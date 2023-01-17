CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — It's been almost one year since the Blizzard of 2022 and for one Fall River woman, she said it's been the hardest year of her life. Emily Daddona, 27, was rear-ended on Jan. 23 while driving home from work on Route 24 near Brockton. When she got out of the car, she was hit by a suspected drunk driver.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO