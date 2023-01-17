Read full article on original website
JR Turtles
5d ago
Little Devils Academy will gladly take Iowans' vouchers! Give the Devil his due, and a bunch of your tax dollars too! Bite The Apple. LittleDevilsDOTorg
4
Genevieve Rafferty
5d ago
There are no Private schools in Davenport. This is blatant Segregation, Discrimination and Gentrification.
3
guest
5d ago
She will hear what the majority of the people think….. not just her rich buddies. It failed last time, it will fail, again!
2
