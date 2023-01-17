ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

94.9 KYSS FM

Spring In Montana Is Something Spectacular

Everyone has their favorite season in Montana, for their own reasons. One of the best things, in my opinion, about living in Montana is that we get to experience all four seasons, sometimes we get to experience them all in the same day. When Planning Summer, Don't Forget Spring. As...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

How Great Is Hunting In Montana? See How We Rank And Who We Beat

For all of you hunters out there, here is some good news for you! If you live here in Montana, you have picked the right state for your hobby. A recent study came out from Forbes, identifying the top 10 best states for hunting and Montana is in the top 5. In fact, Montana ranked as the 3rd best state, in America, for hunting.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Barkey Says More Difficult Economic Times Ahead for Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Uncertainty is the keyword for the state's economy in the coming months, according to Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana. Montana is Headed into Uncertain Economic Times. Barkey appeared on Friday’s Talk Back show...
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

The Craftmanship of Montana Silversmiths

COLUMBUS, Mont. - From the costumes of the actors in Yellowstone, to athletes in the NFR Rodeo, you've probably seen the work of Montana Silversmiths before and just not realized it. We took a drive to Columbus, Montana, to see how they've established themselves as the leaders in the industry over the past 50 years.
COLUMBUS, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

You Have To Be Born In Montana To Be ‘Local’

That was the overwhelming response when I posed the question, "How long do you have to live in Montana, to be considered a local?" It is a question that can have a lot of different answers, just depending on who you ask. Different Opinions. Some of the responses that I...
MONTANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover 5 Steaming Hot Springs in Montana To Warm Up In

Hot springs are unique places in the world where spring water is subjected to heat, causing the temperature of the water to quickly rise. While not all hot springs are available, some are open and ready for people to come and take a dip!. Montana is home to more than...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Best No-Frills Food Spot in Montana Is Iconic

Not everyone needs all the bells and whistles when it comes to food. Whether you are in the mood for a burger, sandwich, or another dish, sometimes the best meal comes with no frills. If you are grabbing lunch or dinner in Montana, you want something delicious and quick. You...
BOZEMAN, MT
Mountain Journal

How Bills To Stop Killing Coyotes With Snowmobiles Went Down In Flames

Former Montana lawmaker questions what kind of religious people who worship Creator would condone torturing living products of creation?. Among the proudest moments in my young, coming-of-age years were two events: passing the hunter’s safety test as a newly minted teenager in the Upper Midwestern state where I grew up, and earning the state-issued permit to drive a snowmobile, which I got prior to securing an auto driver's license, so I could get to hockey practice on outdoor ice in winter.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

All Montana Ski Resorts Listed by County

Montana is well known for hunting, fishing and beautiful scenery, but I'd say the Treasure State is underrated as a place for skiing and snowboarding. Some people have the misperception that Montana is all flat— odd, considering that Montana shares several letters with the word "mountain," you'd think that would be enough to tip them off. Here's a list of ski resorts in Montana, listed by county:
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Lucky In Montana? You Could Be Holding Thousands In Your Hand

The next time you are out and about, just enjoying the sunshine, whistling your favorite tune, and you look down and see a penny, you may want to grab it. The financial struggle here in Bozeman is apparent, so a little luck might be just what you need. You could be sitting on thousands of dollars and not even know it. Especially with all our hiking and outdoor activities, I think coming across one of these rare coins is not too far-fetched.
BOZEMAN, MT
cowboystatedaily.com

Three Montana Grizzlies Killed After They Were Sickened By Bird Flu

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Montana wildlife agents had to put down three grizzly bears recently because the bruins were sickened by bird flu, according the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks. That included a bear found sick near Kalispell, another near Augusta and a...
MONTANA STATE
montanasports.com

Conference realignment decisions highlight latest MHSA board action

MISSOULA — Conference realignment at various classifications and sports were among the latest executive board actions taken by the Montana High School Association at its most recent meeting, which began last Saturday and closed Monday in Missoula. The MHSA issued a press release Thursday outlining its actions for the...
MISSOULA, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

