MIDDLETOWN – Mid-Hudson News, the Hudson Valley’s preeminent online news source, has been purchased by lifelong Orange County resident Mike Martucci, who recently served one term as a New York State Senator in the region. By trade, Martucci is a successful small business owner and entrepreneur who, before his run for office, made a name for himself as one of the nation’s largest school bus operators. Beyond his acquisition, Martucci will serve day-to-day in the role of publisher.

ORANGE COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO