Random notes: A classy move by a Kentucky basketball player; Tom Izzo calls Calipari

▪ Classy move by Kentucky basketball’s CJ Fredrick on Monday. Asked about the Georgia Bulldogs, UK’s Tuesday night opponent, Fredrick said, “First I wanted to say my thoughts and prayers are with their entire athletic department and the families of those that were lost in that terrible tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with everyone in that aspect.”

Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and Georgia football staff member Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Athens. Willock was 20 years old. LeCroy was 24.

▪ Michigan State Coach Tom Izzo said he called John Calipari after Kentucky’s 63-56 win at Tennessee on Saturday to compliment Cal for confiscating the players’ phones the night before the game.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo found common ground with Kentucky’s John Calipari this week. Carlos Osorio/AP

▪ Heading into Sunday’s NFL divisional playoff at Buffalo, the Cincinnati Bengals have to be concerned about their offensive line.

They entered last Sunday’s wild-card game against Baltimore without starting right guard Alex Cappa and starting right tackle La’el Collins. Max Scharping filled in at guard with Hakeem Adeniji at tackle.

Then left tackle Jonah Williams dislocated his kneecap in the Bengals’ 24-17 win. Jackson Carman filled in for Williams, but Cincinnati earned just one first down its final three possessions.

▪ Ravens Coach John Harbaugh was a real peach during his testy in-game interview with NBC’s Melissa Stark and his brief postgame handshake with Bengals Coach Zac Taylor.

▪ My NFL divisional playoff-round predictions: Giants over Eagles; 49ers over Cowboys; Bills over Bengals; Chiefs over Jaguars.

▪ Another NFL prediction: A 46-year-old Tom Brady will be the Las Vegas Raiders’ quarterback in 2023. He won’t want to go out like he went out Monday night.

▪ Liam Coen is back as Kentucky’s offensive coordinator after coaching Will Levis in 2021 before leaving for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. What will Coen tell pro scouts about Levis?

“His best football is still ahead of him,” Coen said. “I truly believe that Will will have a long, successful NFL career. The guy’s played through multiple different coordinators and multiple different years, obviously. Battled through a ton on injuries, as you mentioned, struggled to protect him a little bit last year.”

▪ Looking forward to a healthy Wan’Dale Robinson catching passes next year from emerging starting quarterback Daniel Jones with the New York Giants. The former Kentucky receiver is recovering from a torn ACL.

▪ North Carolina basketball is off to a fast start for the class of 2024. Ian Jackson, a 6-foot-4 guard from the Bronx, committed to the Tar Heels on Monday. He’s ranked No. 2 in his class by 247Sports. Jackson joins Elliot Cadeau, a 6-1 point guard from Branson, Missouri, ranked No. 10 by 247Sports.

▪ At 4-0, Texas A&M is the early surprise of the SEC basketball schedule. The Aggies drilled South Carolina 94-53 on Saturday in Columbia. That’s the same South Carolina that beat Kentucky 71-68 last week in Lexington. After playing host to Florida on Wednesday night, Buzz Williams’ team visits Rupp Arena on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip-off on ESPN.

▪ Despite the loss to visiting Kentucky last Saturday, Tennessee remained No. 1 in Ken Pomeroy’s adjusted defensive efficiency rankings .

▪ The SEC entered Tuesday night’s college basketball action with two teams among the top three of the NCAA NET rankings. Tennessee was No. 2 and Alabama No. 3 behind No. 1 Houston.

▪ Bob Baffert isn’t going away. Though banned from this year’s Kentucky Derby, horse racing’s most famous trainer had the top three finishers in the Sham Stakes , a Kentucky Derby prep. Reincarnate finished first, followed by Newgate and National Treasure.

▪ Next up on the Derby prep trail is Saturday’s Lecomte Stakes at the Fair Grounds in New Orleans. Instant Coffee is the expected favorite. He won the Kentucky Jockey Cup on Nov. 26 at Churchill Downs. He’s trained by Brad Cox.

▪ Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Flightline was named the World’s Best Racehorse during a ceremony in London this week. Summer Wind Farm owner Jane Lyon was on hand with trainer John Sadler and co-owners Stephanie Leal Hronis, Terry Finley and Bill Farish to accept the award.

