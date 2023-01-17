Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Dothan meteorologist arrested on stalking charge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police arrested a Dothan television meteorologist this weekend on stalking charges. WDHN forecaster Andrew Alexander Clarke, 23, faces Stalking 2nd degree, a misdemeanor. He was booked into the Dothan City Jail at 11:07 Saturday night, about a half hour after he appeared on the station’s 10...
WSFA
Deadly shooting Saturday night in Troy
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one and killed another on Saturday night. According to police, at approximately 10:15 p.m. Saturday, the Troy Police Department responded to a call on the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in regard to a shooting.
WTVM
Investigators release gruesome details about Phenix City River Walk murders
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Disturbing details revealed in court, for a man accused of killing two men on the River Walk, in Phenix City. During a bond hearing for 29 year old, Damon Daniels Jr, Tuesday the state presented gruesome details about how many times the victims were shot.
wdhn.com
Late-night shooting in Pike Co. claims the life of one; sends one to a Dothan hospital
TROY, Ala. (WDHN) — One is in custody following a deadly Saturday night shooting in Troy that left one dead and sent one to the hospital. Troy Police responded to a shooting on the 700 block of South Brundidge Street in Troy just after 10 p.m. on Saturday night.
WALB 10
Americus shooting incidents still under investigation
There is a marginal risk of storms for Southwest Georgia. The primary threat is damaging winds but brief tornadoes are possible. There’s a marginal risk for much of Southwest Georgia for isolated strong-severe storms with threats of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes. Tifton's Fulwood Park to now close at...
WTVM
Suspects in Columbus shooting charged with theft and armed robbery
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two suspects appeared in court on Friday morning after being charged with theft and armed robbery. Columbus police say Michael McCarter and Dwayne Neely turned themselves into police custody on January 18 after the deadly Sept. 2022 shooting of 20-year-old Steven Daniels. Michael McCarter made bond...
wdhn.com
Reward offered for any information in an October Coffee County murder
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — After nearly 4 months, a murder in Coffee County has gone unsolved, and now a reward of $5,000 is being offered for any information that can lead to a possible arrest and conviction of a suspect. Melanie Amber Dorrill was found dead with gunshot...
wdhn.com
Dothan man arrested after firing gun in city limits, resisting arrest, DPD
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An 18-year-old is facing multiple charges after police say he fired a gun in city limits and ran from officers. According to Lieutenant Ronald Hall with DPD, officers were called to Sixth Avenue after Jeremiah Terrell Brooks was seen firing a weapon into the air.
wdhn.com
Ozark police arrest one after high-speed chase
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — A man has been arrested after Ozark police say he lead officers on a high-speed chase on highway 231. OPD Chief Charles Ward says police attempted to pull over 55-year-old John Stanford on Montgomery Highway but Stanford refused to stop. A chase began and Stanford...
WTVM
Family fundraising for medical bills of Phenix City teen shot in the head
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The family of a teenager shot in the head in Phenix City now has mounting medical bills as the 16-year-old remains in critical condition. Christy Moore was accidentally shot at a Phenix City park in early January. A “Spirit Night” of fundraising will be held in...
Americus Police investigate shooting
AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, at around 11:54 a.m., Americus Police Officers responded to apartments near the area of 60 Cherokee St. regarding a report of shots being fired. Upon arriving at the scene, responding officers located a female victim with a minor foot wound and found numerous shell casings along with evidence suggesting […]
wtvy.com
Two arrested after Blakely shooting
BLAKELY, Ga. (WTVY) - Police in Blakely have made 2 arrests in connection with a late Friday night shooting that sent one person to the hospital for treatment. According to information released Monday night by the Blakely Police Department on their Facebook page, officers responded at around 11 p.m. on January 13 to reports of gunfire on Liberty Street. Later, police received a report of a gunshot victim that self-reported to Lifebrite E.R, with that victim being treated locally and later released.
Alabama police ID girl's remains found in 2012, arrest dad
OPELIKA, Ala. — (AP) — Since 2012, the remains of the small child found behind a mobile home in Alabama were known only as "Baby Jane Doe." On Thursday, police in Opelika announced that they identified the girl as Amore Joveah Wiggins and arrested her father as a suspect in her death.
WSFA
11 years later, Opelika Baby Jane Doe identified; father, stepmother charged
OPELIKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Eleven years after the discovery of her skull and bones, Opelika police have finally identified a little girl known only as Baby Jane Doe. On Thursday, the Opelika Police Department announced it had worked with a DNA company, Othram Labs, to produce a comprehensive DNA profile identifying Baby Jane Doe.
Arrests made in 11-year-old ‘Baby Jane Doe’ case in east Alabama
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) — Nearly 11 years after her skull was found in Opelika, Alabama, “Baby Jane Doe” has been identified and her father has bene charged in her death. “Opelika Baby Jane Doe” has been identified as Amore Wiggins — daughter of 37-year-old Sherry Wiggins. The father of Amore Wiggins, 50-year-old Lamar Vickerstaff Jr., […]
CPD arrest Columbus man after firing shots at local property owners on Ramsey Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Tuesday, at 4:04 p.m., Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to the 2900 block of Ramsey Road in response to a report of shots being fired in the area. According to the Columbus Police Department, two victims reported that an unknown male with a firearm was on their property. When the […]
Eufaula Police: Severe motorcycle crash leaves one in critical condition
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – On Monday, a motorcyclist suffered severe injuries after a crash on South Eufaula Avenue. According to the Eufaula Alabama Police Department, around 2:08 p.m., first responders were dispatched to a single-motorcycle crash on the 3300 block of South Eufaula Avenue. After arriving at the scene, authorities located the victim, a 61-year-old […]
wtvy.com
Identity revealed of Fort Rucker soldier facing murder charges
There have been reports from Ozark, Dothan, and Houston County of vehicles being damaged during the robberies. John Shipman, Dan Dean and Ron McGhee join News 4 Live at Lunch to talk about the Greater Dothan Lions Club's next fundraising event. Enterprise Wildcats battle it out with Dothan Wolves in...
wdhn.com
DPD investigating rash of car break-ins
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are investigating a rash of unusual car break-ins that happened along Ross Clark Circle over the weekend. “We had broken window car break-ins over the weekend and we get very few of those,” Sgt. Tim Mullis said. One of the latest break-ins...
High school student seen in photo, allegedly in possession of weapon
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — An alarming photo was circling around social media of a Shaw High School student. The photo shows the student who allegedly had a weapon in their possession. School administrators were notified about the photo on Thursday, Jan. 19 as it was circulating on social media during school hours. Principal of Shaw […]
Comments / 3