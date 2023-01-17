ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Hart Makes Goal Line Save to Seal Flyers Win in Detroit

The goal for the Flyers has been to avoid back-to-back losses. On Saturday, Carter Hart made sure the Flyers didn't reach that mark. After allowing a goal with just 41 seconds remaining to cut the Flyers' lead to one, Hart made a save right along the goalline in the final seconds to seal a 2-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings.
DETROIT, MI
Flyers Fight Back, But Fall to Jets

Before they could blink, the Flyers found themselves in a 3-0 hole against the Winnipeg Jets on Sunday night. As they have done throughout the season, the Flyers didn't quit and clawed their way back into the game. But after making it a 3-3 game early in the third, the...
MIDWAY, PA
Eagles Playoff Debut Has their Fans full of Excitement

The Philadelphia Eagles start their 2023 Playoff Run when they host the New York Giants on Saturday Night at Lincoln Financial Field. With kick off is at 8:15pm and the Philly fans will definitely be lathered up after a full day of tailgating and anticipation. There is nothing like playoff football, especially against a familiar foe and a division rival that plays 90 miles to the north. In recent years, the Eagles have owned the Giantss in games played in Philadelphia and they’ve already beaten the G-men twice this season. The Eagles have won their last nine home games and are 15-3 in their last 18 matchups versus the Giants. But tomorrow night you can throw all that out the window, this will be a tough game for the home team but I can’t wait and I will be attending the game! I’ve been a season ticket holder since 1991 and have attended their divisional games in 2003, 2004, and 2017, and I can promise you there is nothing like it.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Northfield NJ
