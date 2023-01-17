Read full article on original website
Could feral animals in Australia become distinct species? Some early signs that it's possible
You might think evolution is glacially slow. At a species level, that's true. But evolution happens every time organisms produce offspring. The everyday mixing of genes—combined with mutations—throws up new generations upon which "selection pressure" will act. This pressure is popularly known as survival of the fittest, where...
Carnivorous plants have turned to capturing mammal droppings
In a paper published today in the Annals of Botany, botanist Dr. Alastair Robinson, Manager Biodiversity Services at Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, and colleagues in Western Australia, Queensland, Malaysia, and Germany have shown that some Nepenthes (tropical pitcher plants) are capturing more nitrogen, and therefore nutrients, from mammal droppings as compared to those that capture insects.
Vulnerability of red sea urchins to climate change depends on location
A new study of red sea urchins, a commercially valuable species, investigated how different populations respond to changes in their environments. The results show that red sea urchin populations in Northern and Southern California are adapted to their local conditions but differ in their vulnerability to the environmental changes expected to occur in the future due to global climate change and ocean acidification.
How the Masai giraffe population has changed over 40 years in Tanzania's Arusha National Park
Giraffes are Tanzania's national animal and beloved around the world. Despite their popularity, however, populations of the Masai giraffe have declined by 50% since the 1980s to about 35,000 individuals, and they are now considered to be endangered. Masai giraffes are found in Arusha National Park in northern Tanzania and...
Viewpoint: In the Year of the Rabbit, spare a thought for all these wonderful endangered bunny species
What do you think when you hear the word "rabbit?" Does your mind conjure images of cartoon bunnies eating carrots? Or the fluffy tails and floppy ears of pet bunnies? Maybe you think about their incredible ability to reproduce. For many Australians, "rabbit" is synonymous with "pest" because of their...
Climate change is threatening Madagascar's famous forests: Study shows how serious it is
Global climate change doesn't only cause the melting of polar ice caps, rising sea levels and extreme weather events. It also has a direct effect on many tropical habitats and the animals and plants that inhabit them. As fossil fuel emissions continue to drive climate change, large areas of land are forecast to become much hotter and drier by the end of this century.
Collision risk and habitat loss: Study examines how wind turbines in forests impair threatened bat species
In order to meet climate protection goals, renewable energies are booming—often wind power. More than 30,000 turbines have already been installed on the German mainland so far, and the industry is currently scrambling to locate increasingly rare suitable sites. Thus, forests are coming into focus as potential sites. A...
A mixture of crops provides ecological benefits for agricultural landscapes, find researchers
There are often too few flowering plants in agricultural landscapes, which is one reason for the decline of pollinating insects. Researchers at the University of Göttingen have now investigated how a mixture of crops of fava beans (broad beans) and wheat affects the number of pollinating insects. They found that areas of mixed crops compared with areas of single crops are visited equally often by foraging bees. Their results were published in the journal Agriculture, Ecosystems & Environment.
Family tree secrets: Island tree populations older, more diverse than expected
It's often assumed that island plant and animal populations are just the simple, fragile cousins of those on the mainland. But now, researchers from Japan have discovered that island populations may be a lot tougher and more complex than previously thought. In a recently published study in Frontiers in Plant...
Satellite mapping finds new colony of Emperor penguins
Satellite mapping technology has discovered another new colony of the highly threatened Emperor penguins in Antarctica, researchers revealed Friday. The find, announced by the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) to mark Penguin Awareness Day, brings the total number of known emperor penguin breeding sites around Antarctica's coastline to 66. It is...
Video: Exploring the 74,963 different kinds of ice
There are somewhere between 20 and 74,963 forms of ice because water can do all kinds of weird stuff when it freezes. So far, scientists have experimentally determined the crystal structures for 19 types of ice. Or maybe 20, depending on who you ask. In this video, we're going to...
Protecting and regenerating tropical mangroves
Mangroves were once seen as inhospitable malarial swamps and were among the fastest disappearing habitats in the world. Now, with input from Bangor University, one community project in Kenya is working to restore mangroves in a project which benefits local communities. Dr. Martin Skov of the School of Ocean Sciences...
New method can determine how much a predatory fish eats, which can contribute to more sustainable fishing
Imagine that in the future, we know exactly how many fish we can catch without negatively impacting either the stock of predatory fish or their prey—and that we can actually regulate the amount of fish if an excess of, say, cod suddenly occurs in an ecosystem. All this may...
