Iowa City, IA

Hawkeye game postponed due to Northwestern COVID-19 issues

By Dan Hendrickson
 5 days ago

Iowa (WHO) — The University of Iowa announced on Tuesday that its scheduled game on Wednesday has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Northwestern Wildcats program.

Iowa and Northwestern were scheduled to face one another at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

The two schools say they are working with the Big Ten to reschedule the game.

COLUMBUS, OH
