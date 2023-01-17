Read full article on original website
Related
cenlanow.com
Authorities arrest 2 suspects in January 10th Mangham shooting; more arrests are pending
UPDATE (01/19/2023) (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, January 19, 2023, detectives of the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 20-year-old Kobe Holland was arrested on January 11, 2023, for Attempted First-Degree Murder and 21-year-old Ladamien Moffit was arrested on January 18, 2023, for Carrying a Firearm on School Property and Contributing to the Delinquency of a Juvenile.
cenlanow.com
19-year-old Franklin Parish woman fatally struck by vehicle; incident under investigation
FRANKLIN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 17, 2023, at 2:57 PM, officials of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle crash in Gilbert, La. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that a 19-year-old female was struck after entering the southbound lanes of U.S. 425. The female was pronounced...
cenlanow.com
Drive-thru fundraiser hosted in honor of deceased tree cutter
MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, C&C Tree Company hosted a drive-thru fundraiser to raise money for the family of Pat Bass, tree cutter from Columbia, LA., who was killed in a tree cutting accident last week. Chad Wood, owner of C&C Tree Company, said that they are trying to raise money to help Bass’ family with funeral expenses.
Comments / 0