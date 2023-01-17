Read full article on original website
Related
This Couple Got Married In Ohio McDonald’s In 1977 & Are Still Together
What may seem like a very Ohio thing to do ended up being a memorable day that apparently would last a lifetime. Back in 1977, there was a couple who had decided they were ready to tie the knot, but instead of spending thousands on a lavish wedding venue, they decided they and their wallet "deserved a break today."
Kendall Jenner Slammed as ‘Entitled’ After Bodyguard Is Spotted Holding Umbrella for Her
Kendall Jenner sparked controversy over the weekend after she was photographed in the rain while an unidentified man held her umbrella for her. In photos obtained by The Sun, the 27-year-old reality TV star can be seen walking to and from her vehicle in the rain while a man, presumably her bodyguard, keeps her dry by holding her umbrella for her.
Here’s Why Some Moms Are Joining Mothers-Only Communes Known as ‘Mommunes’
Single moms are banding together in mothers-only communities to help ease the stress of raising children, as well as lower their financial burdens. Kristin Batykefer, a single mom who is part of a mothers-only household she shares with longtime friend Tessa Gilder, spoke to Good Morning America about the rising "mommune" trend.
Reddit Slams Dad Who Told 6-Year-Old Daughter He Thinks Her Name Is ‘Stupid’
On Reddit, a dad is being slammed after telling his 6-year-old daughter he thinks her name is "stupid" after she was bullied in school for it. In his post, the father explained that his daughter, Mildred, came home from school upset after a classmate told her that her name "sounded like a grandma."
Reddit Agrees With Man Who Refused to Split Work Bonus With Stay-at-Home-Mom Wife
Ever since he refused to share his work bonus with his wife, one man says he's noticed a lot of "tension" in his marriage. Sharing his situation on Reddit, the man, 40, explained that every year for Christmas his in-laws usually give his wife, 39, money. However, due to some financial hardships, her parents were unable to give as much money as they usually do this past holiday.
95.3 WBCKFM
Battle Creek, MI
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wbckfm.com
Comments / 0