Hawkeye game postponed due to Northwestern COVID-19 issues
Iowa (WHO) — The University of Iowa announced on Tuesday that its scheduled game on Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Northwestern Wildcats program.
Iowa and Northwestern were scheduled to face one another at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.
The two schools say they are working with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0