the NFC Championship Game. According to the NFL transaction wire, the team made the following roster moves ahead of the Divisional Round matchup at Levi's Stadium. Elevated (standard) from the practice...
Update: DeMeco Ryans not interviewing for head coaching jobs on 49ers-Cowboys game day, per source
On Saturday, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported that San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans would interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts ahead of the team's Divisional Round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. "He's going to do those interviews prior to kickoff tomorrow against the Cowboys," Fowler said...
49ers-Seahawks Injury Updates: Charles Omenihu questionable to return
The San Francisco 49ers are playing the Dallas Cowboys in the Divisional Round of the playoffs at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The team entered the game missing only two players due to injuries. They are quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (foot) and cornerback Ambry Thomas (ankle). Both were among San Francisco's seven inactive players.
