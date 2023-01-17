ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters Had a "Buffy" Reunion at the "Wolf Pack" Premiere

Spuffy fans, rejoice! Sarah Michelle Gellar and James Marsters had an unexpected "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" reunion at the "Wolf Pack" premiere on Jan. 19. Gellar played "Buffy"'s vampire-slaying title character on the WB hit TV show from 1997 to 2003. Her primary love interest on the show was initially a vampire with a soul named Angel (played by David Boreanaz). But, ultimately, Marsters's more menacing vampire character, Spike, would swoop in as another one of Buffy's love interests, and their enemies-to-lovers storyline stole hearts, creating a ship war within the "Buffy" fandom that could only be compared to "Twilight"'s Team Edward vs. Team Jacob.
"Selling the OC" Is Coming Back With More Realtor Drama For Seasons 2 and 3

Get your stilettos ready: Netflix has renewed "Selling the OC" for season two and season three. The series, a spinoff of the streamer's hit "Selling Sunset," premiered in August 2022 and introduced viewers to a new group of realtors all working their hardest to sell luxury homes for the Oppenheim Group under Jason and Brett Oppenheim.
Amanda Bynes to Reunite With the "All That" Cast at '90s Con

On Jan. 18, Amanda Bynes reawakened our inner '90s kid when she announced that she'll be reuniting with her former "All That" costars at '90s Con. The convention will take place from March 17 to 19 at the Connecticut Convention Center. There, Bynes will be joined by Kel Mitchell, Danny Tamberelli, Lori Beth Denberg, and other Nickelodeon icons.
Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family

A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute

Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
Riley Keough Shares Touching Family Photo With Mother Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Death

It’s been one week since Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died unexpectedly at the age of 54. In the days since her death, those close to the star have sent an outpouring of love and loss across social media. And on Friday, Presley’s oldest daughter, actress Riley Keough shared her own tribute, marking her first public statement about her mother’s death. Keough posted a simple black-and-white throwback photo of herself and Presley. In the image, Keough’s younger self looks up at her mother, a bouquet of flowers placed in front of them. She captioned the...
We Attended Beyoncé's Private Performance at Dubai's Atlantis The Royal

After four long years, Beyoncé made a triumphant return to the stage on Saturday, Jan. 21, for the grand reveal of Dubai's newest hotel, Atlantis The Royal, where POPSUGAR was on hand. "Welcome, everybody. I feel so honored to be here," she told the crowd. The 41-year-old superstar transformed...
From SZA to Taylor Swift, All the Artists Going on Tour in 2023

When it comes to music, 2022 went out with a bang, especially after years of uncertainty in the music industry amid the COVID pandemic. Along with incredible, critically acclaimed releases from artists like Harry Styles ("Harry's House"), Beyoncé ("Renaissance"), The Weeknd ("Dawn FM"), Kendrick Lamar ("Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers"), and SZA ("SOS"), the year was also filled with showstopping tours. Elton John, Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, The 1975, Dua Lipa, and Lizzo were just some of the artists who dominated 2022 with national and international shows.
Keke Palmer Celebrates Boyfriend Darius Jackson's Birthday: "The Love Is So Sacred"

It's not often that Keke Palmer shares her relationship with boyfriend Darius Jackson with the world, but she made an exception for his birthday. On Jan. 21, the "Nope" star shared a video on Instagram of the two of them driving around while Jenevieve's 2021 song "Baby Powder" played on the radio. The actor is all smiles while the fitness YouTube star grins at the camera when he realizes Palmer is filming him.
Is Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio" Too Sad For Kids? Here's What the Experts Say

Netflix recently released an adaptation of the classic story of Pinocchio: Guillermo del Toro's "Pinocchio." This take brings the puppet and pals to life with stunning stop-motion photography and a refreshed look at the story. However, while many of us think we know the story of the puppet who wants to become a real boy, del Toro's "Pinocchio" may hit a little differently. And it may not be appropriate for all kids.
Jenna Ortega Struts Through Paris in a Backless Dress With a Dramatic Hood

Jenna Ortega recently delivered an elegant take on Wednesday Addams's signature style. While attending the Saint Laurent menswear show during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17, the actor and "Wednesday" star strutted down the cobblestone streets in a black gown from the brand's 2023 ready-to-wear collection. Ortega styled the outfit with a wristlet, platform peep-toe sandals, and oversize metallic bangles. Earlier in the evening, she paired the look with a cropped suit jacket.
Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler Reprise Their "Parks and Rec" Characters For "Saturday Night Live"

"Saturday Night Live" played host to two MVP visitors from Pawnee, IN, on the show's Jan. 21 episode. In celebration of Aubrey Plaza making her hosting debut, Amy Poehler reunited with her "Parks and Recreation" costar to revive April Ludgate and Leslie Knope for the show's "Weekend Update" segment. The actors slipped right back into their sitcom roles for a bit where April and Leslie talked about the importance of young people getting involved in their local government.
Tabitha Brown Reflects on 20-Year Marriage to Her "Best Friend," Chance: "I Gotta Tell the Truth"

Tabitha Brown is showing some love for her husband of 20 years. In a Jan. 16 interview on "The Talk," the vegan chef called her husband, Chance, her "best friend" and shared a little insight into how they manage to make their relationship work while in the public eye. The pair host a YouTube show called "Fridays with Tab and Chance," and Tabitha said honesty is at the core of her approach.
Tabitha Brown Tried Pilates and Gave the Best Postclass Review Ever

If you've ever left a new workout class feeling strong and confident as hell but also utterly exhausted, Tabitha Brown can relate. The actress, author, and TikTok gem took to social media to share her thoughts on her first-ever Pilates class, and it's far from your typical workout review (in the best way possible).
Priyanka Chopra Responds to Backlash For Having Baby Via Surrogate

When Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, welcomed their first child, Malti Marie, into the world in January 2022, they, like so many others, announced the news in an Instagram post. "We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," the image text read. "We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."
