Read full article on original website
Related
Don’t look for NJ McD’s to sell ‘air land and sea’ burgers soon
Some things go together. Others send social media into a ghastly tailspin. This is one of them. Raina Huang is an influencer (and god do I hate that word) and has over 330,000 followers on Instagram, over 3 million on TikTok and has her own YouTube channel. Based out of Los Angeles she’s known for doing competitive food challenges. Has she ever gone up against Joey Chestnut? Sorry, that’s the only other competitive eater I know by name.
Do NJ Paw-rents Contribute To These Crazy Pet Parent Stats?
I feel like just about everyone is more obsessed with their pets than other members of their family. Whether your pet means your dog, cat, fish, bird, or even reptiles, you know those little ones have such a special place in your heart. But how obsessed is New Jersey with their pets compared to the rest of the country?
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
20K+
Followers
22K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0