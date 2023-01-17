ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
49ers Notebook: Deebo, Arik Armstead troll Cowboys; Armstead wishes he would have smacked Dak Prescott; Fred Warner gets rave reviews; What in the world happened on the final play?

The 49ers are onto the NFC Championship game after a 19-12 Divisional Playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Sunday. But before we move on to next week's showdown against the Philadelphia Eagles, let's tie up some of the loose tidbits of postgame news to come out of the 49ers' latest postseason victory.
A Game for the Ages - Matchups, History, and More Ahead of 49ers-Cowboys Divisional Game

Do you smell that? It's playoff football. It's a time to celebrate. For a few more precious hours, every team in the tournament still has life, still has reason to hope. There are no more guaranteed games, but there's football to be played, and right now is the time to exult in it. No matter who you root for, you can imagine your team finding a way to win, a way to keep playing football, and filling your February with excitement and joy. Right now, there's nothing standing between your team and glory except the vagaries of chance and a well-fought effort this weekend, and hopefully the next.
John Lynch: Brock Purdy has earned 49ers’ trust

Heading into the regular season, the San Francisco 49ers saw potential in rookie quarterback Brock Purdy, who prepared and competed like a guy who has been in the league for years. Still, no one could have predicted what the 23-year-old would do in his first NFL season. The 49ers lost...
