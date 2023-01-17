Read full article on original website
Salem DWI sentencing scheduled for Monday
POUGHKEEPSIE – Former City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem is once again scheduled for sentencing in her DWI conviction on Monday, January 23. A jury found Salem guilty of DWI on September 20, 2022, for a DWI that involved an accident in February 2020. Salem resigned from her council position hours after the jury handed down a guilty verdict.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shokan man charged with DWI; wraps car around tree
SAUGERTIES – A 22-year-old Shokan man was airlifted from a car crash on Glasco Turnpike in the area of Highbank Road in the Town of Saugerties early Sunday morning after his vehicle flipped over several times before striking a tree. Police have charged Brandon Norton with driving while intoxicated,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Kingston woman charged with criminal contempt and assault
SAUGERTIES – A 32-year-old Kingston woman was remanded to the Ulster County Jail following a domestic incident at 2084 Route 32 in the Town of Saugerties. It is alleged by Saugerties Police that Christina Moore-Giles was in violation of a full stay-away order of protection that that she threw a cell phone at the victim, causing a laceration to the victim’s lip.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Saugerties man arrested twice in two days
SAUGERTIES – A Saugerties man was arrested on Friday on a charge of criminal contempt of a court order, one day after he was arrested on a charge of strangulation for allegedly assaulting and strangling the same victim to the point of unconsciousness. Saugerties Police responded to an anonymous...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Armed robbery in front of library
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating an armed robbery in front of the library on Grand Street. The knifepoint incident near Newburgh Free Library was reported around 6:30 Friday evening, according to EMS radio transmissions. It was unknown if anyone was injured. As of Sunday...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Shots fired; car crash in New Windsor and Newburgh (VIDEO)
NEWBURGH – Exactly what happened Sunday night in New Windsor in sketchy, but town police are investigating a motor vehicle accident that took place and gunshots that reportedly rang out in the area of Route 9W and John Street in the town. A car traveled into the City of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Stabbing in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – Police in the City of Newburgh are investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening. An EMS radio transmission reported a man was stabbed at the Varick Homes at 69 South Street around 9 p.m. Initial reports at the scene said the victim was stabbed in the back...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Tractor-trailer driver killed in crash was Connecticut resident
HARRISON – State Police have identified the man killed when his tractor-trailer flipped over a guiderail and onto I-287 in Harrison as Nathan Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut. An occupant in a van involved in the crash on Wednesday, Aris Guerrero, 37, of West Hempstead, was transported to the...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Victims of Westchester plane crash were Cleveland residents
WHITE PLAINS – Authorities Friday identified the victims of a single-engine plane crash in a wooded area near Westchester County Airport as two Cleveland, Ohio residents, Boruch Taub, the pilot, and Binyamin Chafetz. Both victims have been returned to Cleveland for proper burial as per Jewish rituals. Westchester County...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fire causes heavy damage to Ulster County home
HIGH FALLS – Several Ulster County fire departments were called out early Sunday for a structure fire at 267 Mossy Brook Road in High Falls. Repeated calls for additional manpower went out over the county’s 911 dispatch to battle the three-alarm blaze that was reported at about 2:45 a.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Eleven displaced and two pets killed as fire rips through Poughkeepsie house
POUGHKEEPSIE – An early morning fire on Sunday on Mansion Street in the City of Poughkeepsie displaced seven adults and four children and killed two pets in the multi-family dwelling. The fire department was dispatched to the structure at 1:23 a.m. Poughkeepsie Fire Department Deputy Chief Vincent Parise said...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Matriarch of the Ingrassia family passes away
TOWN OF WALLKILL – Dorothy Ingrassia, the retired Town of Wallkill receiver of taxes, passed away at home Thursday. She was 91. Mrs. Ingrassia had served in that post for over 24 years and was the administrative assistant to former Town Supervisor Dennis Cosgrove prior to being elected receiver of taxes in 1988.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Martucci takes the helm of Mid-Hudson News
MIDDLETOWN – Mid-Hudson News, the Hudson Valley’s preeminent online news source, has been purchased by lifelong Orange County resident Mike Martucci, who recently served one term as a New York State Senator in the region. By trade, Martucci is a successful small business owner and entrepreneur who, before his run for office, made a name for himself as one of the nation’s largest school bus operators. Beyond his acquisition, Martucci will serve day-to-day in the role of publisher.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Developer withdraws application for Pleasant Valley project
PLEASANT VALLEY – Developers planning to build housing units on property on Wigsten Road in the town withdrew their application on Friday afternoon. The developers, owners of “71 Wigsten Road LLC” were scheduled to appear before the town board on Monday evening to seek approval for the rezoning of three Wigsten Road parcels totaling 41 acres.
Mid-Hudson News Network
DMV opens new White Plains office
WHITE PLAINS – The State Department of Motor Vehicles will open its new White Plains office on Monday. Located at the Source at White Plains at 1 Maple Avenue, the site replaces the former White Plains Mall location which closed last March, and the temporary Tarrytown office, which closed this past Friday.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Party goods manufacturer files Chapter 11
MID-HUDSON – Amscan Inc., a party goods manufacturer with facilities in Chester and the Town of Newburgh, has filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code. The two Orange County locations employ hundreds of workers. The company filed on Tuesday, January 17 in Bankruptcy Court of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jacobson blasts Central Hudson response to PSC
NEWBURGH – State Assemblymember Jonathan Jacobson (D, Newburgh) Friday blasted Central Hudson’s response to last month’s scathing Public Service Commission report. “Central Hudson’s response to the Public Service Commission report would be laughable if its actions had not hurt so many of its customers,” the lawmaker said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Infrastructure upgrades planned for Fallsburg
FALLSBURG – The Town of Fallsburg has approved a number of major infrastructure projects that are expected to take years to complete and cost as much as $100-million to $120 million. Major work is expected to correct water draining and flooding issues on Laurel Avenue next to the Rivoli...
Mid-Hudson News Network
IBEW Local 363 electrician earns state championship title
HARRIMAN – IBEW Local 363 journeyman electrician Hunter Doran has been named the State champion of the 2022 Ideal Tools Electrical Skills Competition. The journeyman electrician received his training through the union’s apprentice program. Doran works for Anytime Electric in Rock Tavern and competed against other electricians in...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Winter weather on the way
MONTICELLO – If you live in the Catskills area of our Mid-Hudson News territory, you can expect to be shoveling snow Monday morning. The National Weather Service is calling for a winter weather advisory for Sullivan and Delaware counties from 5 p.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday. Three to...
