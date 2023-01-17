Read full article on original website
Daunting, Frightening Report From Airports In New York State
The next time you travel in New York State or through New York State airports, know that the TSA is working hard to keep you safe and that work and their efforts are paying off in a big way. Recent reports indicate that the TSA has taken multiple guns away from travelers.
Uvalde Foundation investigating shots fired at Rochester HS, opens hotline
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Uvalde Foundation for Kids (UFFK) is launching an investigation into the January 5 shooting outside a Rochester high school, the advocacy organization confirmed Saturday. The nationally-focused nonprofit was formed in response to the elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. They...
Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown
A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
State Police issue 178 citations in one-day speed enforcement initiative
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — New York State Police have announced the results of a one-day speed enforcement initiative on U.S. Highway 20 that took place on January 17. The campaign was part of a multi-state effort aiming to reduce speed related crashes on non-interstate highways. During the initiative, State...
Two semi-automatic handguns taken at traffic stop
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were charged in Syracuse for Criminal Possession of a Weapon after they were stopped by Syracuse Police on January 10. Syracuse Police Officers Harriman and Dixon were on patrol when they witnessed a black Chevrolet Impala run through a red light. The Impala...
Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home
SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota said Saturday he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube said in an evening tweet that he remains “endlessly blessed by the prayers...
Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?
One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
Latest Upstate NY Snow Predictions: Up To 8 in. For Some Areas Sunday
Another winter storm is heading to Upstate New York this weekend and potential snowfall totals are starting to come into focus. And this next storm is looking like it will bring more snow to most of the Capital Region. Like Thursday and Friday's winter storm, this one will bring a...
NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
3 arrested after gunfire is exchanged in Rochester
The investigation determined several shots were fired at a group of people from a vehicle and at least one person in the crowd shot back.
New York Bans Popular Laundry Detergents Containing Probable Carcinogen
New York State has banned a range of popular laundry detergents and cleaning products in a move intended to protect consumers from a chemical that may cause cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classified 1,4-dioxane as a probable human carcinogen. New York is one of the first in the country...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.
Varick st. Is known for its Bars and excitement during the summertime, but it's also famous for dining pleasures. Recently H.K. restaurant & lounge opened its doors to the public during the Utica boiler maker. The boilermaker is an annual event where people come from all over the world to compete in a race. Daniel Romanchuk, 23, of Champagne, Illinois road away with winning the wheelchair competition in July. Not only is the boilermaker a big part of the city festivities but also the famous beer company that manufactures Utica Club. Pedestrians can take a free tour of the factory and receive a cold refreshing drink afterward.
Do you know your state’s signature drink? Find out New York’s here
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — Every U.S. state has something it’s proud of—and that’s especially true of its signature drinks. These are drinks that locals love and ones tourists love to seek out. You know the ones we’re talking about. Can you imagine a trip to California without...
Your License Will Change in 2023 in New York State
THE DMV in New York State is worried about fraud and counterfeit licenses. Here are some of the changes that you will see on your new ID:
New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.
Michael Loyd who's been a tenant at Lillian Cooper for 4 years says the building is trying to set him up. Moving to Utica NY to further his education at MVCC for criminal Justice Mr. Loyd said it's been a total nightmare. Since he moved into the Hud housing program he's been flooded numerous times. Michael who has a gunshot wound in his head said all he hears is noise all night. He complains that the neighbor above him deliberately bangs on her floor to keep him up. He also added that the same lady abuses her dog and ingests controlled substances. When complaining to management they say they will take care of it but never does says Mr. Loyd. "I don't know what to do no more. I reached out to the senator's office, Attorney General, and even civil rights attorneys but I haven't had any luck".
Famous Bakery in Western New York Suddenly Announces Closure
Western New York is known most for snow, the Bills and certain foods. Those certain foods include wings, beef on weck and sponge candy. Chicken wings are clearly the number one food that outsiders know Buffalo most for and while those foods are all great, there's also a great contingency of bakeries in the region.
City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
Man, teen, arrested overnight for driving stolen vehicle in Rochester
RPD said a Hyundai on Mt. Hope Avenue struck a median while attempting to turn onto Byron Street.
