Read full article on original website
Related
WNEM
Police: K9 unit tracks armed robbery suspect to home
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police said stolen property was recovered thanks to the actions of a K9 officer. Sunday morning officers with the Saginaw Police Department responded to a call for an armed robbery at a business in the southeast part of the city. Investigators said Officer Ward and...
WILX-TV
Police arrest six adults after vandalism in Frandor
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police and Michigan State Police arrested six individuals Saturday night after the Bank of America location in the Frandor Shopping Center was vandalized. Police were called to the scene at 9:48 p.m. Saturday. When police arrived on scene, multiple people ran but six were arrested.
Saginaw man who drew AR-15 in gunfight, ended up shot by teen heads to prison
SAGINAW, MI — Two years after drawing an AR-15 in an apartment complex gunfight, only to suffer a gunshot wound of his own, a Saginaw man is heading to prison. Saginaw County Chief Circuit Judge Darnell Jackson on Thursday, Jan. 19, sentenced Deangelo M. McNeal, 34, to two consecutive terms of two years in prison. Jackson gave McNeal credit for 730 days already served in the jail, though the credit is only applicable to one of the stints.
Saginaw man charged in drive-by shooting, brass knuckle beating, accepts plea deal
SAGINAW, MI — A Saginaw man accused of shooting another man, then beating beat him with brass knuckles and robbing him the following month, has accepted a plea deal. As a result, he’s unlikely to face prison time. Pedro Juarez III, 38, on Jan. 18 appeared before Saginaw...
fox2detroit.com
Wanted suspect in fatal shooting of Plymouth woman found dead in Clare, Michigan
FOX 2 (WJBK) - The suspect wanted in the fatal shooting of a Plymouth woman, has been found dead, Pittsfield police said Friday,. The body of Michael Anthony Elinski, 59, was discovered in Clare, Michigan dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Elisnki was wanted in the shooting death of 50-year-old Andrea Grant in Pittsfield Township.
Court of Appeals makes ruling on evidence in 2019 Lapeer murder case
LANSING, MI – Some, but not all, alleged incriminating Facebook posts and messages made by a man accused of a fatal shooting at a Lapeer gas station in December 2019 will be admitted as evidence at a potential trial, the Michigan Court of Appeals ruled this week. A panel...
wincountry.com
Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Schoolcraft couple in 2021 crash
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A jury is set to decide the fate of a man accused of killing a Schoolcraft married couple in a car crash over a year-and-a-half ago. According to Kalamazoo County Assistant Prosecutor Aubrey Koches, high speeds and alcohol were factors in the crash that killed high school sweethearts Joel and Dolores Shaffer in May of 2021.
Man wanted in Plymouth woman's death found dead in Clare, police say
Neighbors describe incident involving police, EMTs months prior, around the time suspect was last scene around the neighborhood
Man arrested at Flint council meeting threatened to ‘martyr himself’ there, prosecutor says
FLINT, MI -- A man arrested in City Hall this week had threatened to “martyr himself” there during a City Council meeting and has been charged in a warrant with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Genesee County...
Community reacts to murder charge in Lake Lansing drowning
MERIDIAN TWP, Mich. (WLNS) – The drowning of four-year-old Liam Powers shocked the community. At first, it appeared to be a tragic accident but now police are pointing fingers at his mother, Claire Powers, who now faces a second-degree murder charge. Officials say last year on March 29, Claire and Liam were out on Lake […]
Man flushed from hiding by police helicopter after threatening to kill family gets jail, probation
BAY CITY, MI — In September, a supposedly armed man threatened to kill his family and burn down their rural Bay County house before fleeing into a nearby patch of woods. Hiding there for hours and urging police to come get him, he was later flushed by a police helicopter.
Detroit News
Family of Flint security guard killed at Family Dollar over mask mandate says justice 'served'
On the same day her husband's killers were sentenced to life in prison without parole, Latryna Sims declared in all capital letters on an online fundraising page: "JUSTICE HAS BEEN SERVED." Sims' husband, Calvin Munerlyn, a 43-year-old father of nine from Genesee County, was working as a security guard at...
Bay City woman charged with trying to kill mother in stabbing to have psych evaluation
BAY CITY, MI — A Bay City woman accused of repeatedly stabbing her mother is to undergo a psychiatric evaluation before the prosecution’s case against her can proceed. Kathryn G. Clifford, 23, is charged with single counts of assault with intent to murder and assault with intent to commit great bodily harm. The former is a life offense, while the latter is a 10-year felony.
Grand Blanc man arrested at Flint meeting after what police say were threatening emails
FLINT, MI — A 52-year-old Grand Blanc has been arrested and held overnight in the Genesee County Jail after police said he sent a series of threatening emails to county Prosecutor David Leyton. Sheriff Chris Swanson said on Thursday, Jan. 19, he expects to present a case charging the...
abc12.com
Former Bay City Public Safety Director charged with assault and battery
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Former Bay City Public Safety Director Michael Cecchini has been charged with assault and battery. The Michigan Attorney General's Office authorized the charge. It's a misdemeanor punishable by up to 93 days in jail, along with fines and costs. Back in September, Cecchini was caught...
Driver killed in Northern Michigan after losing control while passing another car, slamming into trees
A 26-year-old woman is dead after her SUV slammed into multiple trees in Northern Michigan as she tried to pass another car on Saturday in Iosco County.
kisswtlz.com
Saginaw County Sheriff’s Department Still Searching for 2021 Murder Suspect Two Years Later
Two years after he was murdered, Saginaw County Sheriff’s Detectives are still searching for the killer of Donald Patrick Junior. According to Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at about 9:12 pm, 38-year-old Patrick was shot and killed as he left work at Hooters restaurant at 5538 Bay Road in Kochville Township. A passerby described the suspect as wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and reported seeing the person running from the scene toward the nearby Walmart. A K-9 unit tracked the suspect’s scent until it went cold presumably because the person got into a vehicle.
Woman killed, 2 others hospitalized after vehicle strikes tree
IOSCO COUNTY, MI – A 26-year-old Hale woman died and two passengers, including a child, were injured in a crash, Michigan State Police said. Police responded to a noon report of a crash Saturday, Jan. 21, on Vaughn Road in Iosco County’s Plainfield Township. Police said the Hale...
abc12.com
All three Family Dollar shooting suspects sentenced to life
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All three suspects convicted of the May 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard in Flint were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. The husband and father, 47-year-old Larry Teague, was not in the courtroom to receive his sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole. Teague was removed from court after the judge ruled that Teague was being disruptive.
Three defendants given life in prison in Flint Family Dollar homicide case
FLINT, MI — Three defendants in the fatal shooting of a security guard at the 5th Avenue Family Dollar store in Flint were sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Husband and wife Larry and Sharmel Teague, and Sharmel Teague’s son, Ramonyea Bishop, were each...
MLive
59K+
Followers
60K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT
Michigan's largest local news website with 10 newsrooms across the state.https://www.mlive.com
Comments / 5