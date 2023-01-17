Read full article on original website
ABC6.com
One person hospitalized after Fall River shooting
FALL RIVER, Mass. (WLNE) — One person was taken to the hospital Saturday night with possible life-threatening injuries after being shot in the area of St. Joseph St. in Fall River. Police did not release much information so far, but did confirm to ABC6 News they were called to...
Turnto10.com
Woman hit by RIPTA bus was on crosswalk, police say
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A woman is recovering from her injuries after she was hit by a RIPTA bus in Providence on Friday night. Police said 61-year-old Sheryl Hanley Skinner was crossing on Exchange Terrace at about 5:30 p.m. when she was struck by a Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus turning from Exchange Street.
Turnto10.com
Man arrested in Fall River shooting
Fall River Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting in Fall River Saturday night. Crews responded to a home on St. Joseph Street around 5:45 p.m. in response to a report of shots fired. Upon arrival, police say they located a 60-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot...
Turnto10.com
Two people hurt in three-car crash in North Kingstown
NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police said Friday that the driver in a bad crash in North Kingstown is facing charges. The three-car crash happened at the intersection of Oak Hill Road and Route 4 at about 6 a.m. State police said a trooper saw an...
Turnto10.com
Woman hit by RIPTA bus in Providence
(WJAR) — Providence police said a woman was taken to the hospital Friday night after she was hit by a RIPTA bus in the city. The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority bus was making a turn at Exchange Street and Exchange Terrace when the accident occurred, according to police.
Turnto10.com
One year later: Fall River woman continues to recover after crash and apartment fire
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — It's been almost one year since the Blizzard of 2022 and for one Fall River woman, she said it's been the hardest year of her life. Emily Daddona, 27, was rear-ended on Jan. 23 while driving home from work on Route 24 near Brockton. When she got out of the car, she was hit by a suspected drunk driver.
capecod.com
Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A woman was injured after reportedly being pinned between a vehicle and a garage in Sandwich. Rescuers were called to a Deacon Path residence about 3 PM. The victim had been freed when EMTs arrived on scene. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to land at the Henry T. Wing School to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
Turnto10.com
Driver charged in crash that injured 6 people faces judge
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A Taunton teenager charged in a crash in Warwick that sent six people to the hospital went before a judge on Friday. Eighteen-year-old Jaden Berthole appeared in Kent County District Court bandaged and in handcuffs. Warwick police said he's responsible for a two-car crash on...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center to open on Monday
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — The new Pawtucket-Central Falls Transit Center will open on Monday. Some residents stopped by on Sunday afternoon to take a look at the multimillion-dollar project. "It's beautiful. It's beautiful,” Audrey Aduama said. “I saw the online rendition and it looks pretty similar to what it...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Police investigating after driver flees the scene of early morning crash
Fall River Police responded to an early morning crash after the driver reportedly fled the scene. According to Sergeant Moses Pereira, just before 2:30 a.m., Officers responded to Mariano S. Bishop Blvd. in between Amity Street and Laurel Street after receiving reports that a vehicle had exited the roadway into the wooded area.
Turnto10.com
State police arrest 2 in narcotics investigation
Rhode Island State Police arrested two people accused of selling drugs in the greater Providence area on Thursday. Police executed search warrants at residences in Pawtucket, East Providence, and Scituate as part of the investigation. They reportedly found over 600 grams of cocaine, 60 grams of crack cocaine, over 400...
Police ID woman found dead near TF Green airport
The cause of death of a Pawtucket woman is under investigation after her body was discovered near T.F. Green International Airport on Tuesday.
Turnto10.com
Firefighters battle blaze in Oxford
(WJAR) — Firefighters battled a blaze at a building in Oxford, Massachusetts. Numerous fire departments responded to the fire on Leicester Street on Thursday. Auburn Fire Rescue was among the departments that arrived and provided mutual aid. That department shared images of the large flames the firefighters had to...
Framingham Police Arrest Woman On Drunk Driving Charge After Hit & Run Crash on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Fitchburg woman on Friday night, January 13 after a hit & run crash on Route 9. Police arrested at 6:56 p.m. Ashley Landry, 34, of 86 Sheridan Street in Fitchburg. “Landry was involved in a hit/run accident” on Route 9 at 6;11 p.m....
whdh.com
Car crashes into Sutton business, knocking building off foundation
SUTTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a business in Sutton, causing serious damage and knocking the building off its foundation. The driver told police he wasn’t used to driving in the area and accidentally turned off the turnpike right into the storefront of Skip’s Outdoor Accents.
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
fallriverreporter.com
60-year-old Rhode Island man indicted on first degree murder charge in death of 65-year-old woman
A 60-year-old Rhode Island man has been indicted on murder charges. According to the Rhode Island Attorney General’s Office, recently, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging 60-year-old Ramsundar Ramkalawan with one count of first-degree murder, in the death of 65-year-old Donna MacDonald. The Rhode Island State Police...
Turnto10.com
Teenager stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times at Kennedy Plaza on Tuesday, according to Providence police. Police said he is in stable condition after being stabbed in the head, back, and arm. He went into surgery at about 5 p.m. Police told NBC 10 News...
whdh.com
Police halt ground search for missing Brookfield woman
BROOKFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials say search crews are on standby but no ground searches are planned Thursday for a missing 35-year-old woman from Brookfield. For the past few days, the Brookfield Police Department and the State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office have been trying to locate Tee, who was last seen leaving her boyfriend’s home on foot around 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.
Body found near TF Green parking garage
Police are investigating after a woman's body was found at T.F. Green International Airport Tuesday afternoon.
