Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
If a nuclear bomb goes off, scientists say take shelter here immediately
WASHINGTON — If nuclear war breaks out, people should immediately take shelter in the corners of concrete buildings to have the best chance of survival. According to a team from Cyprus, it’s better than cowering in corridors or near windows and doors. “People should stay away from these...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Brazil begins first operations to protect Amazon
Brazil this week began the first operations against Amazon deforestation since veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office, the Ibama environmental agency said Friday. "The deployment of teams for the start of inspection operations began on January 16, 2023," Ibama told AFP. Average Amazon deforestation soared by 75 percent during Bolsonaro's presidency, compared with the previous decade.
The 9 best vodkas for your home bar, according to bartenders and our taste tests
Vodka is a versatile spirit used in popular cocktails like Moscow Mules or that you can sip neat. Here are the 9 best vodkas you can buy.
Comments / 0