Lorraine Elder, 87, of Richland Center died Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Our House Senior Living in Richland Center. She was born on April 26, 1935, the daughter of Tillmon and Buena (Frye) Fry. On April 19, 1952, she was united in marriage to Donald Elder at the Willow Valley United Methodist Church. Lorraine and Donald farmed together. She enjoyed gardening, embroidering, and baking, especially peanut butter cookies and Russian Tea Cookies. Lorraine collected dishes and hummingbirds.

RICHLAND CENTER, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO