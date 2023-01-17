ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedgwick County, KS

There’s still time to recycle your tree for free mulch

By Wil Day
KSN News
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — There’s still plenty of time to recycle your live Christmas tree and receive free mulch.

There are multiple locations in Wichita and Sedgwick County where you can drop off your tree to be recycled. The following locations will be open until Jan. 20.

In Wichita, you can exchange your Christmas tree for free mulch at the following locations:

In Sedgwick County, you can exchange your Christmas tree for free mulch at the following locations:

For more information, call Sedgwick County at 316-660-7200 or go to sedgwickcounty.org .

Some towns treating roads ahead of winter weather, some are not

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With snow in the forecast for a lot of Kansas this weekend, you may wonder what is being done to ensure the roads are as safe as possible. In Wichita, the roads are not being pretreated. But in Salina, they are. Wichita Communications Manager Megan Lovely said the Wichita area is […]
Community Policy