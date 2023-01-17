ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

WHSV

Nonprofit makes progress with new batting cage in two weekends

PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The nonprofit, OneOfUs.Care has broken ground on a project after six months of curveballs. A batting cage for Page County High School softball team is coming to life from the group who is trusting the process. The foundational structure and wiring of this $70 thousand...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Military veterans can now receive free emergency mental health care

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs announced that military veterans experiencing acute suicidal crises may now receive emergency mental care for free. The benefits include 30 days worth of inpatient care, 90 days of outpatient care, and help to get treatment and referrals after the emergency....
HARRISONBURG, VA
WHSV

Prayer vigil celebrates hope in Waynesboro YMCA’s restored mural

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The once defaced mural at the Waynesboro Family YMCA has been restored to its original beauty. Many gathered Saturday afternoon for a prayer vigil to show what the community is all about. “It’s indicative of what we are here in Waynesboro. We are a close community,...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

Vigil held in hopes for affordable housing to be reality again

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - When it comes to affordable housing, the people said things need to be better. A.J. Young created the LifeWorks project with his wife to provide practical support for everyday people. Like many others, he knows finding housing can be difficult. “Some of the apartments in the...
WAYNESBORO, VA
WHSV

COVID-19 still lingering since first U.S. case three years ago

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Three years have past since the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the United States. Virginia has come a long way, but Central Shenandoah Health District says there has still never been a time that the curve was completely flattened. Coronavirus is nowhere near gone with most...
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

VSP: 1 dead after early Saturday morning crash

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police say one person is dead after a single-car crash in Augusta County early Saturday morning. They said a Ford Explorer was traveling on Hildebrand Circle when it ran off the road and into a tree. Officials say this is all the information...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Crowds harvest Staunton winter farmers market as needed outlet

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) -The Staunton Winter Market is ripe in produce for the public. Farmers had a cornucopia of items from whole foods to jams, syrups, and wildflowers. With inflation still high at grocery stores, farmers like Brian Jones had a brilliant takeaway for them and the consumers. “There’s no...
STAUNTON, VA
WHSV

JMU football tickets launch Monday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Monday, tickets for the 2023 James Madison University football season will officially launch. The ticket map may look a little different for some fans this year. JMU Athletics has gone with a dynamic pricing model this season. “We took our priority and reserved areas and...
HARRISONBURG, VA

