SEATTLE — A man has died after he was reportedly attacked and hit on the head with a hammer in Seattle, Washington, last Friday during a robbery. Seattle Police Department said, according to KIRO, that on Jan. 13 just around 2 p.m., Christopher Martin, 34, allegedly went up to the victim near Fourth Avenue and Pike Street and hit him on the head with a hammer, and proceeded to steal his backpack.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO