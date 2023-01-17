Two people hospitalized following crash in Valencia County

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Valencia County Fire Department responded to a car accident with serious injuries Tuesday morning, according to the VCFD Facebook page. VCFD says the accident happened on the Manzano Expressway at Airport Rd.





According to VCFD, two people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Drivers should expect delays in the area and are encouraged to find an alternate route. No other information on the crash has been released.

