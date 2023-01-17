Read full article on original website
New Chick-fil-A venue opens in Dallas downtown and is a little different from other locationsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling paves way for $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeRoanoke, TX
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens another new location in DallasKristen WaltersDallas, TX
Dallas Mayor Wants To Take Universal Studios Park From Frisco
After Frisco residents expressed concerns about what the new Universal Studios theme park, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed a solution: We’ll take it. In a tweet posted on Jan. 19, Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson proposed having the theme park installed in Hensley Field instead. Mayor Johnson is known for...
North Texas Universities Ban TikTok Use On Campus Networks
On Dec. 7, 2022, Governor Greg Abbott ordered all Texas state agencies to ban the use of TikTok on government-issued devices alleging digital security concerns. Since Abbott’s announcement, there’s been a streak of agencies following suit with the new policy. The following week on Dec. 12, Collin County Commissioners decided that the app would be banned on all county networks and devices, and on Dec. 28 the House of Representatives did the same.
McAfee To Move Headquarters To Frisco
Seemingly everyone wants a piece of North Texas these days. One week after the announcement of the new Universal Studios theme park, the San Jose-based cybersecurity company McAfee announced it’ll be Frisco’s newest addition by moving its headquarters to The Star in 2023. According to the press release,...
What To Know About Universal Studios’ Frisco Location
If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.
New Bill Would Ban Book Vendors From Selling Obscene Materials To Texas Schools
Collin County Representative Matt Shaheen announced on Jan.19 that he filed House Bill 1404 that will ban book vendors from selling to Texas schools if they sell obscene materials to schools in the Lone Star State. “There is a growing attack on children and I am committed to holding book...
The Top 5 Things To Do This Week In Dallas & Collin County
Choose your own adventure this week in Collin County — from vintage car exhibits to a storytelling slam to an MLK celebration, there’s always something to do. Scroll all the way down to see our local picks for where to eat and drink this week. Come right in,...
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Opens Its 300th Global Showroom In Frisco, Texas
The grand inauguration of the 300th global showroom of Malabar Gold & Diamonds, the sixth largest jewelry retailer globally with a strong retail network of 300 showrooms across 10 countries, was held in North Texas. Susan Fletcher, Collin County Commissioner and Jeff Cheney, Mayor of Frisco, Texas jointly inaugurated the...
Plano ISD Releases Data On Academic Performance
Plano ISD continues performing above the state level, according to a recently released Texas Academic Performance Report. Texas Education Code §39.053 requires every district’s board of trustees to publish an annual report that includes the TAPR (Texas Academic Performance Report) report, campus performance objective, a report of violent or criminal incidents and information received under Texas Education Code §51.403(e) from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
Alleged El Paso Shooter From Allen Will Not Face The Death Penalty
Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for the Allen man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racially targeted attack at an El Paso Walmart in 2019. On Jan. 17, the U.S. Department of Justice disclosed the decision not to pursue capital punishment against Patrick...
4,000 Dresses For Free At Prom Closet
Where: St. Andrew United Methodist Church | 1401 Mira Vista Blvd, Plano. Questions? Call the Prom Closet hotline at 469-385-1810, or email promcloset@standrewumc.org. “You can do a lot of things multiple times in life,” Devra Helffrich reflects as one of her volunteers nearby fluffs the skirt of a sunset-colored prom dress, displayed on a mannequin. “But having a senior prom is once. We want every girl to have that opportunity.”
Concerns About New Universal Studios Theme Park In Frisco, Texas
Frisco residents are concerned about what will follow with a Universal theme park in the works. A town-hall-style meeting was held on Jan. 11 following the Universal Parks & Resorts announcement that a new resort-style theme park would be coming to the Collin County city in the future, but a date estimation still needs to be set.
Plano ISD Launches First Of Its Kind Cosmetology Program
A partnership between the Plano school district and a hairdressing academy is opening new doors for local students and will offer more opportunities for Plano students. Originally reported by NBCDFW, the Plano ISD Board of Trustees unanimously approved a new partnership with the TONI&GUY Hairdressing Academy to launch a cosmetology program for Plano ISD juniors and seniors during its Jan. 10 meeting.
Addison, TX Announces Dates For Taste Addison, Oktoberfest And More
Events in Addison are known for attracting tens of thousands of people to North Texas. In 2023, plan a trip to Addison to take part in their signature festivals including Taste Addison, Addison Kaboom Town! and Addison Oktoberfest. Celebrate nights under the stars in Addison with the specialty entertainment series...
Chick-fil-A Provides Grants To Three Nonprofits In North Texas
Fast-food restaurant Chick-fil-A has announced that three nonprofit organizations in North Texas will be grant recipients of the 2023 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards program. According to Dallas Innovates, Chick-fil-A selected a total of 46 nonprofits across the country to collectively receive $5 million in grants, in an effort to support...
$2 Billion Development Planned For Frisco’s Brinkmann Ranch
A new $2 billion retail and residential development in Frisco will be moving ahead at Brinkmann Ranch. The financing was recently completed for the development to proceed. Landon Homes and the building company Toll Brothers, were contracted to build on 15 acres of space on Brinkmann Ranch at the southwest corner of Coit Road and Eldorado Parkway. Trammell Crow Residential is set to construct the first apartments for the development. According to the financing team Northmarq, the retail project is part of a larger 600-acre master-planned, mixed-use development.
Indian Americans Are Finding Success In North Texas
North Texas is a hotspot for those looking to find a new place to live and as time goes on, the area becomes more diverse. Indian Americans especially have found success in the DFW area. Indian Americans are making a large impact on the area and are beginning to step...
Frisco City Council To Vote On Frisco Animal Shelter
The city of Frisco does not currently have an animal shelter, even though several propositions have been placed before the city. Not everyone is in agreement that an animal shelter is necessary. On January 17, the citizen bond committee presented its recommendations to the city council Tuesday. A joint work...
New Renderings For Planned Community Park Complex In Fair Park Unveiled
Dallas organization Fair Park First has released new renderings of the 18-acre Community Park Complex that is planned to be built in South Dallas’ Fair Park. The renderings from Fair Park First — an organization whose mission is to restore, revitalize and renew Fair Park — shows off an overhead view of the entire Community Park Complex, a view of one of the play areas, as well as a view of an outdoor market.
Texas Continues To Attract New Residents
Texas, in particular Richardson, continues to be a migration hotspot, according to a recent report from U-Haul. “The 2022 trends in migration followed very similar patterns to 2021 with Texas, Florida, the Carolinas and the southwest continuing to see solid growth,” stated John Taylor, president of U-Haul International in a press release on Jan. 3.
John Tesar: The Local Profile Interview
Iconoclastic. Maverick. And very, very talented. These are words — among others — used to describe Chef John Tesar, the Michelin-starred, James Beard-nominated and two-time Bravo Top Chef contestant behind Knife in Plano, Texas. In the 1980s, Tesar cut his teeth in the New York dining scene, along...
