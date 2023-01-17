ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eufaula, AL

WSFA

Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police arrested a Dothan television meteorologist this weekend on stalking charges. WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor. He was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 11:07 Saturday night, about a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10...
DOTHAN, AL
WSFA

Deadly shooting Saturday night in Troy

TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one and killed another on Saturday night. According to police, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday, the Troy Police Department responded to a call on the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in regard to a shooting.
TROY, AL
WALB 10

Americus shooting incidents still under investigation

There is a marginal risk of storms for Southwest Georgia. The primary threat is damaging winds but brief tornadoes are possible. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at...
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

Suspects in Columbus shooting charged with theft and armed robbery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects appeared in court on Friday morning after being charged with theft and armed robbery. Columbus police say Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely turned themselves into police custody on January 18 after the deadly Sept. 2022 shooting of 20-year-old Steven Daniels. Michael McCarter made bond...
COLUMBUS, GA
wdhn.com

Ozark police arrest one after high-speed chase

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested after Ozark police say he lead officers on a high-speed chase on highway 231. OPD Chief Charles Ward says police attempted to pull over 55-year-old John Stanford on Montgomery Highway but Stanford refused to stop. A chase began and Stanford...
OZARK, AL
WRBL News 3

Americus Police investigate shooting

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at around 11:54 a.m., Americus Police Officers responded to apartments near the area of 60 Cherokee St. regarding a report of shots being fired. Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers located a female victim with a minor foot wound and found numerous shell casings along with evidence suggesting […]
AMERICUS, GA
wtvy.com

Two arrested after Blakely shooting

BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Police in Blakely have made 2 arrests in connection with a late Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital for treatment. According to information released Monday night by the Blakely Police Department on their Facebook page, officers responded at around 11 p.m. on January 13 to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Later, police received a report of a gunshot victim that self-reported to Lifebrite E.R, with that victim being treated locally and later released.
BLAKELY, GA
WSFA

11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged

OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eleven years after the discovery of her skull and bones, Opelika police have finally identified a little girl known only as Baby Jane Doe. On Thursday, the Opelika Police Department announced it had worked with a DNA company, Othram Labs, to produce a comprehensive DNA profile identifying Baby Jane Doe.
OPELIKA, AL
CBS 42

Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Eufaula Police: Severe motorcycle crash leaves one in critical condition

EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after a crash on South Eufaula Avenue. According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, around 2:08 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of South Eufaula Avenue. After arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim, a 61-year-old […]
EUFAULA, AL
wtvy.com

Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges

There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged during the robberies. John Shipman, Dan Dean and Ron McGhee join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about the Greater Dothan Lions Club's next fundraising event. Enterprise Wildcats battle it out with Dothan Wolves in...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

DPD investigating rash of car break-ins

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are investigating a rash of unusual car break-ins that happened along Ross Clark Circle over the weekend. “We had broken window car break-ins over the weekend and we get very few of those,” Sgt. Tim Mullis said. One of the latest break-ins...
DOTHAN, AL

