Nonprofit makes progress with new batting cage in two weekends
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The nonprofit, OneOfUs.Care has broken ground on a project after six months of curveballs. A batting cage for Page County High School softball team is coming to life from the group who is trusting the process. The foundational structure and wiring of this $70 thousand...
Military veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that military veterans experiencing acute suicidal crises may now receive emergency mental care for free. The benefits include 30 days worth of inpatient care, 90 days of outpatient care, and help to get treatment and referrals after the emergency....
Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The once defaced mural at the Waynesboro Family YMCA has been restored to its original beauty. Many gathered Saturday afternoon for a prayer vigil to show what the community is all about. “It’s indicative of what we are here in Waynesboro. We are a close community,...
Vigil held in hopes for affordable housing to be reality again
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - When it comes to affordable housing, the people said things need to be better. A.J. Young created the LifeWorks project with his wife to provide practical support for everyday people. Like many others, he knows finding housing can be difficult. “Some of the apartments in the...
COVID-19 still lingering since first U.S. case three years ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Three years have past since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States. Virginia has come a long way, but Central Shenandoah Health District says there has still never been a time that the curve was completely flattened. Coronavirus is nowhere near gone with most...
VSP: 1 dead after early Saturday morning crash
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a single-car crash in Augusta County early Saturday morning. They said a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road and into a tree. Officials say this is all the information...
Crowds harvest Staunton winter farmers market as needed outlet
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The Staunton Winter Market is ripe in produce for the public. Farmers had a cornucopia of items from whole foods to jams, syrups, and wildflowers. With inflation still high at grocery stores, farmers like Brian Jones had a brilliant takeaway for them and the consumers. “There’s no...
One of the latest first snows in history, the January 2016 storm
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The winter of 2015-2016 was slow to start in terms of snow. In fact we were getting very close to one of the latest dates for a first snow in the Shenandoah Valley. After the middle of January, 2016, everything changed. This was a storm we...
JMU football tickets launch Monday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, tickets for the 2023 James Madison University football season will officially launch. The ticket map may look a little different for some fans this year. JMU Athletics has gone with a dynamic pricing model this season. “We took our priority and reserved areas and...
JMU men’s basketball falls to Southern Miss 83-70, drops to 4-4 in Sun Belt play
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Saturday, James Madison men’s basketball fell 83-70 to Southern Miss, the top-ranked Sun Belt team. The Dukes drop to 13-8 overall and 4-4 in conference action. Terrence Edwards led JMU with 18 points and eight rebounds. Noah Freidel added 14 points while Takal Molson had 13 points and grabbed five boards.
JMU women’s basketball ekes out 80-79 win over Troy, rises to 7-1 in Sun Belt
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison women’s basketball grabbed a thrilling 80-79 win over Troy on Saturday evening. With this victory, the Dukes regain the top spot in the Sun Belt standings. The Dukes improve to 17-2 overall including a 7-1 mark in Sun Belt play. Peyton McDaniel led...
