AZFamily
Teenage boy arrested after allegedly shooting, killing young man in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A teenage boy has been arrested after reportedly shooting and killing a young man in Scottsdale on Saturday night. The unnamed teen was arrested around 4:29 a.m. on Sunday by Pinal County Regional SWAT team after fleeing the scene of the reported shooting Saturday evening. Scottsdale police officers say the teen allegedly shot 18-year-old Terrivonni Santana Williams on Saturday evening near 70th Street and Palm Lane. “He was beautiful, loyal, dedicated. He was exceptionally smart and talented. When he was younger, he always talked about being a Marine Biological Engineer,” said Latoya Cudjo, Williams’ mother.
Nine-year-old boy critical, eight others hurt in crash in El Mirage
A nine-year-old boy is in critical condition and eight others are hurt after a crash in El Mirage Sunday morning.
KTAR.com
1 dead after shooting in Scottsdale, suspect still outstanding
PHOENIX — Scottsdale police is investigating a homicide that left one person dead while the suspect fled the scene, authorities said. Officers responded to a reported shooting near 70th Street and Palm Lane in Scottsdale around 5:30 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said in a tweet. After arriving on...
KTAR.com
Police search for suspect after teen shot in the West Valley
PHOENIX — Police are searching for an alleged shooter after a teenager was critically injured in the West Valley early Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call around 3 a.m. near Broadway and Miller roads and found a teenage boy with a gunshot wound, the Buckeye Police Department said.
AZFamily
Woman dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix; police looking for suspect
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police say a woman has died after being hit by a car early Thursday morning. On Jan. 19, Phoenix police responded to the call of a woman that was hit by a vehicle near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Officers arrived and found 38-year-old Norma Nichols with injuries from the crash. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition but died from her injuries two days later. According to Phoenix police Nichols was not in a crosswalk and attempted to walk across Bethany Home Road when she was hit by a car driving eastbound. The car left the scene after the collision.
12news.com
Scottsdale police investigating homicide near Scottsdale and McDowell Roads
Scottsdale police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. People in the area are urged to remain in their homes.
KTAR.com
Shooting suspect arrested after 18-year-old killed in Scottsdale
PHOENIX — The suspect who allegedly shot an 18-year-old dead in Scottsdale on Saturday was arrested in Pinal County on Sunday, authorities said. Officers responded to a reported shooting at an apartment complex near Scottsdale and McDowell roads around 5:30 p.m., the Scottsdale Police Department said. Terrivonni Santana Williams...
onscene.tv
One Killed In I-17 Rollover Crash | Phoenix
INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01-20-2023 | 3:00 AM LOCATION: I-17 Northbound at Grant Street CITY: Phoenix DETAILS: DPS troopers and Phoenix Fire crews responded to reports of a vehicle rollover with one person pinned under a vehicle around 3:00 AM. Upon arrival troopers located a white sedan on its roof with one occupant partially ejected. Fire crews arrived on scene and began working to extricated the partially ejected occupant. The individual was pulled from the car and pronounced deceased on scene. I-17 northbound is closed for investigation from Buckeye to Van Buren. The closure is expected to last several hours. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
KTAR.com
Mesa police seek information on homicide of 32-year-old man
PHOENIX — The Mesa Police Department is asking the public for information to help solve a homicide after a 32-year-old man was killed on Tuesday. Mesa police responded to reports of a man down in a Goodwill parking lot near the intersection of University Drive and Gilbert Road and found Johnathan Gliege just before 7 p.m., the Mesa Police Department said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Active scene, large police presence forces Scottsdale residents to shelter inside
Morgan Reid sent footage of a Scottsdale Police investigation near McDowell and Scottsdale roads on the evening of Jan. 21. Police say the scene is active and for residents to stay inside.
AZFamily
Two-car crash sends two men to a hospital in west Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two men are in the hospital after a crash that happened early this Saturday morning in Goodyear. Goodyear Fire Department Captain Manny Cordova says paramedics responded to reports of a two-car crash that happened around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Cotton Lane and MC-85. One driver had to be rescued with the jaws of life from his car.
12news.com
Mesa crash claims life of 94-year-old woman
MESA, Ariz. — A woman has died following a crash in Mesa, according to the Mesa Police Department. Police said the two vehicle crash happened on Sunday, near 40th Street and Brown Road. A 94-year-old woman driving one of the vehicles died after being taken to an area hospital...
Phoenix police seeking help identifying suspect in west Phoenix crime spree
Phoenix police are asking the public for help in identifying an unknown suspect who is allegedly linked to an armed robbery as well as an aggravated assault.
Two people, including child injured in I-10 crash
PHOENIX — A crash involving multiple vehicles has happened on Interstate 10 westbound, near 43rd Avenue, according to the Phoenix Fire Department. Two people, including a child have rushed to the hospital, the department said. According to authorities, fire crews responded to the crash at 7 p.m. on Saturday...
Police swarm Chandler neighborhood after reported shooting
PHOENIX — Chandler police asked people to stay inside for several hours after a reported shooting Friday morning, authorities said. ABC15 reported that a person was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a shooting that occurred around 9:30 a.m. in a residential area near Arizona Avenue and Pecos Road. Just...
14-year-old girl dies after shooting in Coolidge
COOLIDGE, Ariz. — A 14-year-old girl has died after she was shot in the head Thursday in Coolidge, authorities said. Over a dozen bullet holes were found at the home where the girl was shot, according to the Coolidge Police Department. The shooting occurred near 1st Street and Coolidge Avenue.
KTAR.com
Arrest made in apparent road rage shooting in Glendale
PHOENIX – A suspect in an apparent road rage shooting in Glendale last week was arrested Wednesday, authorities said. Rodolfo Sanchez, 22, was booked into jail on multiple counts, including aggravated assault, endangerment and prohibited weapons possession. Sanchez can’t legally possess a firearm because he has prior felony convictions...
AZFamily
Armed robbery suspect shot, killed by Goodyear police after chase in Laveen
LAVEEN, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An armed robbery suspect is dead after leading Goodyear police on a chase in Laveen on Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened near 75th and Southern avenues just before 3 p.m. Goodyear police say they were trying to arrest a man wanted for...
fox10phoenix.com
Teen girl dies after Coolidge drive-by shooting, killer on the loose
COOLDIGE, Ariz. - A shooter is still on the loose after a 14-year-old girl was killed during a drive-by shooting in Coolidge. Police say the teen was shot in the head just after midnight on Jan. 19. The shooting happened outside a home near Coolidge Avenue and Main Street. First...
KTAR.com
Driver arrested, accused of DUI after wrecking car without tires in Glendale
PHOENIX – A man was arrested on suspicion of DUI and other offenses after wrecking a car with no tires in Glendale this week, authorities said. Officers found 35-year-old Emil Kolenovic unconscious in the driver’s seat of a white Toyota after it collided with another car Tuesday, the Glendale Police Department said on social media. The post didn’t say where the crash occurred.
