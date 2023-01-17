ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
informnny.com

Uvalde Foundation investigating shots fired at Rochester HS, opens hotline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Uvalde Foundation for Kids (UFFK) is launching an investigation into the January 5 shooting outside a Rochester high school, the advocacy organization confirmed Saturday. The nationally-focused nonprofit was formed in response to the elementary school shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. They...
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Voice

Fugitive Caught: Wanted NY Man Apprehended At I-91 Rest Area In Middletown

A man wanted in New York State was apprehended by authorities at a rest area on a Connecticut highway. Just before 5:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20, Connecticut State Police troopers in Middlesex County responded to the I-91 northbound rest area in Middletown after receiving information that the subject of an active extraditable arrest warrant in the State of New York may be in the area, in possession of a tan Buick LeSabre displaying a New York registration.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
localsyr.com

Two semi-automatic handguns taken at traffic stop

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Three people were charged in Syracuse for Criminal Possession of a Weapon after they were stopped by Syracuse Police on January 10. Syracuse Police Officers Harriman and Dixon were on patrol when they witnessed a black Chevrolet Impala run through a red light. The Impala...
SYRACUSE, NY
informnny.com

Florida Rep. Steube out of hospital after accident at home

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A U.S. congressman from Florida who was seriously injured in a tree-trimming accident in Sarasota said Saturday he has been discharged from the hospital and is recovering at home. Rep. Greg Steube said in an evening tweet that he remains “endlessly blessed by the prayers...
SARASOTA, FL
Country 106.5 WYRK

Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?

One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
NEW YORK STATE
NEWS10 ABC

NYSP: Dog shot after attacking owner and Trooper

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (News10)-First responders are reminding residents who call 911 to keep their pets safely contained after a dog was shot by a trooper responding to a call at a Montgomery County home. New York State Police say the incident occurred January 18th around 11:30a.m. when a trooper was called to a home in […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, NY
The Jewish Press

New York Bans Popular Laundry Detergents Containing Probable Carcinogen

New York State has banned a range of popular laundry detergents and cleaning products in a move intended to protect consumers from a chemical that may cause cancer. The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) classified 1,4-dioxane as a probable human carcinogen. New York is one of the first in the country...
NEW YORK STATE
Source Money

Utica New York Adds Flavor to Its Menu with H.K. Restaurant & Lounge.

Varick st. Is known for its Bars and excitement during the summertime, but it's also famous for dining pleasures. Recently H.K. restaurant & lounge opened its doors to the public during the Utica boiler maker. The boilermaker is an annual event where people come from all over the world to compete in a race. Daniel Romanchuk, 23, of Champagne, Illinois road away with winning the wheelchair competition in July. Not only is the boilermaker a big part of the city festivities but also the famous beer company that manufactures Utica Club. Pedestrians can take a free tour of the factory and receive a cold refreshing drink afterward.
UTICA, NY
Source Money

New York Resident at Lillian Cooper Apts Fears for His Life After Complaining About Codes Violations to Government.

Michael Loyd who's been a tenant at Lillian Cooper for 4 years says the building is trying to set him up. Moving to Utica NY to further his education at MVCC for criminal Justice Mr. Loyd said it's been a total nightmare. Since he moved into the Hud housing program he's been flooded numerous times. Michael who has a gunshot wound in his head said all he hears is noise all night. He complains that the neighbor above him deliberately bangs on her floor to keep him up. He also added that the same lady abuses her dog and ingests controlled substances. When complaining to management they say they will take care of it but never does says Mr. Loyd. "I don't know what to do no more. I reached out to the senator's office, Attorney General, and even civil rights attorneys but I haven't had any luck".
UTICA, NY
NewsChannel 36

City of Ithaca dumps jungle garbage at Tompkins Co. Waste Center

ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- This week, the City of Ithaca has been cleaning up homeless encampments near Brindley Street known as the Jungle. Roughly 25 tons of waste have already been removed and brought to the Tompkins County Recycling and Solid Waste Center. “The garbage goes to a permanent landfill,"...
ITHACA, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy