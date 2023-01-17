Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Lorraine Elder
Lorraine Elder, 87, of Richland Center died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Our House Senior Living in Richland Center. She was born on April 26, 1935, the daughter of Tillmon and Buena (Frye) Fry. On April 19, 1952, she was united in marriage to Donald Elder at the Willow Valley United Methodist Church. Lorraine and Donald farmed together. She enjoyed gardening, embroidering, and baking, especially peanut butter cookies and Russian Tea Cookies. Lorraine collected dishes and hummingbirds.
Channel 3000
Ruth Marie Bazil
Ruth Marie Bazil, 87, of Muscoda died Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Riverdale Healthcare in Muscoda. She was born on December 5, 1935 in Bentonville, AR the daughter of Van Vester and Joyous Viola VanMeter. Ruth enjoyed fishing, gardening, crocheting, sewing, and quilting. She was a beloved member of the Avoca Bible Church.
Channel 3000
Priscilla A. U’Ren
Priscilla Ardis U’Ren, aged 92, of Dodgeville, passed away peacefully on January 20, 2023, at Crestridge Assisted Living Center. Priscilla was born October 27, 1930, in Blanchardville Twp. to Herbert U’Ren and Elizabeth (Thompson) U’Ren. She was the third and last child to join that union. Priscilla...
Comments / 0