ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Bend, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Great Bend Post

📸Great Bend High Rise ribbon cutting

The Great Bend Housing Authority (GBHA) recently completed a $16 million renovation of the High Rise Apartments, a 12-story apartment building at 12th & Kansas in downtown Great Bend. The Great Bend Chamber of Commerce hosted a Chamber Coffee and ribbon cutting at the High Rise on Thursday, Jan. 19....
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Barton Ag Instructor Dr. Vic Martin - Weed Control and Drought

The drought monitor report as of Tuesday, January 17 no change with about 50% of the state in extreme or exceptional drought and these systems passing through every three or so days don’t hurt but for most of the area the drought conditions are so deep it really doesn’t help. Again, there is little hope for any change in conditions in the short or even long term. The six to ten-day outlook (January 24 to 28) indicates a 50 to 70% chance of below normal temperatures and 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation, which isn’t much to begin with but it’s something. The eight to fourteen-day outlook (January 25 to February 1) indicates a continued 50 to 70% chance of below normal temperatures and a continued 33 to 40% chance of above normal precipitation. Not much but hopefully this indicates a more active precipitation pattern that will strengthen as we move into spring.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Wheat Scoop: Ellis Co. brothers work together to top 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest

Brothers John and Matt Grabbe put Schoenchen, Kansas, near Hays, on the map with two of the top three entries in the 2022 National Wheat Yield Contest. John placed second in Kansas in the winter wheat dryland category with an entry of WestBred WB4422 that yielded 103.24 bushels per acre. Brother Matt took third in the same category with an entry of WestBred WB4792 that yielded 97.88 bushels per acre.
SCHOENCHEN, KS
Great Bend Post

Rosewood Coloring Book Drive nets record numbers for area children

Story by: Michael Dawes, director of PR, Rosewood Services. Rosewood Miracle Workers AKTION Club’s Coloring Book and Crayon Drive, conducted last fall, resulted in record amounts of giving to children across Barton County and beyond. The drive was bolstered by two organizations, UnitedHealthcare and Great Bend High School’s National Honor Society, conducting their own drives to add to this year’s total.
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Cop Shop (1/19)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (1/19) At 9:58 a.m. a controlled burn was reported at 995 K Street. At 11:22 a.m. a theft was reported at 573 NW 110 Avenue in Albert. Child in Need of Care. At 11:37 a.m. a child in need of care was reported...
BARTON COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

KDWPT offering financial assistance to increase wildlife habitat

Area wildlife needs help with its habitat. Area landowners may need help creating some of that habitat. The Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism (KDWPT) is offering financial assistance to create environments where wild animals can thrive. Cheyenne Bottoms Wildlife Manager Jason Wagner said more habitat would not only help the animals, but also benefits hunters.
GREAT BEND, KS
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, KS
11K+
Followers
25K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://greatbendpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy