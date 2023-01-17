Read full article on original website
Cox Focuses On Youth, Families In State Of State Address
(Salt Lake City, UT) — Governor Cox is telling young people that their future is bright in the state of Utah. The governor gave his State of the State speech last night to Utah lawmakers and spent a lot of time talking about policy issues that affect families. He supported more spending on education, including raises for teachers. He urged lawmakers to pass bills to make housing more affordable, and vowed to fight social media companies to enact legislation to protect young Utahns. He also called for new tax cuts, mental health resources and skills-based learning for those who don’t want to pursue a college degree.
Wilson Outlines Legislative Priorities As New Session Begins
(Salt Lake City, UT) — House Speaker Brad Wilson is laying out the priorities of the Republican majority as the new session of the Utah Legislature gets underway. Wilson told lawmakers yesterday that he wanted additional action to help preserve and restore the Great Salt Lake and encourage water conservation around the state. Wilson said “historic” tax cuts would be announced and passed, and promised action on creating more affordable housing for Utahns. He supports raises for Utah teachers, but only if they are tied to a voucher program that encourages more school choice. And he promised additional action to outlaw abortion in Utah, citing the need to act while a state trigger law on abortion remains under consideration by the state Supreme Court.
Bill To Ban Gas Chamber Animal Euthanization Draws Celebrity Support
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A well-known actress is throwing her support behind a bill in the Utah Legislature that would ban the use of gas chambers at animal shelters. Katherine Heigl [[ HIGH-gul ]] joined the sponsor of the bill yesterday at the State Capitol to urge lawmakers to pass it. Heigl lives in Utah and called the lack of a law banning gas chambers a black mark against the state. The bill has lacked support when it was introduced in previous sessions, with critics noting that no current Utah animal shelters use gas chambers to euthanize animals.
Transgender Youth Bills To Face Hearings Today
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Utah Legislature is beginning hearings on bills targeting several controversial transgender youth-related issues. The Senate’s Health and Human Services Committee is set to discuss a bill that would block gender-affirming youth surgeries and deny hormone treatment to those under 18. Another bill coming before the committee would ban name or gender changes on Utah birth certificates for anyone under 18. A third bill set for discussion today would keep students from using names or gender designations other than those on their birth certificates unless they have their parent’s permission. Equality Utah has said it plans to fight all three bills.
Proposed Utah Bill To Establish New Domestic Violence task Force
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A new Utah bill is being filed that would establish a new domestic violence task force. Lawmakers, such as Candice Pierucci and others, say that too many victims in Utah are being abused, and it has to change. More than one-third of women in Utah will be stalked or abused by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The task force would be made up of law enforcement, victim advocates and state agencies. It would be the first step in helping the state gather new data on domestic violence to increase resources.
More Snow Forecast For Southern Utah
(St. George, UT) — More snow is coming to southern Utah. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory that is in effect now, until five p.m. tonight. The advisory impacts cities of Cove Fort, Fish Lake, Joes Valley, Brian Head and Alton. Officials expect to see upwards of 12 inches of snow.
Great Salt Lake Has Raised A Foot
(Salt Lake City, UT) — The Great Salt Lake has risen a foot since reaching a historic low in November of 2022. Officials are proud to report the lake went up twelve inches due to all the recent rain and snow. The Utah Division of Water Resources tweeted that they’re happy to see the small rise and look forward to a spring runoff.
Utah Football Announces 2023 Schedule
SALT LAKE CITY-Wednesday, the two-time defending Pac-12 champion University of Utah Utes football program announced its 2023 schedule. It is as follows:
Former Weber State Cornerback Eddie Heckard Signs With BYU Thursday
PROVO, Utah-Thursday, BYU football signed former Weber State cornerback Eddie Heckard, an FCS Second Team The Associated Press All-American. Heckard, a native of Las Vegas, starred for current BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill, for five seasons at Weber State. Heckard is a four-time All-Big Sky Conference honoree, including three first-team...
Snow Basketball Roundup: 1/19
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah-Jared Garcia’s 21 points and 7 rebounds on 9-14 from the field and 3-5 from range led the No. 4 Salt Lake Bruins to a 91-76 win over Snow in SWAC men’s basketball play at the Lifetime Activities Center Thursday. Zach Visentin posted 29 points and 8 rebounds on 12-20 from the field in the loss for the Badgers.
Prep Sports Roundup: 1/18
CEDAR CITY, Utah-Chad Hartmann netted 14 points and the Canyon View Falcons downed Richfield 55-50 Wednesday in Region 12 boys basketball play. Griffin Wayman led the Wildcats in the loss with 21 points. Region 14. NEPHI, Utah-Austin Park posted 17 points and 6 rebounds and the Juab Wasps bested North...
