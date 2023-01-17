The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 17 no change with about 50% of the state in extreme or exceptional drought and these systems passing through every three or so days don’t hurt but for most of the area the drought conditions are so deep it really doesn’t help. Again, there is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 24 to 28) indicates a 50 to 70% chance of below normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with but it’s something. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 25 to February 1) indicates a continued 50 to 70% chance of below normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. Not much but hopefully this indicates a more active precipitation pattern that will strengthen as we move into spring.

BARTON COUNTY, KS ・ 16 HOURS AGO