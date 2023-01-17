Read full article on original website
Related
📸Great Bend High Rise ribbon cutting
The Great Bend Housing Authority (GBHA) recently completed a $16 million renovation of the High Rise Apartments, a 12-story apartment building at 12th & Kansas in downtown Great Bend. The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce hosted a Chamber Coffee and ribbon cutting at the High Rise on Thursday, Jan. 19....
Central Kansas Partnership introduces new Rise Up HEART project
At Wednesday's Barton County Commission meeting, the body approved a 12-month contract for use of a county building. Central Kansas Partnership, Inc.'s Rise Up HEART will pay the county $400 per month for rent of an office in the building at 1213 Baker in Great Bend. HEART stands for Health...
🎧City Edition: Interim City Administrator Logan Burns
Hear this week's City Edition episode with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Great Bend Interim City Administrator Logan Burns that aired Jan. 18, 2023. The City Edition program airs every Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Not just for hunters, Prairie Breeze Lodge expands off-season stays
ELLIS — Prairie Breeze Lodge of rural Ellis is expanding its offerings under new ownership. The lodge, which is north of Old Highway 40 on 160th, has been a destination for hunters since it opened in 2021. Charlie Carter and his family from South Dakota recently bought the lodge...
Before & After: Great Bend downtown facade improvement
Find out more about the grant program through the linked story below.
Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Weed Control and Drought
The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 17 no change with about 50% of the state in extreme or exceptional drought and these systems passing through every three or so days don’t hurt but for most of the area the drought conditions are so deep it really doesn’t help. Again, there is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 24 to 28) indicates a 50 to 70% chance of below normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with but it’s something. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 25 to February 1) indicates a continued 50 to 70% chance of below normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. Not much but hopefully this indicates a more active precipitation pattern that will strengthen as we move into spring.
Wheat Scoop: Ellis Co. brothers work together to top 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest
Brothers John and Matt Grabbe put Schoenchen, Kansas, near Hays, on the map with two of the top three entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. John placed second in Kansas in the winter wheat dryland category with an entry of WestBred WB4422 that yielded 103.24 bushels per acre. Brother Matt took third in the same category with an entry of WestBred WB4792 that yielded 97.88 bushels per acre.
Rosewood Coloring Book Drive nets record numbers for area children
Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club’s Coloring Book and Crayon Drive, conducted last fall, resulted in record amounts of giving to children across Barton County and beyond. The drive was bolstered by two organizations, UnitedHealthcare and Great Bend High School’s National Honor Society, conducting their own drives to add to this year’s total.
I-70 reopens west of Hays following winter storm
Snow and slippery conditions in western Kansas have caused Interstate 70 at Goodland to close.
📷Images of proposed athletic facility upgrades at Barton CC
Last year, Barton Community College Athletic Director Trevor Rolfs officially revealed the college’s plans for a $16.8 million construction and renovation project. The plan, funded through private dollars, calls for a major addition to the south of the main gym facility to create more space for a growing athletic department.
Gas line hit during construction in Hutchinson
A gas line was hit during construction in Hutchinson late Wednesday afternoon.
🎙County Edition: Sheriff Brian Bellendir
Hear last week's County Edition show with Eagle Radio's Steve Webster and Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir that aired Jan. 19, 2023. The County Edition program airs every Thursday at 11:05 a.m. on 1590 KVGB & 95.5 FM.
Cop Shop (1/19)
Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/19) At 9:58 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 995 K Street. At 11:22 a.m. a theft was reported at 573 NW 110 Avenue in Albert. Child in Need of Care. At 11:37 a.m. a child in need of care was reported...
Vet: Predators coming closer to town in drought
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Jon Austin, DVM, with Hutchinson Small Animal Hospital notes that it is important to find a veterinarian you can trust and stick with them for the best care for your pet. "The practice model that my dad had and that I have continued is to build...
KDWPT offering financial assistance to increase wildlife habitat
Area wildlife needs help with its habitat. Area landowners may need help creating some of that habitat. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) is offering financial assistance to create environments where wild animals can thrive. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner said more habitat would not only help the animals, but also benefits hunters.
Wounded Warrior Golf Scramble hosted by Barton CC nets $3,250
Barton Community College presented a check to Fort Riley soldiers at the end of the fall semester for $3,250 raised through the Wounded Warrior Golf Scramble fundraiser that was held in September. The annual tournament is held at the Rolling Meadows Golf Course near Fort Riley and all the money...
Tyler Brown promoted to Lab Director at Clara Barton Medical Center
Clara Barton Medical Center is pleased to announce that Tyler Brown, MLT has been promoted to the position of Laboratory Director. Brown has been an employee at Clara Barton since 2017, and a practicing Medical Lab Technician since 2018. Brown was born and raised in Great Bend, KS. After high...
Weather postpones Winter Jam to Monday, 5th and 7th place games canceled
All games Saturday at the Cardinal Winter Jam have been canceled. According to Hoisington High School officials, the 5th and 7th place games will not be made up. The 1st and 3rd plays boys and girls games will be played Monday at the Activity Center on the following schedule. 2:30pm...
Barton Community College receives reaffirmation of accreditation
At its meeting on Jan. 10, the Institutional Actions Council of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) approved continuing the accreditation of Barton Community College without concern. This approval comes following a site visit from a peer review team this past October. A team of five reviewers from as many states...
Great Bend Post
Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://greatbendpost.com/
Comments / 0