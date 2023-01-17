ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia Parish, LA

Comments / 0

Related
cenlanow.com

Authorities arrest 2 suspects in January 10th Mangham shooting; more arrests are pending

UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, detectives of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 20-year-old Kobe Holland was arrested on January 11, 2023, for Attempted First-Degree Murder and 21-year-old Ladamien Moffit was arrested on January 18, 2023, for Carrying a Firearm on School Property and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.
MANGHAM, LA
cenlanow.com

Drive-thru fundraiser hosted in honor of deceased tree cutter

MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, C&C Tree Company hosted a drive-thru fundraiser to raise money for the family of Pat Bass, tree cutter from Columbia, LA., who was killed in a tree cutting accident last week. Chad Wood, owner of C&C Tree Company, said that they are trying to raise money to help Bass’ family with funeral expenses.
COLUMBIA, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy