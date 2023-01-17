There’s still time to recycle your tree for free mulch
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s still plenty of time to recycle your live Christmas tree and receive free mulch.
There are multiple locations in Wichita and Sedgwick County where you can drop off your tree to be recycled. The following locations will be open until Jan. 20.
In Wichita, you can exchange your Christmas tree for free mulch at the following locations:
- Boston Park, 6655 E Zimmerly St
- Buffalo Park, 10209 W Hardtner Ave
- College Hill United Methodist Church, 2930 E 1st St N
- Earhart Environmental Magnet School, 4401 N Arkansas Ave
- Edgemoor Park, 5815 E 9th St N
- Extension Education Center, 7001 W 21st St
- Great Planes Nature Center, 6232 East 29th St N
- Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd
- Osage Park, 2121 W 31st St S
- South Linwood Park, 1901 S Kansas St
In Sedgwick County, you can exchange your Christmas tree for free mulch at the following locations:
- Cheney, E South Ave & S Garfield St
- Clearwater – Chisolm Trail Sports Complex, W Clearwater Rd and Yvonne Dr
- Colwich, 115 N 3rd St
- Derby, 2801 E James St
- Garden Plain – Water Tower, 620 Section Line Rd
- Goddard – Means Park, 200 S Main
- Kechi, 107 Sioux St
- Maize, 201 S Park Ave
- Mount Hope, 400 S Thomas St
- Mulvane, 117 E Main St
- Park City, 6801 N Hydraulic Ave
- Valley Center – Veterans Park, 337 N Meridian Ave
