The Philadelphia Eagles start their 2023 Playoff Run when they host the New York Giants on Saturday Night at Lincoln Financial Field. With kick off is at 8:15pm and the Philly fans will definitely be lathered up after a full day of tailgating and anticipation. There is nothing like playoff football, especially against a familiar foe and a division rival that plays 90 miles to the north. In recent years, the Eagles have owned the Giantss in games played in Philadelphia and they’ve already beaten the G-men twice this season. The Eagles have won their last nine home games and are 15-3 in their last 18 matchups versus the Giants. But tomorrow night you can throw all that out the window, this will be a tough game for the home team but I can’t wait and I will be attending the game! I’ve been a season ticket holder since 1991 and have attended their divisional games in 2003, 2004, and 2017, and I can promise you there is nothing like it.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO