MONROE, LA. (KTVE/KARD) — On January 22, 2023, C&C Tree Company hosted a drive-thru fundraiser to raise money for the family of Pat Bass, tree cutter from Columbia, LA., who was killed in a tree cutting accident last week. Chad Wood, owner of C&C Tree Company, said that they are trying to raise money to help Bass’ family with funeral expenses.

COLUMBIA, LA ・ 10 HOURS AGO