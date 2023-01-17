ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless population raises concern about overnight warming center hours in Hartford

By Jillian Andrews
 5 days ago

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While this winter has brought Connecticut above-average temperatures, it can still be uncomfortable to be outside for extended periods. The homeless population in Hartford is expressing concerns over the hours of operation for local warming centers.

Every night those looking to escape the cold form a line outside the warming center at 110 Washington St. in Hartford. The wait can take hours.

“From about 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.,” Adrian Irving said.

Others told News 8 that the staff does their best to accommodate the influx of people each night.

Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

“This is one of the only places that really push beds aside and make space for other people,” Jose Dejesus, who frequents the shelter, said.

Dejesus said they need to leave by 7 a.m., but often they don’t have another place to go to stay out of the cold.

“There’s no corner stores. There’s nothing open. Everywhere you sit, people tell you to get off their property,” Dejesus said.

Those that use the facility wait all day to return, often spending a portion of the day outside the building.

“People don’t even leave. They stay here all day because they want to be the first people in,” Laquan Myrick said.

Many used to head to the Hartford Public Library’s Downtown Branch. But, due to a flood in December , the branch is currently closed.

Liany Arroyo, Hartford’s Health and Human Services director, issued the following statement to News 8.

“We are working on securing a replacement daytime warming center for the downtown library branch and are in conversation with numerous community-based partners, and in the interim, we encourage residents in need to visit Hands On Hartford or the House of Bread .”

The Washington Street Warming Center will be open through March 31, 2023.

Comments / 12

Cher
5d ago

Plenty of money to house, feed and clothes illegals. why can't some of that go to OUR CITIZENS IN NEED INSTEAD?! PATHETIC! THESE ARE VETS WHO DEFENDED OUR COUNTRY, DISABLED&SENIORS WHO CAN'T AFFORD TO LIVE! WHO ARE THE ILLEGALS AND MIGRANTS MORE IMPORTANT THAN OR OWN WHO PAID TAXES AT ONE TIME OR HAVE MORE IN THE MILITARY?! WRONG ON SO MANY LEVELS!

Reply(6)
6
 

