AFP

Brazil begins first operations to protect Amazon

Brazil this week began the first operations against Amazon deforestation since veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva took office, the Ibama environmental agency said Friday. "The deployment of teams for the start of inspection operations began on January 16, 2023," Ibama told AFP. Average Amazon deforestation soared by 75 percent during Bolsonaro's presidency, compared with the previous decade.

