ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

TSA detected more guns at checkpoints in upstate New York in 2022

By Michael Mahar
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w0o83_0kHeVn9k00

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), officers stopped 23 handguns at Upstate New York airport security checkpoints in 2022, an increase from 19 in 2021. This follows the nationwide trend, as TSA officers detected 6,542 firearms at airport security checkpoints across the country, a spike from the 5,972 in 2021, according to the TSA.

“I commend the officers who have continued to perform their security duties at the highest level,” said Bart Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “Our officers remain vigilant and focused on their mission to ensure that travelers get to their destinations safely.”

According to the TSA, seven firearms were caught at Albany International Airport checkpoints, an increase from five in 2021. Six were stopped at Syracuse Hancock International Airport, which doubled the three in 2021. Greater Rochester International Airport caught three, one more than in 2021, and Elmira Corning Regional Airport stopped two, the same amount as in 2021.

Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold at Mechanicville Stewart’s

The number of firearms seized at TSA checkpoints since 2012 has more than quadrupled as of 2022, with only 1,556 caught merely 10 years ago. In 2022, Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport had the most firearms caught by TSA at checkpoints in 2022 with 448.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 5

Just Sayin'
5d ago

That’s Hochul’s fault! She turned this state into a free for all who commit crimes! Law abiding citizens have no other choice but to protect themselves since their Governor could care less about them

Reply(1)
6
Carl Marrero
5d ago

If the gun is legal then it has to go through proper procedures did you think about that jerk off. And the guy is correct New York State has become a lawless state.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Traffic stop leads to ghost gun arrest for Albany man

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A traffic stop lead to an alleged gun possession arrest for a 22-year-old Albany man on Saturday. T Zi U. Coles faces a number of charges. Deputies from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office pulled Coles over around 5:42 p.m. on Saturday for vehicle and traffic violations. Deputies say after conducting interviews […]
ALBANY, NY
News 8 WROC

Police: Front door to café smashed on Parsells Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Officers with the Rochester Police Department are investigating an incident that took place Saturday morning at New City Café & Roastery on Parsells Avenue in Rochester. According to officers, when the caller arrived to the location they noticed the front door glass was broken. When officers arrived to the scene, they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Changes To Car Inspections Coming In New York?

One of the more tedious tasks of owning a car in New York may get some changes if a bill passes. In New York, all car owners must get and pass a state vehicle inspection every single year. Otherwise, their car is not sup[posed to be on the road. Some states have long terms and less restrictive inspections, but that's how it is in the Empire State. Many people groan at having to have it done and pay the $21, every year. It's something we've all grown used to though.
NEW YORK STATE
News 8 WROC

Kucko’s Camera: Wychmere donkey farm

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — After yet another gloomy Western New York day, I needed to lift my spirits. A good old farm does the trick every time. Wychmere Farms is located in Ontario, New York, and dates back to the 1820’s. At Wychmere, Karen and Bob Pinckney have made raising donkeys this their passion for […]
ONTARIO, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man hospitalized after stabbing on N. Clinton Ave.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed on N. Clinton Ave. Saturday evening, officers with the Rochester Police Department said. Just after 9:15 p.m. officers received a report of a person stabbed in the area. They located a 52-year-old city resident suffering from at least one stab […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Missing Penfield teen found

UPDATE ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Shawn Hill has been found and is in good health, officials with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said just before 7:30 p.m. ORIGINAL ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in helping locate a 14-year-old missing juvenile. Shawn Hill is 5’9 and 180 […]
PENFIELD, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester organizations team up plus-sized clothing swap

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A clothing swap for plus-sized people called Our Bodies ROC was put on Saturday by several local organizations. Roc Only Events, Flower Power Magazine, 962 East and Moxie Image Consulting teamed up, inviting anyone with plus-sized clothing in good condition was invited to come and donate, and pick up anything they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Mendon Ponds Park to host 2023 Winterfest

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Mendon Ponds Park Winterfest is returning for the 2023 season! On Sunday, January 29 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., Mendon Ponds Park will host Winterfest, a free event spread throughout the park. The event will feature hikes, sledding, arts & crafts — along with multiple organizations with booths throughout […]
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

28K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy