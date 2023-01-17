Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
midutahradio.com
More Snow Forecast For Southern Utah
(St. George, UT) — More snow is coming to southern Utah. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that is in effect now, until five p.m. tonight. The advisory impacts cities of Cove Fort, Fish Lake, Joes Valley, Brian Head and Alton. Officials expect to see upwards of 12 inches of snow.
890kdxu.com
Look! Rock Slide On Hell Hole Trail Closes Off Access Temporarily
With the soggy weather we've had of late here in southern Utah, some of the wet soil became loose, leading to a recent rock slide at the Hell Hole Trail in Washington City. Washington City officials are aware of the issue and work has begun to clear the trail, but as you can see, the rock slide moved some pretty sizable boulders into the trail.
suunews.net
Multiple inches of snow and below-freezing temperatures expected in this week’s forecast
The winter storm that moved into the Cedar City area on Jan. 15 is expected to have a lasting impact on the local weather for the remainder of the week. According to AccuWeather, beginning on the night of Jan. 16, the daily high temperatures will drop below last week’s average of 40 degrees. The high temperatures for the week’s final days will be at or below freezing.
890kdxu.com
Then & Now: St. George Utah Hotels And Motels
St. George Utah has certainly changed a lot over the years. From its humble beginnings as a cotton growing mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the 1800’s, up until the present day, Utah's Dixie has continued to evolve and change with the times. Particularly...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in St. George, UT
The historic city of St. George in southwestern Utah is a beautiful travel destination that won't hurt your travel budget. With sweeping views of red rocks and the heinous Pine Valley Mountains up north, the city offers breathtaking views. More than that, the city's outdoor recreational possibilities are infinite!. From...
890kdxu.com
5 Weird Places To Get Married In St. George Utah
Hello. My name is Mikey, and I've married over 400 people. Apart from my usual job of telling ridiculous jokes on the Mikey & The Mrs Show, I've spent the last few years performing Wedding ceremonies for people all over Southern Utah as a professional Wedding Officiant. For the most...
DWR officers investigating illegal kills in Beaver County
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officers want to find out who killed a fawn in Big John's Flat and an antlered bull elk in Indian Peaks Wildlife Management Area, both in Beaver County.
890kdxu.com
St. George City Names New City Manager
The St. George City Council appointed John Willis as City Manager during its regular meeting tonight. Willis had served as Interim City Manager since the beginning of November 2022. “I’m surrounded by so many energetic, optimistic and dedicated city employees who go above and beyond to serve our public,” Willis...
890kdxu.com
Tragedy: 18 Year Anniversary
Where were you 18 years ago today? If you were here in St. George, you were probably sandbagging, packing your valuables, or finding a safe place to view the wreckage. I was 13 years old, living on the banks of the Virgin River in Bloomington when the rain started. It didn't let up for about a week. I was in HEAVEN! I've always loved the rain and I couldn't get enough of it. With each day, the tiny little Virgin River was getting more and more thick. You could NEVER see the actual river though. It was ALWAYS covered by trees, bushes, and brush. But suddenly, the brush was being washed away. It was so exciting and interesting to me. I pulled out my video camera and started to film. The rain continued to pour.
Macie Haight did everything expected of her, victim advocate says
A Utah domestic violence educator said Macie Haight did everything she was supposed to do in allegations made against her father
KSLTV
Obituary praising Utah man who shot 7 family members removed after backlash
ENOCH, Utah — The laudatory obituary of the Utah father accused of killing seven members of his family has been removed from online newspapers and funeral pages after sharp criticism. Michael Orwin Haight, 42, is believed to have killed his wife, her mother and his five children in his...
midutahradio.com
Piute County Teen Charged As An Adult
A 17-year-old from Piute County is being charged as an adult after being accused of shooting and killing a 16-year-old girl near Circleville on Jan. 8. Francisco Daniel Aguilar was charged with aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and felony discharge of a firearm, all first-degree felonies, and two counts of aggravated assault, a second-degree felony. According to charging documents, Aguilar shot Jacqueline Nunez in the leg while she was running away from his vehicle. He also allegedly shot at her friend’s car, hitting the passenger side window. According to reports, the friend drove away to escape being injured or killed, after which Aguilar approached Nunez and shot her in the head causing her death. According to court documents, Aguilar confessed to shooting and killing Nunez as well as shooting towards her friend.
Officials respond to abuse allegations against Michael Haight
Officials are responding after police records obtained by FOX 13 News showed Michael Haight had been previously investigated but never charged for child abuse.
Comments / 1