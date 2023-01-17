Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Utah governor says he won't veto ban on transgender surgeries, puberty blockers for kids
SALT LAKE CITY — Less than 24 hours after a Senate committee endorsed a trio of bills directed at LGBTQ children, the full Utah Senate on Thursday voted to give initial approval to the bills, including one to ban sex reassignment surgeries and place a moratorium on puberty blockers for minors.
midutahradio.com
Bill To Ban Gas Chamber Animal Euthanization Draws Celebrity Support
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A well-known actress is throwing her support behind a bill in the Utah Legislature that would ban the use of gas chambers at animal shelters. Katherine Heigl [[ HIGH-gul ]] joined the sponsor of the bill yesterday at the State Capitol to urge lawmakers to pass it. Heigl lives in Utah and called the lack of a law banning gas chambers a black mark against the state. The bill has lacked support when it was introduced in previous sessions, with critics noting that no current Utah animal shelters use gas chambers to euthanize animals.
Opinion: Utah lawmakers can’t let the misinformed sway their votes
Last year, a mob of conspiracy minded people killed a bill that would have made Utah’s digital license program safer. Lawmakers shouldn’t let that happen again.
midutahradio.com
Wilson Outlines Legislative Priorities As New Session Begins
(Salt Lake City, UT) — House Speaker Brad Wilson is laying out the priorities of the Republican majority as the new session of the Utah Legislature gets underway. Wilson told lawmakers yesterday that he wanted additional action to help preserve and restore the Great Salt Lake and encourage water conservation around the state. Wilson said “historic” tax cuts would be announced and passed, and promised action on creating more affordable housing for Utahns. He supports raises for Utah teachers, but only if they are tied to a voucher program that encourages more school choice. And he promised additional action to outlaw abortion in Utah, citing the need to act while a state trigger law on abortion remains under consideration by the state Supreme Court.
Member of POST Council felt sheriff's nomination was rigged
Documents obtained by FOX 13 News reveal how a member of POST Council felt the POST Director nomination process was rigged in favor of Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby.
Opinion: What Sen. Mike Lee thinks about Utah’s new state flag proposal
The current Utah flag is in violation of the five elements of a good flag design. Sen. Lee points out how the proposed new design solves these problems.
midutahradio.com
Proposed Utah Bill To Establish New Domestic Violence task Force
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A new Utah bill is being filed that would establish a new domestic violence task force. Lawmakers, such as Candice Pierucci and others, say that too many victims in Utah are being abused, and it has to change. More than one-third of women in Utah will be stalked or abused by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The task force would be made up of law enforcement, victim advocates and state agencies. It would be the first step in helping the state gather new data on domestic violence to increase resources.
midutahradio.com
Transgender Youth Bills To Face Hearings Today
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Utah Legislature is beginning hearings on bills targeting several controversial transgender youth-related issues. The Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee is set to discuss a bill that would block gender-affirming youth surgeries and deny hormone treatment to those under 18. Another bill coming before the committee would ban name or gender changes on Utah birth certificates for anyone under 18. A third bill set for discussion today would keep students from using names or gender designations other than those on their birth certificates unless they have their parent’s permission. Equality Utah has said it plans to fight all three bills.
kjzz.com
LGBTQ advocates blast new conversion therapy bill in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new conversion therapy bill unveiled in the Utah Legislature is getting blasted by a LGBTQ advocacy group over concerns that it seeks to legalize the discredited practice. House Bill 228, sponsored by Rep. Mike Petersen (R-North Logan), would ban certain health care professionals...
Utahns voice support, opposition for teacher salaries, school choice bill
House Bill 215 would raise teacher salaries and create a school choice program where parents can apply to get public funds for their child to go to a private school or do homeschooling.
890kdxu.com
5 Stupid Ways To Break The Law In Utah
We have a segment on The Mikey & The Mrs Show called "How To Stay Out Of Jail". We read some of the weirdest and the most outdated laws. It is interesting to think that these laws came from somewhere. Someone had to have considered them a good idea at sometime.
kslnewsradio.com
A pipeline to Utah from the Mississippi, is that the drought cure?
SALT LAKE CITY — A pipeline from the Mississippi is one of the ideas circulating around the Utah Capitol at the beginning of the 2023 legislative session. It’s meant to address Utah’s longstanding drought. It falls into one of what Utah Sen. President Stuart Adams calls the...
2023 Utah Legislature: Here’s how lawmakers spent their first day of lawmaking
The Utah Legislature kicked off its 2023 general session. Republicans hold supermajorities in the House and Senate. GOP leaders plan tackle water, affordable housing, tax cuts and teacher pay.
Park Record
State auditor finds property tax inequities in Summit, Wasatch counties
Many people living across the Wasatch Back were shocked last summer when their property tax notices increased sharply, leading to concerns from homeowners about unequal treatment. While the County Courthouse has stood behind the most recent assessment, a state official determined another Utah agency failed to provide adequate oversight that ensures fair and uniform taxation.
saltlakemagazine.com
Let Your New Utah Flag Fly
There was nothing wrong with Utah’s old state flag. We’d call it “serviceable,” but lawmakers thought it was time for a glow-up. The Utah State Flag Task Force received 7,000 flag designs and 44,000 public comments before selecting the final design (top). The new Utah flag features a mountain landscape, beehive and star to represent Utah’s eight Tribal Nations. The Utah State Legislature will vote on whether to adopt the final flag design during the 2023 General Session.
kvnutalk
New American Task Force to convene in Cache County on Jan. 24 – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY – Members of the state’s New Americans Task Force will convene in Logan on Tuesday, Jan. 24. That meeting is part of a statewide effort to develop a comprehensive strategy to maximize New Americans’ economic opportunities, social integration and civic potential in an effort to build a robust economy and a community of belonging, according to County Executive David Zook, a member of the task force.
How Biden's Infrastructure Law Will Affect Utah
Utah is poised to receive $22 million as part of various water-related projects in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.The Deseret News reported in December that this money will be used to “to boost climate resilience as the drought continues to grip the West.” This will be in the form of updating various water infrastructure projects, such as a water supply tunnel which supplies almost 700,000 people.
Fact-checking 7 statements by Sheriff Jared Rigby as he vies for state job
Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby is fighting back after reporting by FOX 13 News put an abrupt halt to his swearing-in ceremony for a powerful state position.
castlecountryradio.com
Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required
As of Jan. 1 2023, the Utah Off-Highway Vehicle Education Course is now required by all off-highway vehicle operators. Castle Country Radio was able to sit down with Off-Highway Vehicle Program Manager, Chase Pili to get all the details. It was not only the State of Utah that brought this...
a-z-animals.com
Utah’s Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine
Utah's Coldest January on Record Will Send Shivers Down Your Spine. In the United States, the month of January can either be characterized by pleasant warmth or freezing temperatures depending on the state in question and its weather history. When it comes to the State of Utah, the climate of the 13th largest US state is popular among people who ski and enjoy spending time outdoors. It is not unusual for professional tourists, skiers, and snowboarders to travel down to Utah during the winter season to enjoy recreational activities. That’s because of how cold it gets in the state. If you have ever been curious about Utah’s weather and the coldest January on record in Utah, this article explores the subject and a few other interesting facts about weather extremes in the state.
