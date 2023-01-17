ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 11

o24u
5d ago

The hospitals mentioned are all in close proximity to another hospital….we don’t need multiple hospitals 10 miles apart in rural areas…

Reply(10)
2
Related
iheart.com

Governor Reynolds Signs Harvest Proclamation Extension

(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds extends a Harvest Proclamation. Vehicles transporting grain, fertilizer, and manure can be overweight without a permit now through February 29. The proclamation applies to vehicles transporting:. Corn. Soybeans. Hay. Straw. Silage. Stover. Fertilizer (dry, liquid, gas) Manure (dry, liquid) Additionally, according to a...
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Bruce Rastetter weighs in with Iowa lawmakers on school vouchers

One of Iowa's largest Republican donors, whose company is seeking to build a carbon dioxide pipeline across Iowa, has urged state lawmakers to pass Governor Kim Reynolds' "school choice" proposal. Bruce Rastetter sent identical emails to numerous members of the Iowa House and Senate, from both parties, on January 19....
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest number of emergency shelters per capita in Iowa using data from the National Shelter System Facilities database. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Iowa’s organ and tissue donations see significant rise

Statewide Iowa — Whenever a person’s life is lost, there’s an opportunity for lives to be saved — if that person was a registered organ and tissue donor. Heather Butterfield, spokeswoman for the Iowa Donor Network, says their final figures are in for 2022, during which she says many hundreds of lives were transformed by generous gifts from donors.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

School choice debate: Where are the private schools in Iowa?

After gaining approval from the Senate Appropriations Committee Thursday,the governor's proposal to use taxpayer money to fund private school scholarships is ready for debate and a full vote on the Senate floor. House File 68 passed out of the House Education Reform Committee Wednesday, the final hurdle it needed to...
IOWA STATE
theperrynews.com

Freedom is free at Quitline Iowa

Quitline Iowa is a way for you to be free from tobacco addiction, plus the help you can get from Quitline is free of charge for anyone living in Iowa. One of the most important factors in your success in quitting tobacco is your commitment to making a change for the better. Take the commitment quiz posted on the Quitline Iowa website to assess your readiness.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

EAB infestations now confirmed in 96 of 99 counties

Des Moines, IA- The number of Iowa counties without a confirmed infestation of the emerald ash borer is now down to three. Radio Iowa reports that the Iowa Department of Agriculture has added Monona, Osceola, and Woodbury Counties to the list of infestations. The insects were confirmed in Blencoe, Melvin,...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Proposed plan would limit SNAP benefits in Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - A bill introduced in the Iowa House would limit who qualifies for food assistance and what foods they can buy. Under the bill, HF 3, low-income, older, and disabled Iowans who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits would not be able to buy things like fresh meat, white bread and sliced American cheese.
IOWA STATE
kiwaradio.com

Number Of Firearms Found At Iowa Airport Checkpoints Is Up

Statewide Iowa — A spokesperson for the TSA says the number of firearms found at Iowa airport security checkpoints was up in 2022. TSA spokesperson, Jessica Mayle says 22 firearms were found in Iowa, compared to 14 in 2021. Fifteen firearms were found at the Des Moines Airport, up...
IOWA STATE
97X

Are You Legally Required To Shovel Snow Off Your Sidewalks In Iowa?

Recent snow this week in Iowa has built up to as much as 6 inches in some areas. But what do we have to do when it comes to shoveling it?. Snow is in the forecast for the QC this weekend, mainly on Saturday night, and it could accumulate to 1-3 inches of snow, after it's already been snowy this week. Even into next Tuesday and Wednesday, there's yet another chance we could get 1-3 inches of snow. 'Tis the season.
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

MercyOne says financial trouble will lead to job cuts

DES MOINES, Iowa — MercyOne is warning its workers that job cutbacks are on the way. It's losing money and it appears the medical system will be cutting jobs, mostly in its management area. The company says the job cuts will not affect clinical or patient-facing jobs. “As the...
IOWA STATE
Edy Zoo

Iowa set to impose restrictive changes on SNAP benefits: What food recipients can no longer buy at the grocery store

DES MOINES, IA. - Iowa is set to introduce a series of stringent restrictions on its SNAP benefits program, potentially limiting what food recipients can buy at the grocery store. House File 3, presented by Republican representatives in the Iowa House of Representatives, outlines proposed changes to several public assistance programs, including Medicaid and SNAP.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the Iowa Veteran’s Home and the Department of Veteran Affairs will be merging. Both agencies will be overseen by the current director of the Iowa Veteran’s Home. Reynolds said the merger will be beneficial for veterans relying on...
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy