Saginaw County, MI

WNEM

Police: K9 unit tracks armed robbery suspect to home

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police said stolen property was recovered thanks to the actions of a K9 officer. Sunday morning officers with the Saginaw Police Department responded to a call for an armed robbery at a business in the southeast part of the city. Investigators said Officer Ward and...
SAGINAW, MI
WILX-TV

Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison

SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
SAGINAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan

FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
CLARE, MI
wincountry.com

Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Schoolcraft couple in 2021 crash

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A jury is set to decide the fate of a man accused of killing a Schoolcraft married couple in a car crash over a year-and-a-half ago. According to Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Aubrey Koches, high speeds and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed high school sweethearts Joel and Dolores Shaffer in May of 2021.
SCHOOLCRAFT, MI
WLNS

Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning

MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
LANSING, MI
The Saginaw News

Bay City woman charged with trying to kill mother in stabbing to have psych evaluation

BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman accused of repeatedly stabbing her mother is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the prosecution’s case against her can proceed. Kathryn G. Clifford, 23, is charged with single counts of assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to commit great bodily harm. The former is a life offense, while the latter is a 10-year felony.
BAY CITY, MI
abc12.com

Former Bay City Public Safety Director charged with assault and battery

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini has been charged with assault and battery. The Michigan Attorney General's Office authorized the charge. It's a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail, along with fines and costs. Back in September, Cecchini was caught...
BAY CITY, MI
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department Still Searching for 2021 Murder Suspect Two Years Later

Two years after he was murdered, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Detectives are still searching for the killer of Donald Patrick Junior. According to Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at about 9:12 pm, 38-year-old Patrick was shot and killed as he left work at Hooters restaurant at 5538 Bay Road in Kochville Township. A passerby described the suspect as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and reported seeing the person running from the scene toward the nearby Walmart. A K-9 unit tracked the suspect’s scent until it went cold presumably because the person got into a vehicle.
abc12.com

All three Family Dollar shooting suspects sentenced to life

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects convicted of the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. The husband and father, 47-year-old Larry Teague, was not in the courtroom to receive his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Teague was removed from court after the judge ruled that Teague was being disruptive.
FLINT, MI
