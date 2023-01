Friendship Christian and Columbia Academy earned more hardware at the TSSAA Division II bowling state championships on Friday afternoon at Smyrna Bowling Center. Friendship Christian’s girls team won its fifth state title in the last six years with a 21-2 victory over Girls Preparatory School. Meanwhile, Columbia Academy’s boys defeated Friendship Christian 12-11 and by a total of just 12 pins to earn its second consecutive title.

SUWANEE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO