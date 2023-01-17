Madonna to Perform at Detroit’s Little Caesar’s Arena this Summer

Madonna, the best-selling female solo touring artist of all time, has announced “Madonna: The Celebration Tour” with a performance scheduled at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 8:30 p.m.

The global tour will highlight her catalog of music from the past 40 plus years with special guest Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue across all dates. Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com , LiveNation.com , and Ticketmaster.com . Visit madonna.com/tour for complete tour and ticket listing.

Today’s announcement was made using a video with a wink to her film “Truth or Dare.” The video features notable names such as Diplo, Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, Eric Andre, and culminates with Amy Schumer daring the global superstar to go on tour and perform her four decades of mega hits. Madonna rises to the challenge announcing, “The Celebration Tour.”

Produced by Live Nation, the 35-city global tour will kick off in North America on Saturday, July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC with stops in Detroit, Chicago, New York, Miami, Los Angeles, and more before making its way to Europe where she will hit 11 cities throughout the fall, including London, Barcelona, Paris, and Stockholm, among others. It will wrap in Amsterdam Dec. 1 at Ziggo Dome.

“The Celebration Tour” will take us on Madonna’s artistic journey through four decades and pays respect to the city of New York where her career in music began.

“I am excited to explore as many songs as possible in hopes to give my fans the show they have been waiting for,” says Madonna.

Citi is the official card of “Madonna The Celebration Tour.” Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets for shows going on sale on Jan. 27 starting on Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. local time through Thursday, Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. local time.

For complete presale details visit citientertainment.com.



Legacy members of Madonna’s Official Fan Club will have a pre-sale opportunity for the North American based shows going on sale on Jan. 27 beginning on Monday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, Jan. 25 until 5 p.m.

Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, exclusive access to a behind the scenes tour, group photo on-stage, pre-show reception, limited edition lithograph, and more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

