(Salt Lake City, UT) — A new Utah bill is being filed that would establish a new domestic violence task force. Lawmakers, such as Candice Pierucci and others, say that too many victims in Utah are being abused, and it has to change. More than one-third of women in Utah will be stalked or abused by an intimate partner in their lifetime, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence. The task force would be made up of law enforcement, victim advocates and state agencies. It would be the first step in helping the state gather new data on domestic violence to increase resources.

UTAH STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO