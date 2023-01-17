Read full article on original website
BOTTER And Reebok Join Forces For A Wild 3D-Printed Shoe
The worlds of high fashion and sportswear have come together over the past two decades to deliver some of the most experimental footwear propositions of the last century. As logistical issues have plagued the industry since early 2020, many independent and corporate players in the space have taken to 3D-printed solutions to create futuristic product requiring less materials, in-person meetings, and expansive manufacturing processes. Paris-based BOTTER and Reebok are the latest two parties to offer their take on what’s possible with advancements in 3D-printing via their Venus Comb Murex Shell shoe.
The Nike Air Max 90 “Moving Company” Features Ornate Mudguard Embroidery
Following a lengthy hiatus, The Swooshes faux “Moving Company” is returning to the brand’s iconic cushioning series by coordinating an earthy array of hues across the Nike Air Max 90. Previously employed across the near entirety of the Beaverton brand’s lifestyle offerings, a tonal wash of light...
Rich Teal Animates The Next Nike Air Max TW
The Nike Air Max TW hasn’t experienced the same level of popularity as other visible Air-cushioned silhouettes, but it continues to find its footing with the help of compelling styles. Recently, the retro-inspired silhouette emerged in a fresh mix of white, black, and teal, creating an ensemble reminiscent of...
AURALEE Sets Their Sights On The New Balance 1906R For Autumn/Winter ’23
AURALEE has very quickly become an integral part of the New Balance family, joining the established footwear brand for a wide range of collaborative offerings. And as revealed amidst the Japanese label’s Autumn/Winter ’23 collection, the two will be further expanding upon their partnership later this year with a bit of help from the newly-remastered 1906R.
The PUMA PLEXUS Arrives In “Eggnog” And “Elektro Green”
At first glance, the PUMA PLEXUS may seem like a shift away from tradition. That, however, is not fully the case, as the silhouette — though experimental in design — is the spiritual successor to a relatively obscure release from the early aughts: the MOSTRO. Despite bearing the...
“Black/University Blue” Coats The Nike Air Max 95
“Black/University Blue” has taken over the Beaverton brand’s Air Max cushioned series throughout the winter season. Having harkened the darkened composition across the Air Max Plus and Air Max 90, the Sergio Lozano design now indulges in the widely-attributed seldom bright blue accent. As the first near-clad effort...
The Faded “Flight Club” Package Lands On The Air Jordan 1 Low
With the Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG set to harken the sun-shaded hues from Jordan’s iconic “Jumpman” photo shoot in March, the Beaverton brand is setting the faded colorful backdrop across His Airness’ slate of first silhouettes. Coordinating a subtle homage along the model’s mid-top construction, the Air Jordan 1 Low is taking an even quieter approach to the tonal celebration.
The Serena Williams Design Crew x Nike Air More Uptempo Is Covered In Denim
Back in 2019, Serena Williams and The Swoosh embarked upon the Serena Williams Design Crew, a collective of designers, innovators and future-forward thinkers tasked with curating Williams’ yearly collection with the Beaverton brand. Aimed toward developing the next generation of Nike Inc. designers, laser-etched Air Force 1’s and floral printed fabrics have encompassed the 2022 collection thus far, with a denim-coated Nike Air More Uptempo now entering the fold.
Nike’s “ICONS” Pack Features The Air Max 95 And The Classic Grey Gradient
With each yearly Air Max Day comes an all-encompassing collection for the iconic cushioned series to dress in. After taking a trip down memory lane in 2021’s “Evolution of Icons” pack, The Swoosh has begun carving out nostalgia-heavy compositions under the “ICONS” banner, setting this off with the Nike Air Max 95.
Paint Splatter And Neon Yellow Highlight This GS Nike Air More Uptempo
Celebrating its 25th anniversary in 2021, the Nike Air More Uptempo has capitalized upon its ensuing revitalized catalog. And while a disparate array of tonal compositions and textures have since graced the Scottie Pippen-endorsed model, a dark teal paint splatter makes this youth-sized proposition it’s own. Indulging in the...
The Nike Dunk Low Gets A Pop Of “Night Maroon”
After exploring a disparate array of diversely colored efforts, the Nike Dunk Low is returning to its simplified roots this month. Following a near-colorless LA Dodgers-harkened composition, seldom dark red shading now coordinates with a near-clad white ensemble. Simplicity is key when it comes to the Dunk Low’s latest effort,...
Muslin And Celestial Gold Apply A Lifestyle Look On The Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT
After receiving a select few modifications, the Air Jordan 1 Zoom CMFT is set to capitalize upon its recent wave of admiration with a revitalized slate of offerings, including this “Muslin” coated ensemble. Mirroring the model’s recent “FAMU” composition, a matching coat of “Muslin” lays claim to the...
Fourteen Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From January 14 to January 20
As the end of the first month of 2023 inches closer, the sneaker world has been treated to handfuls of confirmed and rumored releases. Compelling pairs from adidas, New Balance, and Reebok made noise throughout the last seven days, but arguably none made the hoopla rumors of the return of the Air Jordan 11 “Defining Moments Pack” from 2006 made. Other NIKE, Inc. propositions that also enjoyed time in the spotlight included a special twentieth anniversary the Nike Air Zoom Generation LeBron James wore in his first home game with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Nike Zoom Pegasus 40, and Travis Scott’s olive-colored Air Jordan 1 Low OG.
The Nike Terminator Low Recalls The OG Michigan Colors
While the Nike Terminator was crafted exclusively for the reigning champion Georgetown Hoyas in 1985, last summer saw the official revitalization of the silhouette brought to life through John Thompson’s relationship with The Swoosh as a consultant in 1980. With its Nike Dunk predecessor initially debuting in a slate of University-centric hues from UNLV to Kentucky, the University of Michigan’s iconic Navy and Maize palette is now laying claim to the once Georgetown-exclusive silhouette in its low-top construction for the first time since 2014.
The Faze Clan x Nike LeBron NXXT Gen Is Releasing On February 10th
Proffering the brand and industry’s best technologies available, for decades LeBron James has additionally employed cost-effective options to his expertly tooled signature line with The Swoosh. From his brand’s early Zoom Soldier series to the recent Witness 7, official imagery of the Nike LeBron 20’s lower-priced reconstruction, the Nike LeBron NXXT Gen, has landed in the silhouette’s first official collab with e-sports organization FaZe Clan.
Nike Gives The Zoom Flight 95 A “Pale Ivory” Makeover
A product of the past, the Nike Zoom Flight 95 is no longer a cutting-edge performance basketball sneaker, but it holds a special place in the brand’s catalog of designs from the 90s. Recently, the silhouette emerged in a “Pale Ivory” ensemble perfect for casual use. The...
Official Images Of The Union Los Angeles x Air Jordan 1 KO Low “Leather”
Since late October, Union LA’s latest collaborative effort with Jordan Brand has been teased in yesteryear’s widely-attributed Air Jordan 1 KO construction. And while the low-cut silhouette is often anchored by clad-canvas tooling, the Los Angeles-based storefront will be additionally rendering its most recent team-up effort in a secondary proposition coated in selective tumbled leather.
The New Balance 550 Dons The Signature Colors Of The LA Rams
Over the course of the past three weeks, New Balance has brought out countless new colorways of the 550, from “Wheat” to “Chile Red.” And as revealed late last night, the basketball oxford will also be dressing up in the signature colors of the LA Rams.
Official Images Of The Nike Zoom Vapor Tour AJ3 “Racer Blue”
Roger Federer is, in no uncertain terms, a living legend. But after over two decades, the athlete has ultimately decided to put up the racket, meaning many of us will never have the chance to witness his revered play. There is, however, opportunity to relive a piece of Federer’s history, as the Swoosh is ushering back the Nike Zoom Vapor Tour AJ3 in a “Racer Blue” colorway.
A Golden Nike Dunk High Pairs Canvas And Leather
The Nike Dunk’s clad-leather tooling has proffered several disparately textured compositions since the silhouette’s introduction in the 80s. While suede-coated mudguards and overlays have most often been attributed to the model’s redesigns, the high-top’s latest ensemble indulges in a tan-coated canvas. Rendering the latter springtime-associated texture...
